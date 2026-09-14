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GM

WKN: A2QEX8 | ISIN: MHY272651263 | Ticker-Symbol: 0G93
Tradegate
14.09.26 | 08:05
3,220 Euro
+3,21 % +0,100
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0603,20011:32
3,0803,16010:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 22:06 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Globus Maritime Limited Announces the Delivery of a 2026-Built Ultramax Dry Bulk Vessel "Glbs Olympia," Expanding Fleet to Ten Vessels

GLYFADA, Greece, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited (the "Company" or "Globus") (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it has taken delivery of the M/V "Glbs Olympia," a 2026 new built Ultramax dry bulk carrier it acquired and which the Company had previously announced on August 23, 2023.

The M/V "Glbs Olympia" was built at the Nihon Shipyard Co in Japan and has a carrying capacity of approximately 64,000 DWT.

Athanasios Feidakis President and CEO of Globus commented:

"We are pleased to announce the delivery of our fourth Ultramax newbuilding from a reputable shipbuilder, marking another important milestone in the ongoing renewal and modernization of our fleet. The addition of this modern, fuel-efficient vessel further strengthens our operational capabilities and efficiency. Our fleet renewal strategy remains focused on investing in high-quality, commercially competitive tonnage that is well positioned to meet the evolving requirements of the global shipping industry.

"We remain committed to disciplined growth and the selective expansion of our fleet, while maintaining a prudent approach to capital allocation. By strengthening our competitive position and enhancing the quality and efficiency of our fleet, we aim to deliver sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders."

Following this acquisition, the fleet of Globus comprises of ten dry bulk carriers with a total carrying capacity of approximately 744,622 DWT.

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of ten dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus' subsidiaries own and operate ten vessels with a total carrying capacity of approximately 744,622DWT and a weighted average age of about 8 years as of September 14, 2026.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements provide the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts or that are not present facts or conditions. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "will" or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons specifically as described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Globus undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should, however, review the factors and risks Globus describes in the reports it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information please contact:

Globus Maritime Limited+30 210 960 8300
Athanasios Feidakisa.g.feidakis@globusmaritime.gr
Capital Link - New York+1 212 661 7566
Nicolas Bornozisglobus@capitallink.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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