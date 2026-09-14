PetMed Express, Inc.: PetMeds Appoints Andrew Parry as Chief Technology Officer

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc., dba PetMeds and parent company of PetCareRx (Nasdaq: PETS), today announced the appointment of Andrew Parry as Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately. Parry will lead the Company's technology strategy, platform architecture and engineering execution across its e-commerce, pharmacy and enterprise systems.

Parry brings more than three decades of technology leadership experience and joins PetMeds from The ODP Corporation, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, leading technology for the retail, business solutions and supply-chain units. In that role, he executed a multi-year initiative to embed generative AI and workflow automation across the business and led platform-modernization efforts including e-commerce and order-management. Prior to his appointment as Chief Information Officer in 2023, Parry spent nearly two decades at Office Depot in technology leadership roles of progressive responsibility across application development, customer-facing systems, and enterprise architecture and business intelligence.

"Andrew's track record modernizing complex, customer-facing platforms while driving real cost efficiency makes him the right leader to continue strengthening our technology foundation," said Leslie C.G. Campbell, Interim Chief Executive Officer and President of PetMeds. "His experience leading large-scale transformations in high-volume environments will be critical in driving execution discipline, delivery excellence and operational rigor."

"PetMeds has a 30-year legacy of making pet healthcare more accessible, and its pharmacy infrastructure and loyal customer base give it a strong foundation to build on," said Andrew Parry, Chief Technology Officer of PetMeds. "I look forward to working with the team to continue modernizing our platforms, leveraging technology to drive scale, optimize performance and enhance the customer experience."

About PetMeds

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is a pioneer in the direct-to-consumer pet healthcare sector. As a trusted national online pharmacy, PetMeds is licensed across all 50 states and staffed with expert pharmacists dedicated to supporting pet wellness, pets and pet parents, and the veterinarians who serve them. Through its PetMeds family of brands and through its PetCareRx subsidiary, the Company offers a comprehensive range of pet health solutions - including top-brand and generic pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, and better-for-your-pet OTC supplements and nutrition. Focused on value, convenience, and care, PetMeds and PetCareRx empower pet parents to help their dogs, cats, and horses live longer, healthier lives. To learn more, visit www.PetMeds.com and www.PetCareRx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2026. The Company's future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and periodic filings on Form 8-K. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.