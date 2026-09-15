DJ Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF CHF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF CHF Acc (CSWG) Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF CHF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Sep-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF CHF Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: CHF: 12.8167 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27651466 CODE: CSWG ISIN: LU1681044XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSWG LEI Code: 549300PHL2YMVN7ZM794 Sequence No.: 443330 EQS News ID: 2399370 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2399370&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)