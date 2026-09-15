Fresh produce, trusted Indian brands, and pantry staples delivered to the door - with free delivery on qualifying orders and pricing that competes with neighborhood stores.

South Plainfield, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Desi Fresh (https://desifreshgroceries.com), the largest and fastest growing Indian and Desi grocery delivery platform built for New Jersey's South Asian community, today announced the expansion of its home delivery service across the state.





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Desi Fresh offers the convenience of delivery from their own warehouses on a wide community-curated selection of fresh produce, Groceries, and pantry staples; including many that are hard-to-find and exclusive. Products are guaranteed to be delivered at peak freshness and priced lower than or comparable to offline stores. No subscription is required to shop, and next-day delivery is free with a low order minimum. Desi Fresh aims to empower grocery shoppers to make informed choices by providing quality products at consistently low prices.

Desi Fresh Customers use mobile app on the Apple App Store and Google Play majorly to place the orders. Customers can now order authentic Indian groceries, fresh vegetables, fruits, and everyday essentials from their phone and have them delivered to their doorstep, with free delivery on orders that meet a low minimum.

Desi Fresh was created to solve a familiar problem: finding the right ingredients for Indian cooking often means a long drive to a specialty store, while mainstream delivery apps carry limited South Asian selections and charge high fees. Desi Fresh puts rice, atta, dals, spices, fresh produce, snacks, and trusted regional brands in one place, then delivers them across New Jersey at prices that frequently beat local retail.

"Our customers want the flavors of home without the hassle of a weekend grocery run," said Hemanth Kumar, CEO of Desi Fresh. "The app makes it simple. Open it, build your cart, and your groceries arrive at your door. For families, working professionals, and anyone preparing for a festival, that time back matters."

Rapid growth since day one

Desi Fresh received orders on its first day of operation and has grown steadily since. The company reports that weekly order volume has doubled week over week, and its network now includes nearly 10,000 customers and more than 60 vendor partners across New Jersey.

How to order

The Desi Fresh app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Customers can also order online at desifreshgroceries.com. Delivery is free on orders that meet the minimum order value.

About Desi Fresh

Desi Fresh Inc. is the largest and fast growing Indian and Desi grocery delivery platform specializing in authentic Indian and South Asian groceries, fresh vegetables, fruits, and everyday essentials. By combining a statewide delivery network, low minimum orders, and competitive pricing with support for local vendors, Desi Fresh connects households across New Jersey with the foods and brands that feel like home.

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