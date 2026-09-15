EQS-News: Parsons Xtreme Golf / Key word(s): Ent/Sports

PXG Welcomes Maki Shinoda as General Manager of PXG Japan



15.09.2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Maki Joins PXG to Lead Overall Operations in Japan, Including Financial Performance, Strategic Direction, and Market Growth SCOTTSDALE, AZ - September 15, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - PXG (Parsons Xtreme Golf), the high-performance golf equipment and apparel company founded by American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons, today announced the appointment of Maki Shinoda as General Manager of PXG Japan. In this role, Shinoda will lead PXG's business in Japan, overseeing sales, retail, operations, and marketing to further strengthen the company's performance and expand its connection with golfers across the market. PXG currently serves golfers throughout Japan through a network of authorized retail partners, complemented by its flagship PXG Aoyama location in Tokyo. Together, these channels provide golfers with access to PXG's high-performance golf equipment, personalized fitting expertise, apparel, and accessories. "Japan is an important market for PXG, and we see tremendous opportunity ahead," said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "Shinoda-san is a proven leader with deep knowledge of the market and a strong track record of turning global strategies into sustainable growth. He is the right person to lead PXG Japan into its next chapter, and I'm proud to welcome him to the team." Shinoda brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience spanning sporting goods, ecommerce, media, consumer retail, healthcare, and golf. Throughout his career, he has held leadership roles with prominent global and Japan-based organizations, including Nike, Amazon, DAZN, Toys"R"Us, Bausch + Lomb, Bridgestone, and Playaz4Playaz. His experience navigating complex international businesses, combined with his understanding of Japanese consumers and fluency in Japanese and English, positions him to translate PXG's global vision into meaningful local impact. "PXG has built a truly distinctive brand by refusing to compromise on performance, quality, or the customer experience," said Shinoda. "I am honored to join the company and look forward to working alongside our team and partners to introduce more golfers across Japan to everything PXG has to offer." For more information about PXG, visit www.pxg.com . About Parsons Xtreme Golf Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product - from golf clubs to apparel - should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment. Today, PXG offers a complete lineup ofbothright- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel, and accessories. PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Patrick Fishburn, Jake Knapp, David Lipsky, Marco Penge, Aldrich Potgieter, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Patrick Cover, Cristobal Del Solar, Keven Dougherty, Joey Garber, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Nathan Petronzio, Garrett Reband, Shad Tuten, Celine Boutier, Olivia Cowan, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Mina Kreiter, Kaitlin Milligan, and Linnea Storm. Contact:

Leela Brennan

Press@pxg.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Parsons Xtreme Golf





15.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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