DJ Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc (LCJP) Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Sep-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 4180.7404 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 229317475 CODE: LCJP ISIN: LU1781541XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJP LEI Code: 549300BWD7VLI7YELG10 Sequence No.: 443329 EQS News ID: 2399368 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)