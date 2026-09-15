Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 15-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 15/09/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 11/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3441465XXX -- GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 15/09/2032; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3411246XXX -- Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL Callable Fixed to Floating Rate Senior Notes due 15/12/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each Debt and and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3496798XXX -- including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: National Bank of Canada 4.694% Series CBL25 Covered Bonds due 15/09/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of USD250,000 each and integral debt-like US633469AXXX -- multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities 4.694% Series CBL25 Covered Bonds due 15/09/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of USD250,000 each and integral debt-like USC60191BXXX -- multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities Issuer Name: First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. 5.456% Notes due 15/09/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of Debt and debt-like XS3506218XXX -- securities USD1,000 thereafter) Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 5.150% Senior Preferred Notes due 15/09/2036; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by notes to bearer of NOK 2,000,000 each) debt-like XS3506267XXX -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 443239 EQS News ID: 2398966 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 15, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)