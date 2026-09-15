Fluke Corporation: Fluke Expands iSee Mobile Series with New TC03A Thermal Camera and ii01 Acoustic Camera

New compact, plug in solutions show heat or sound via a mobile device, delivering sharper images, faster diagnostics, and smarter workflows for industrial professionals

Eindhoven, Netherlands, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As maintenance teams face growing pressure to keep assets running with fewer technicians and tighter maintenance schedules, they need inspection tools that are faster, easier to use, and seamlessly connected to modern mobile workflows. Addressing this need, Fluke today announced the expansion of its Fluke iSee Mobile Imaging Series with two new professional imaging solutions: the TC03A Thermal Camera and ii01 Acoustic Camera for Android devices.

Together, the new cameras give maintenance teams the ability to detect hidden thermal and acoustic anomalies using compact, mobile-first tools that deliver professional-grade diagnostics directly from a smartphone. The TC03A Thermal Camera helps identify thermal anomalies, while the ii01 Acoustic Camera uses advanced acoustic imaging to pinpoint compressed air leaks.

"Professional diagnostics can no longer be confined to specialized equipment. They need to be available wherever technicians are working. Especially as maintenance teams today are expected to inspect more assets and prevent failures before they occur," said Vineet Thuvara, Chief Product Officer at Fluke. "This innovation makes advanced diagnostics more accessible, giving more technicians the ability to quickly identify hidden thermal and acoustic issues with professional-grade tools that fit the way they work today. This helps organizations shift from reactive troubleshooting to more proactive, data-driven maintenance."

Inspect More. Access Less.

Maintenance teams are under constant pressure to inspect more equipment in less time, often without shutting down systems or accessing hard-to-reach components. Infrared thermography and acoustic imaging give technicians a way to survey larger areas, identify potential problems from a distance and focus hands-on investigation where it matters most. Infrared thermography is recognized as a non-contact inspection method that can provide broad inspection coverage and quickly identify thermal anomalies.

High-Performance Thermal Imaging with TC03A

That ability to inspect without physical contact makes thermal imaging especially useful for assessing multiple assets or areas that are difficult, time-consuming or unsafe to reach. The Fluke TC03A mobile thermal camera combines 384 × 288 thermal resolution with SuperResolution up to 768 × 576 to provide detailed images, while manual focus supports inspections across a range of distances, from close-up electronics to equipment that may be difficult to access directly.

Identifying an anomaly is only the first step; technicians also need to understand what they are seeing and determine what action to take. Integrated with the Fluke iSee app, TC03A provides temperature-difference insights, multi-mode alerts and real-time warnings to help technicians quickly assess findings and make informed decisions in the field.

But not every maintenance issue reveals itself through heat. Some problems produce sound instead, requiring a different approach to quickly locate the source.

Fast, Precise Leak Detection with ii01 Acoustic Camera

The Fluke ii01 acoustic camera uses SoundMap technology to help technicians locate compressed-air and gas leaks, including in areas that can be difficult to access. With a detection frequency range of 2 kHz to 48 kHz and a detection range of up to 50 meters, depending on site conditions, ii01 can help technicians scan larger areas and pinpoint potential leak sources without inspecting every connection individually.

Once a potential leak is identified, technicians need information that helps them assess the issue on site. A one-key leak mode quickly highlights potential leak sources, while real-time dB readings provide additional diagnostic information to support follow-up inspection and repair.

Compact, Connected and Built for the Field

Whether technicians are looking for abnormal heat across a large facility or tracking down a leak in a hard-to-reach location, the goal is the same: find potential problems sooner, with less time spent accessing individual assets.

Both TC03A and ii01 are part of the Fluke iSee Mobile Series, combining professional inspection capabilities with a mobile-first platform to help technicians identify potential problems, prioritize follow-up and keep maintenance moving.

Key benefits across both solutions include:

Compact and rugged design - Lightweight, portable, and built with rugged IP54 protection for demanding industrial environments

- Lightweight, portable, and built with rugged IP54 protection for demanding industrial environments Connected workflow - Integration with the Fluke iSee app allows for real-time capture, reporting, and seamless sharing of images and data

- Integration with the Fluke iSee app allows for real-time capture, reporting, and seamless sharing of images and data Enhanced productivity - Faster inspections and intuitive operation reduce downtime and improve maintenance efficiency, complementing more advanced thermal and acoustic tools

- Faster inspections and intuitive operation reduce downtime and improve maintenance efficiency, complementing more advanced thermal and acoustic tools Mobile-first flexibility - Increase accessible of professional tools to equip front-line technicians with quick and fast inspection tools.

For more information on the TC03A thermal camera and ii01 acoustic camera, please visit TC03A Thermal Camera and ii01 Acoustic Camera for Android, respectively.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes. FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

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FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.



Q: What are the new Fluke iSee Mobile Imaging Series products?

A: Fluke is expanding its iSee Mobile Imaging Series with two new professional imaging solutions for Android devices: the TC03A Thermal Camera and the ii01 Acoustic Camera. Together, they give maintenance teams the ability to detect hidden thermal anomalies, and locate compressed air leaks through compact, mobile-first tools that deliver professional-grade diagnostics in the field.

Q: Why is Fluke introducing these products now?

A: Industrial maintenance is becoming increasingly mobile, connected, and data-driven, while maintenance teams are being asked to do more with fewer resources. By expanding the Fluke iSee Mobile Imaging Series, Fluke is making advanced thermal and acoustic diagnostics more accessible, enabling more technicians to uncover hidden issues quickly and keep critical assets running reliably.

Q: What benefits do these new products provide to customers?

A: The TC03A and ii01 help technicians identify problems earlier, complete inspections more efficiently, and make faster, more informed maintenance decisions. By combining professional imaging performance with mobile connectivity and streamlined reporting, they help organizations reduce unplanned downtime, improve productivity, lower energy waste, and transition from reactive repairs to proactive maintenance.

Attachments

Fluke Expands iSee Mobile Series with New TC03A Thermal Camera and ii01 Acoustic Camera

Fluke Expands iSee Mobile Series with New TC03A Thermal Camera and ii01 Acoustic Camera

Georgia Marchant Fluke Corporation georgia.marchant@fluke.com