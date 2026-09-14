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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 22:12 Uhr
48 Leser
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Bimini Capital Management, INC: Richard Parry Joins Board of Directors of Bimini Capital Management

VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCQX: BMNM), ("Bimini Capital," "Bimini," or the "Company"), today announced that Richard Parry has joined the board of directors as a Class II director with his term expiring in 2029. Mr. Parry is currently the President and Chief Investment Officer of Tom Johnson Investment Management, LLC ("TJIM"), an 80%-owned subsidiary of the Company acquired earlier this year. A trust affiliated with Mr. Parry retains an equity interest in TJIM. Mr. Parry entered into an employment agreement with TJIM in connection with the TJIM Acquisition.

Commenting on the appointment, Robert E. Cauley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated "We are very happy that Richard has joined our board. TJIM was a very important acquisition for the Company, and his presence on the board demonstrates our commitment to growing and diversifying our asset management endeavors."

As an employee of the Company, Mr. Parry will not be separately compensated for his service as director; however, he may be reimbursed for out-of-pocket expenses incurred in attending conferences or educational seminars that relate to his Board service, consistent with the Company's practice. Mr. Parry is not expected to serve on a committee of the Board at this time.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements herein relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned that such forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and on management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences are described in Bimini Capital Management, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Bimini Capital Management, Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable law.

CONTACT:
Bimini Capital Management, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley, 772-231-1400
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
https://ir.biminicapital.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.