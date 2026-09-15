Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
80,4 g/t Gold und 131 g/t Silber: Was, wenn die alten Minen erst der Anfang waren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
15.09.2026 09:33 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
15-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
15/09/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
              Security Description                      Listing    ISIN 
                                             Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
  
           Preference Share Linked Notes due 11/09/2031; fully paid; 
             (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral  Debt and 
                          multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including   debt-like   XS3441465XXX   --  
             GBP1,999)                            securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 

             Securities due 15/09/2032; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised 
                          securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each)              derivatives  XS3411246XXX   --  

Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL 
 
  
           Callable Fixed to Floating Rate Senior Notes due 15/12/2033; 
             fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each Debt and 
                          and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like   XS3496798XXX   --  
             including GBP199,000)                      securities 

Issuer Name: National Bank of Canada 

             4.694% Series CBL25 Covered Bonds due 15/09/2029; fully paid;  Debt and 
                          (Registered in denominations of USD250,000 each and integral  debt-like   US633469AXXX   --  
             multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)      securities 

             4.694% Series CBL25 Covered Bonds due 15/09/2029; fully paid;  Debt and 
                          (Registered in denominations of USD250,000 each and integral  debt-like   USC60191BXXX   --  
             multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S)     securities 

Issuer Name: First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. 
 
  
             5.456% Notes due 15/09/2031; fully paid; (Registered in 
           denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of 
                                             Debt and 
                                                        debt-like   XS3506218XXX   --  
                                             securities 
           USD1,000 thereafter) 

Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 

             5.150% Senior Preferred Notes due 15/09/2036; fully paid;    Debt and 
                          (Represented by notes to bearer of NOK 2,000,000 each)     debt-like   XS3506267XXX   --  
                                             securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 443239 
EQS News ID:  2398966 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2398966&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.