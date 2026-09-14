Kite Realty Group Trust: Kite Realty Group Upgraded by Fitch to BBB+ with Stable Outlook

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG) announced today that Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of the Company and its operating partnership, Kite Realty Group, L.P. (together, "KRG"), to BBB+ from BBB. The Rating Outlook is Stable.

In its rating action, Fitch stated, "The upgrade reflects KRG's sustained operational outperformance, execution of its large-scale capital recycling program under Project Elevate and further optimization of its capital structure." Fitch also noted, "Favorable open-air retail supply-demand dynamics have strengthened pricing power, enabling rapid backfilling of legacy bankrupt tenant space."

About Kite Realty Group

Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use destinations. The Company's portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG brings more than six decades of experience in developing, operating, and investing in real estate, using a disciplined, hands-on approach to enhance portfolio quality and maximize long-term value for all stakeholders. As of June 30, 2026, the Company owned interests in 165 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 26.4 million square feet of gross leasable space. For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.

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Contact Information: Kite Realty Group

Cooper Clark

VP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

773.980.0213

coclark@kiterealty.com