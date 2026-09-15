Shenzhen Media Group: Bridging Civilizations Through the Lens: SZMG's New Documentary A World in Bloom

"All civilizations can appreciate each other's beauty while valuing their own and achieve common development."

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Kazakhstan, the world's largest landlocked nation, horseback archery is deeply rooted as both a revered traditional heritage and a competitive sport. Alibi, a youth horseback archery athlete from Kazakhstan, harbors an aspiration: to follow in the footsteps of his coach and claim a world championship title. For Alibi, mounting a steed and drawing a bow symbolize not only the preservation of tradition, but a gallop toward the future. "Having the opportunity to see the wider world is precisely why I chose horseback archery," Alibi remarked.

In December 2025, Alibi traveled thousands of kilometers to Shenzhen, China, for the first time to compete in the Global Horseback Archery Masters Tournament-widely acclaimed as the "Olympics of Horseback Archery"-embarking on his long-cherished journey. Simultaneously, Chinese youth horseback archers Wu Tongyu and Huang Ziyang were deep into preparations for the prestigious tournament on home soil. Beyond aiming for athletic excellence, they shared a broader mission: introducing the traditional Chinese "Guangqi style" of horseback archery onto the international competitive stage.

Produced by the Shenzhen Media Group (SZMG) International Communication Center, the documentary series A World in Bloom features this compelling narrative of cultural exchange between China and Kazakhstan. During the competitions in Shenzhen, young athletes from both nations not only delivered remarkable athletic performances but also forged profound, enduring friendships beyond the arena. While competitive sports recognize a single winner, dialogues between diverse civilizations foster a broader horizon that transcends victory and defeat.

Commemorating the third anniversary of the Global Civilization Initiative in 2026, A World in Bloom focuses on mutual learning and exchange among world civilizations. The production team conducted extensive on-the-ground filming across multiple countries, including China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Turkey, Switzerland, South Korea, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Through intimate, human-interest narratives, the series engages audiences of all backgrounds, allowing viewers worldwide to resonate with the captivating allure of cross-cultural encounters.

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