New Brand Identity Reflects Integrated Insurance and Diversified Asset Management Platform's Commitment to Stable, Sustainable Value CreationReminder: Investor Day to be held September 17, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Westaim Corporation ("Westaim") today announces its name change to "Aventus Capital Inc." ("Aventus", "Aventus Capital" or the "Company"), marking a key milestone in its ongoing evolution as an integrated insurance and alternative asset management platform. This announcement is accompanied by the rebrand of CCaventus Asset Management LP ("CCaventus"), its institutional asset manager, formerly Arena Investors, LP ("Arena").In connection with the rebrand, the Company expects its shares to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the new ticker symbol "AVTS" effective September 17, 2026.The share capital of the Company remains unchanged. Shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. Outstanding certificates representing common shares of Westaim will continue to be valid and may be exchanged for certificates bearing the new name at any time.The name Aventus draws on Latin roots evoking "success" and "ventus" - wind - reflecting the Company's ambition, momentum, and sustained growth as it enters its next chapter as an integrated insurance and asset management platform.The Company's new brand identity is designed to underscore Aventus' focus on achieving meaningful and sustainable growth as an integrated insurance and asset management platform that creates multiple sources of sustainable competitive advantage. Aventus is led by CEO Cameron MacDonald and operates as a purpose-built platform combining the long-duration stability of insurance liabilities with the flexibility and reach of diversified credit strategies. Within the platform, Andrew Rabinowitz leads CCaventus, which brings global credit and asset-oriented investment capabilities, and Erik Askelsen leads Ceres Life, which offers a differentiated experience to its policyholders and distribution through its AI and cloud-native technology platform. Together, the Aventus ecosystem yields a powerful value creation flywheel to drive continued growth across the entire platform."The Aventus brand is a recognition of the business we are today and our focus on realizing the full potential of our integrated platform," said Cameron MacDonald, CEO of Aventus. "Since our strategic combination, led by CC Capital in 2025, which brought together Westaim, Arena and Ceres Life, we have continued to strengthen our team across the platform and build the foundation to deliver stable, long-term value for our policyholders, investors, and shareholders. We are pleased with the distribution momentum at Ceres Life, achieving over $690 million of premiums issued and pending and $459 million of invested assets as of August 31, 2026. We look forward to working alongside our partners at CC Capital as we embark on our next chapter as Aventus.""Our partnership with the Aventus team is built on a shared vision to create a next-generation platform that pairs institutional-grade credit investing with a modern, technology-enabled annuities business," said Chinh Chu, Founder and Senior Managing Director of CC Capital and Executive Chair of the Aventus Board of Directors. "Over the past year, we have made tremendous progress in bringing that vision to life. CCaventus' growth under Andrew's leadership will be a critical part of that success, and we are excited by what the team is building across the platform. This rebrand reflects the work underway and positions Aventus for the opportunities ahead. We look forward to partnering with Cam, Andrew and Erik as we advance our strategy and create long-term value for policyholders and investors.""The CCaventus name marks an important milestone in the evolution of our business and the scale of our ambition," said Andrew Rabinowitz, CEO of CCaventus. "We are building a differentiated platform with global reach and expertise across credit and asset-oriented investing. As CCaventus, we are focused on expanding our capabilities, delivering for our clients and helping drive the next phase of growth across the Aventus ecosystem."Investor DayWe are pleased to invite existing and prospective investors to Aventus' Annual Investor Day, which will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) at the Met Life Building, 200 Park Ave, 8th Floor, New York City, New York. The agenda will include a business overview and discussion with the management teams of Aventus, Ceres Life Insurance Company, CCaventus and CC Capital Partners, LLC, followed by a question-and-answer session. We hope you can join in person or virtually via a live stream. REGISTER HEREAbout Aventus CapitalAventus Capital is an integrated insurance and alternative asset management company consisting of Ceres Life and CCaventus.Ceres Life is an AI-native, highly scalable, de novo annuity insurance company. Inspired by the belief that technology can reinvent the way insurance providers meet the needs of policyholders and distributors, Ceres Life is building a nimble, highly efficient, and risk-conscious insurance company that provides simple-to-understand and easily accessible annuity products to create better outcomes for policyholders. Ceres Life is led by Erik Askelsen, who has more than 25 years of insurance, regulatory and operating leadership experience, serving previously as Chief Legal Officer of American Equity and as General Counsel of Athene and Aviva, USA. For more information, see www.ceresinsurance.com.CCaventus is a global institutional asset manager with expertise in credit and asset-oriented investments. CCaventus invests in corporate, real estate and structured finance opportunities around the world and is led by its CEO, Andrew Rabinowitz, who has more than 30 years of experience in the asset management industry. He joined CCaventus from a leading alternative investment firm and has held various senior leadership positions in the asset management industry throughout his career. For more information, see www.ccaventus.com.Cautionary Note and Forward-Looking InformationThis press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information relates to future events or the anticipated performance of the Company and reflects management's expectations or beliefs regarding such future events. In certain cases, statements that contain forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements with respect to the Company's focus and growth plans, the expected date when the Company's shares will begin trading on the TSXV under the new ticker symbol, the Company's Annual Investor Day and the Company's business objectives. By its very nature forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual performance of the Company to be materially different from any anticipated performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which is filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.The risk factors referred to above are not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements about the future and is inherently uncertain, and the Company's actual achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. The Company's statements containing forward-looking information are based on the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.ContactsCameron MacDonald, Chief Executive Officer;Matthew Skurbe, President and Chief Operating Officer; orNikita Klassen, Chief Financial OfficerAventus Capitalhello@aventuscapital.com(347) 802-1040Media ContactsKate Thompson / Erik Carlson / Alexander WolfsohnJoele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer KatcherWestaim-JF@joelefrank.com212-355-4449

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