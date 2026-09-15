Seclore to Showcase Data Security Intelligence at GISEC Global 2026, Deepening Commitment to META

Company to demonstrate Seclore ARMOR, recognise regional customers and mark new partnerships at the Middle East and Africa's largest cybersecurity event.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seclore, the Data Security Intelligence company, will return to GISEC Global 2026 from 16 to 18 September at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City. With more than 25,000 information security professionals from over 180 countries expected to attend, GISEC brings together the leaders shaping the region's cybersecurity priorities. Seclore will be at Booth H10 D175, where the team will showcase how enterprises can discover sensitive data, understand risk, apply persistent protection and maintain control wherever that data moves.

Seclore has maintained a consistent presence at GISEC over the years. Its participation has grown alongside its footprint across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa. At GISEC 2026, the company will demonstrate Seclore ARMOR, its unified Data Security Intelligence platform, with capabilities across DSPM, Classification and EDRM. The demonstrations will focus on data security, AI adoption, compliance and data sovereignty.

"Enterprise security was built for a time when organisations had far more control over where data lived and how it moved. That model no longer reflects how business operates," said Dr. Vishal Gauri, Chief Executive Officer, Seclore. "The focus is moving from protecting networks and systems around the data to applying security, policy and governance directly to the data."

For enterprises, that shift is changing the business conversation around data security. "Leaders are no longer asking only whether systems are secure. They are asking whether the business can keep control of sensitive data wherever it goes and prove that control when needed," said Justin Endres, Chief Revenue Officer, Seclore.

GISEC 2026 comes as Seclore continues to deepen its presence across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa. The company has expanded from its early presence in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain into markets across the wider region.

"The expansion of our regional headquarters in Riyadh and the Secure 2030 initiative reflect our long-term commitment to the market," said Uraz Farukh, Senior Vice President for META, Seclore. "GISEC gives us a valuable forum to meet enterprise leaders and government stakeholders shaping the next phase of data security and sovereignty across the region."

Seclore will also use GISEC 2026 to recognise customers advancing data security across the region. The company will also mark new strategic relationships through planned MOU signings, reflecting its growing engagement with enterprises and partners across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

Join Seclore at GISEC to see how Data Security Intelligence brings together visibility, protection, AI governance, and data sovereignty.

Media Contact:

PR@seclore.com

About Seclore:

Seclore is the Data Security Intelligence company for the era of enterprise AI, helping organizations turn data and AI risk into readiness. As people and AI increasingly read, generate, and act on enterprise data, traditional security models struggle to keep up. Seclore secures the data itself, enabling trust and control wherever people and AI work. Through context-aware intelligence that adapts as data moves across users, applications, clouds, and AI agents, Seclore allows organizations to confidently use, share, and scale AI without slowing collaboration or losing control. Learn more at seclore.com.

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