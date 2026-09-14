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WKN: A1187P | ISIN: US49803T3005 | Ticker-Symbol: FGC1
Frankfurt
15.09.26 | 08:10
22,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,20022,60011:34
22,20022,60009:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 22:18 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Kite Realty Group Trust: Kite Realty Group Upgraded by Fitch to BBB+ with Stable Outlook

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG) announced today that Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of the Company and its operating partnership, Kite Realty Group, L.P. (together, "KRG"), to BBB+ from BBB. The Rating Outlook is Stable.

In its rating action, Fitch stated, "The upgrade reflects KRG's sustained operational outperformance, execution of its large-scale capital recycling program under Project Elevate and further optimization of its capital structure." Fitch also noted, "Favorable open-air retail supply-demand dynamics have strengthened pricing power, enabling rapid backfilling of legacy bankrupt tenant space."

About Kite Realty Group

Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use destinations. The Company's portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG brings more than six decades of experience in developing, operating, and investing in real estate, using a disciplined, hands-on approach to enhance portfolio quality and maximize long-term value for all stakeholders. As of June 30, 2026, the Company owned interests in 165 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 26.4 million square feet of gross leasable space. For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.

Connect with KRG: LinkedIn | X | Instagram | Facebook

Contact Information: Kite Realty Group
Cooper Clark
VP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
773.980.0213
coclark@kiterealty.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.