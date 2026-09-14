NurExone Biologic Inc: NurExone and NanoPass Technologies Ltd. to Collaborate on Integrated Exosome Delivery Approach for Regenerative Eye and Skin Applications

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) ("NurExone" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing exosome-based regenerative therapies, announces that its Israeli subsidiary, NurExone Biologic Ltd., has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") with NanoPass Technologies Ltd. ("NanoPass"), a medical device company specializing in precision delivery, to evaluate the integration of NanoPass's MicronJet platform with NurExone's exosome formulations for eye and skin applications.

NurExone's exosomes are designed to act as biological delivery vehicles, targeting damaged tissue either on their own or carrying therapeutic cargo. NanoPass's FDA-cleared MicronJet intradermal delivery platform provides precise, controlled and safe placement at the site of administration (leveraging advanced MEMS technology silicon-crystal pyramids).

Ophthalmology

NurExone is developing ExoPTEN for optic nerve damage, including glaucoma-related indications, following preclinical studies showing improvements in retinal function and retinal ganglion cell survival compared with controls.

The companies plan to evaluate NanoPass's MicronJet technology for suprachoroidal delivery in a preclinical study comparing it with existing administration methods. The study will assess whether NanoPass's platform can provide a practical, minimally invasive and consistent administration method that could support future clinical use, scale-up and commercialization. Precise delivery is important in the eye, and the suprachoroidal space offers a way to place treatment close to the retina and optic nerve while limiting exposure to other parts of the eye.

Dermatology and Aesthetics

The companies also plan to evaluate the use of MicronJet for intradermal delivery of NurExone's exosome formulations for skincare and aesthetic applications.

A challenge in these applications is getting the exosomes beyond the skin's natural barrier. Rather than remaining on the surface, NanoPass's intradermal delivery technology is designed to place the formulation directly into the skin in a controlled and minimally invasive way.

For NurExone's U.S. subsidiary, Exo-Top Inc., the collaboration could support development of an integrated exosome-and-delivery product that is straightforward for professional use and potentially easier to standardize and scale across applications such as skin rejuvenation and other aesthetic uses- The broader global regenerative aesthetics market is experiencing rapid expansion and is projected to grow from approximately US$17.7 billion in 2026 to approximately US$28.9 billion by 2030.1

Collaboration Terms

Under the MOU, the companies will evaluate NanoPass's MicronJet platform with NurExone's MSC-derived exosome formulations. Each party will fund its own activities; NurExone will own the preclinical proof-of-concept results, with newly developed IP jointly owned.

CEO Commentaries

"Our exosome platform is designed to work across multiple indications, and NanoPass gives us an opportunity to test an additional administration approach where localized delivery may be especially useful," said Dr. Lior Shaltiel, Chief Executive Officer of NurExone. "For eye and skin applications, we will evaluate whether the combination can create a practical, consistent and easy-to-use product format for future clinical and commercial use. ExoPTEN's acute spinal cord injury program is advancing through a separate minimally invasive administration approach."

"Exosomes are emerging as an important new class of biological products, and we believe they represent a significant new opportunity for our delivery platform," said Daniel Levitats, Chief Executive Officer of NanoPass Technologies. "NurExone gives us the opportunity to evaluate MicronJet across both therapeutic and commercial exosome applications and potentially establish a new area of use for a technology already supported by extensive clinical experience."

The MOU does not obligate either party to enter into a definitive commercial agreement and may be terminated by either party without cause on 30 days' written notice. The full details of the collaboration agreement and the Company's ongoing corporate and financial roadmaps can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at www.nurexone.com and its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About NanoPass Technologies Ltd.

NanoPass Technologies Ltd. is a global medical device company pioneering precision intradermal drug delivery. The company developed MicronJet, the first FDA-cleared device specifically designed for true intradermal delivery (<1 mm), enabling accurate, consistent, and safe delivery into the dermis.

Supported by over 70 clinical studies and millions of successful treatments worldwide, NanoPass collaborates with pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and physicians all over the world to improve vaccine delivery, biologics administration, and regenerative aesthetic treatments.

Follow NanoPass on Linkedin, Instagram. Contact: info@nanopass.com

About NurExone

NurExone is a TSXV, OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve damage. Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation, facilitate the Company's roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top, a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone?, visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Lior Shaltiel

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: +972-52-4803034

Email: info@nurexone.com

Russo Partners LLC

Investor and Media Relations - United States

215 Park Ave S, Suite 1905

New York, NY 10003

Phone: 212-845-4200

Email: nurexone@russopartnersllc.com

Dr. Eva Reuter

Investor Relations - Germany

Phone: +49-69-1532-5857

Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements relating to: the collaboration between NurExone and NanoPass; the planned evaluation of NanoPass's MicronJet platform with NurExone's exosome formulations; the timing, scope and results of planned preclinical studies; the potential use of the combined technologies in ophthalmic, dermatology, facial nerve and aesthetic applications; the potential for the collaboration to support future clinical development, scale-up, commercialization and integrated exosome products; the potential expansion of NanoPass's platform into exosome-based applications; the potential benefits of precise and standardized administration; the expected continuation and advancement of NurExone's acute spinal cord injury program; and the potential benefits of the non-shop and intellectual property arrangements under the MOU; the parties' ability to carry out the contemplated work plans; and third-party projections regarding growth in the regenerative aesthetics market.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release, including assumptions regarding: the ability of the parties to carry out the planned evaluation and preclinical studies; the continued availability of capital, personnel, materials and third-party service providers on commercially reasonable terms; that the MicronJet platform will be compatible with NurExone's exosome formulations; that preclinical results will support further development; that the parties will continue to cooperate under the terms of the MOU; that regulatory, manufacturing and commercial development activities will proceed as currently contemplated; and that market demand for exosome-based therapeutic and aesthetic applications will develop as anticipated.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: early-stage development risk; the risk that planned studies may be delayed, modified or not completed; the risk that the MicronJet platform may not demonstrate the expected compatibility, delivery characteristics or development advantages with NurExone's exosome formulations; the risk that preclinical results may not support further development or may not be predictive of clinical outcomes; regulatory review timing and outcomes; manufacturing, scale-up and commercialization risks; dependence on third-party collaborators, suppliers and counterparties; intellectual property risks; financing and market conditions; and the risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date hereof, actual results may differ materially. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.

1 The Business Research Company, Regenerative Aesthetics Global Market Report 2026 (February 12, 2026), available through Global Information, Inc. at https://www.giiresearch.com/report/tbrc1957739-regenerative-aesthetics-global-market-report.html