MOMAX SMART INTERNATIONAL LIMITED: Momax Wins 2026 IFA Innovation Award in Berlin

1-Power S.Pass² Air Sets a New Benchmark for Semi-Solid-State Battery Portable Power and Premium Craftsmanship

HONG KONG, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Momax, the global leader in cutting-edge Semi-Solid-State Battery (SSB) technology for mobile power banks and a design-led pioneer in smart charging solutions, has been awarded the prestigious 2026 IFA Innovation Award (Best in Mobility) for its breakthrough 1-Power S.Pass² Air Magnetic Wireless Power Bank. The win highlights Momax's engineering prowess and sets a new benchmark for safe, ultra-compact everyday charging.

This marks the second consecutive year Momax has earned top honors at IFA Berlin. The 1-Power S.Pass² Air is the world's thinnest stainless steel mirror-finish power bank at just 6.0 mm thick, snapping seamlessly onto magnetic-compatible devices or sliding effortlessly into a pocket or clutch. It pairs certified Qi2 high-speed wireless charging with refined, architectural minimalism. Alongside the flagship launch, Momax has introduced its signature Dusky Cherry capsule collection - a bold, design-forward color palette for modern travelers and tech enthusiasts.

Momax's design and technology leadership is widely recognized globally. In addition to back-to-back IFA Innovation Awards, recent flagship wins include the iF Design Award 2026, Golden Pin Design Award 2025, TechRadar Picks 2026 and CES Picks 2026. These honors affirm Momax's founding vision: real-world convenience paired with durable materials, high-density cell chemistry and contemporary industrial design.

To further advance safety in high-density power banks, Momax has launched its SS Assurance Mark framework. Built on three rigorous pillars - certified semi-solid-state cells, proprietary thermal and mechanical puncture stress-testing, and compliance with international safety standards including GB 38031:2025, UN38.3, CCC and RoHS - the framework guarantees sustained high-output performance under demanding travel conditions. Upcoming Momax power banks will also integrate with the Recharge Hub companion app, giving users real-time visibility into battery health, wattage output and operating temperatures from their smartphones.

About Momax

Founded in Hong Kong in 2003, Momax is a design-driven consumer electronics brand and a leading force in fashion tech and creator tech, specializing in smart charging, portable energy storage, mobile accessories and IoT smart living solutions. A multi-year recipient of the Red Dot Design Award, iF Design Award, IFA Innovation Awards and the Hong Kong Designers Association "Best Brand Award," Momax treats technology as an applied art form. Guided by its core ethos - Recharge for Life - Momax delivers safe, high-performance, beautifully crafted products to users across 50+ countries and regions worldwide.

Media Contact:

Momax PR & Corporate Communications Team

Email: pr@momax.net

Website: https://www.momax.net/

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