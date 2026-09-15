SES, a global leader in space solutions, and Elveo Mobile, the company that delivers mobile connectivity and elevated intelligence for a planet on the move, today announced the expansion of their collaboration to accelerate delivery of direct-to-device (D2D) services in Europe.

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SES and Elveo Mobile Deepen Collaboration to Advance Direct-to-Device Services in Europe

SES will leverage Elveo's patented, proven and cost-effective D2D technology to enable seamless mobile roaming capabilities for European consumers, businesses, governments, institutional, and defense users.

To further this vision, SES and Elveo Mobile will collaborate to establish manufacturing capabilities and a robust supply chain in Europe for the productions of the Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) D2D satellites, using Elveo's patented D2D satellite bus, payload and software technology stack.

These LEO D2D satellites will form part of a unique multi-orbit architecture, combining Elveo's LEO D2D network with SES's geostationary (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) networks capable of delivering secure and reliable connectivity to European governments and institutions, including NATO.

European customers also stand to benefit from SES's global distribution of Elveo's D2D services, which use Elveo's high-priority 2 GHz S-band spectrum rights and a global market access footprint currently covering more than one billion people.

"European consumers, commercial, and government users deserve resilient, secure, multi-orbit connectivity, and SES is preparing to deliver that next layer of communications in combination with Elveo's direct-to-device services," said Adel Al-Saleh, Chief Executive Officer, SES. "Working with our partner Elveo will help bring critical D2D services to European customers on the timeline they demand."

"SES is the right partner for Elveo to bring D2D services to Europe," said Ramu Potarazu, CEO of Elveo. "Together, we are committed to delivering D2D connectivity for European customers and establishing the manufacturing capabilities needed to support them. By working closely with SES, we are confident we can accelerate access to critical D2D connectivity for European mobile operators and governments that depend on them."

About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected-no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership-backed by a track record of bringing innovation "firsts" to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

About Elveo

Elveo is the premiere non-terrestrial mobile connectivity company, delivering elevated intelligence for a planet on the move. Elveo offers reliable, next-generation connectivity directly from satellites to smartphones, IoT devices and machines worldwide. Elveo is a globally inclusive company that offers mobile network operators and partners a resilient, always-on next-generation network to connect their customers across enterprise, government and humanitarian sectors.

For more information, visit elveo.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "advance," "expand," "will," and "preparing."

Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause actual results to differ materially include those discussed in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including SES's Form 20-F, such as risks relating to obtaining and maintaining required regulatory approvals; satellite failures or damages; a highly competitive telecommunications industry; changes in technologies and the industry; and the pursuit of external growth opportunities that may not yield the expected results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Contacts:

Media contacts

SES Nancy Welsh, ses.press@ses.com

Elveo Marie Knowles, media@elveo.com