Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.: Ocean Power Technologies Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or the "Company") (NYSE American: OPTT) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2027 first quarter ended July 31, 2026 (Q1 2027).

Q1 2027 and Recent Highlights

Operational execution and customer delivery

Operated three PowerBuoy® systems concurrently in support of U.S. Department of Homeland Security ("DHS") maritime domain awareness operations off the coast of Southern California. The systems transmitted real-time offshore data as a distributed network and were integrated with Anduril Industries' Lattice command-and-control platform. One system was deployed in water depths exceeding 1,000 meters.

Demonstrated sustained field performance from the DHS deployment. The program represents the largest deployment and recurring revenue contract in the Company's history and provides operational validation of OPT's ability to deploy and support persistent offshore infrastructure for defense and security customers.

Successfully deployed and commissioned a PowerBuoy® system off the coast of New Jersey for Rutgers University, supporting ocean research, environmental monitoring and the integration of surface and subsea sensors.

Delivered a WAM-V® unmanned surface vehicle to Stevens Institute of Technology within five weeks of receiving the order, demonstrating OPT's ability to convert customer orders into completed deliveries on accelerated timelines.





Technology and portfolio expansion

Demonstrated autonomous docking, charging and redeployment of a WAM-V®, addressing a key operational constraint for unmanned maritime systems. OPT continues to advance the integration of this capability with its PowerBuoy® platform to support longer-duration autonomous missions and persistent offshore operations.

Acquired strategic subsea developmental technology assets from Columbia Power Technologies, Inc. ""C-Power"). The acquired intellectual property and engineering portfolio extends OPT's operational infrastructure capabilities from the ocean surface to the seabed and complements the Company's existing offshore power, autonomous vehicle, sensing, communications and AI-enabled software capabilities.





Defense-market positioning

Achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification ("CMMC") Level 2 compliance, strengthening the Company's readiness to pursue and support U.S. defense programs requiring the protection of Controlled Unclassified Information.

Subsequent to quarter end, was selected as one of six potential awardees under a $40 million multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract supporting the Naval Oceanographic Office. The contract creates an opportunity for OPT to compete for task orders involving high-resolution ocean-floor mapping services using long-endurance unmanned surface vehicles. The $40 million amount represents the aggregate ceiling across all awardees and does not constitute revenue awarded to OPT.





Operating scalability and strategic review

Subsequent to quarter end, began implementing Palantir Foundry through the Palantir for Builders program, with Foxtrot Professional Services leading the implementation. The platform is intended to connect data and workflows across manufacturing, supply chain, deployment, fleet operations, maintenance and customer support as OPT develops a more scalable operating model.

The Company's Board of Directors initiated a review of strategic alternatives intended to identify opportunities to accelerate growth, expand market access, strengthen the Company's financial position and maximize stockholder value. Bowen, Inc. is serving as financial advisor. No timetable has been established, and there can be no assurance that the review will result in a transaction or other strategic outcome.





MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"During the first quarter, we continued advancing our technology development to repeatable operational execution," said Philipp Stratmann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Power Technologies. "Our PowerBuoy systems operated as an integrated offshore network supporting a U.S. Coast Guard maritime domain awareness mission, while our teams completed additional customer deployments and demonstrated autonomous docking and charging capabilities that we believe are essential to persistent maritime autonomy. We also expanded our technology portfolio into subsea power and strengthened our eligibility for sensitive defense programs through CMMC Level 2 compliance. Since quarter end, our selection under the Naval Oceanographic Office's multiple-award IDIQ contract has created a new pathway to compete for autonomous ocean-mapping work, and our implementation of Palantir Foundry is designed to provide the operating backbone needed to execute at greater scale. Our team remains focused on serving customers, converting backlog into revenue, expanding recurring services and strengthening the Company's financial position. We believe our integrated portfolio of PowerBuoy platforms, WAM-V vehicles, Merrows software and subsea technologies positions OPT to address a growing need for persistent, intelligent maritime infrastructure."

Q1 2027 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Financial highlights include:

Backlog increased 58% to a $19.1 million, a 27% increase compared to $15.0 million at July 31, 2025.

Sales pipeline increased to $150.8 million at July 31, 2026, a 13% increase compared to the $133.5 pipeline balance at July 31, 2025, reflecting continued demand across defense, security and commercial markets.

Revenue for Q1 2027 was $1.7 million, a $0.5 million and 44% increase over same period prior year revenue of $1.2 million.

Gross loss reflected investments in strategic customer programs, including certain contracts accepted to establish long-term customer relationships and larger future opportunities.

Operating expenses included continued investment in personnel, technology development and operational infrastructure, as well as non-cash expenses of approximately $1.8 million related to stock-based compensation, $2.2 million of product development expenses related to the C-Power acquisition and $0.8 million related to asset write downs.

Combined unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $7.4 million at July 31, 2026.





About Ocean Power Technologies

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets including Merrows®, which provides AI capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and marine robotics services. The Company's headquarters is located in Monroe Township, New Jersey and has an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.

Non-GAAP Measures: Pipeline

Pipeline is not a term recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles; however, it is a common measurement used in our industry. Our methodology for determining pipeline may not be comparable to the methodologies used by other companies. Pipeline is a representation of the journey potential customers take from the moment they become aware of our products and service to the moment they become a paying customer. The sales pipeline is divided into a series of phases, each representing a different milestone in the customer journey. It is a tool we use to track sales progress, identify potential roadblocks, and make data-driven decisions to improve our sales performance. Revenue estimates derived from our pipeline can be subject to change due to project accelerations, cancellations or delays due to various factors. These factors can also cause revenue amounts to be realized in periods and at levels different than originally projected.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates that could be inaccurate and subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Please refer to the Company's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion of these risks and uncertainties.. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no, and expressly disclaims any, obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or otherwise after the date of this press release, and you are cautioned not to rely upon them unduly,

Financial Tables Follow

Additional information may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K that will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 10-K is accessible at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com/investor-relations).

Contact Information

Investors: 609-730-0400 x401 or InvestorRelations@oceanpowertech.com

Media: 609-730-0400 x402 or MediaRelations@oceanpowertech.com

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) July 31, 2026 April 30, 2026 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 7,356 - 8,719 Restricted cash, short-term 154 154 Accounts receivable, net 1,249 587 Contract assets 269 590 Inventory 4,552 3,190 Other current assets 1,852 2,648 Total current assets 15,432 15,888 Property and equipment, net 9,798 10,255 Intangibles, net 3,324 3,357 Right-of-use assets, net 1,614 1,886 Goodwill 8,537 8,537 Total assets - 38,705 - 39,923 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable - 6,726 - 4,366 Earn out payable 50 150 Convertible notes payable (Note 13) 8,068 10,428 Warrant liability 3,756 - Accrued expenses 4,608 4,232 Contract liabilities, current 5,091 6,029 Right-of-use liabilities, current portion 1,228 1,202 Total current liabilities 29,527 26,407 Deferred tax liability 203 203 Right-of-use liabilities, less current portion 522 837 Total liabilities 30,252 27,447 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares, none issued or outstanding; 100,000 designated as Series A - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 400,000,000 shares, issued 9,094,159 shares and 7,704,868 shares, respectively; outstanding 9,004,628 shares and 7,615,337 shares, respectively 273 231 Treasury stock, at cost; 89,531 and 89,531 shares, respectively (1,825 - (1,825 - Additional paid-in capital 401,503 395,031 Accumulated deficit (391,498 - (380,961 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss - - Total shareholders' equity 8,453 12,476 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 38,705 - 39,923

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended July 31, 2026 2025 Product & service revenue - 1,046 - 1,115 Lease revenue 657 67 Total revenue 1,703 1,182 Cost of revenues 4,534 1,205 Gross margin (2,831 - (23 - Operating expenses 12,246 7,055 Operating loss (15,077 - (7,078 - Interest income/(expense), net (373 - (310 - Change in fair value of derivative 4,912 - Foreign exchange loss 1 - Loss before income taxes (10,537 - (7,388 - Income tax benefit - - Net loss (10,537 - (7,388 - Basic and diluted net loss per share - (1.28 - - (1.28 - Weighted average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per common share 8,236,617 5,765,639