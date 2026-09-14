DLH Holdings Corp.: DLH Appoints Brooke Pierce President of Health Business Group

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) ("DLH" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital, engineering, and scientific solutions for health and defense missions, today announced that Brooke Pierce has been appointed President, Health, effective September 14, 2026.

In this role, Ms. Pierce will lead the Company's Health business group, encompassing work in technology, scientific research, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and mission-support services across federal health markets. She will be responsible for advancing the strategic direction and growth of DLH's health portfolio, while ensuring operational execution, deepening customer engagement, and fostering employee development.

Ms. Pierce brings nearly 20 years of experience leading large-scale federal programs, including health missions spanning the National Institutes of Health ("NIH"), the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS"), the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), the Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration ("SAMHSA"), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC"), as well as the commercial healthcare market. In her role supporting CMS, she was recognized with a FedHealthIT100 Award for advancing innovation and transformation in federal Health IT.

Ms. Pierce most recently provided executive leadership for an enterprise IT program generating more than $600 million in annual revenue. In that role, she directed a team of approximately 2,000 employees delivering cybersecurity, cloud services, and AI-enabled modernization across hundreds of global sites supporting millions of users. Previous roles include leading a large federal health organization with responsibility for a $350 million portfolio and approximately 600 employees in support of CMS and a team delivering clinical, financial, and operational systems in the commercial healthcare market.

"Brooke's experience building high-performing health and technology organizations that deliver operational excellence to customers, profitable growth, and organizational development at scale will be invaluable as we advance DLH's health strategy," said DLH President & CEO Kathryn JohnBull. "Her record leading complex federal health and technology organizations will strengthen execution across our portfolio. We are thrilled to welcome Brooke to DLH and look forward to the leadership and perspective she will bring to our customers, our employees, and our organization."

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC) enhances technology, public health, and cyber security readiness missions through science, technology, cyber, and engineering solutions and services. Our experts solve some of the most complex and critical missions faced by federal customers, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With a world-class workforce dedicated to the idea that "Your Mission is Our Passion," DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to innovative solutions to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

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Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or DLH's future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or DLH's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including: the failure to achieve the anticipated benefits of any future acquisition (including anticipated future financial operating performance and results); the inability to retain employees and customers; contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; our ability to manage our debt obligations; compliance with bank financial and other covenants; changes in client budgetary priorities; government contract procurement (such as bid and award protests, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; significant delays or reductions in appropriations for our programs and broader changes in U.S. government funding and spending patterns; legislation that amends or changes discretionary spending levels or budget priorities; legal, regulatory, and political changes from the federal government that could result in economic uncertainty; the impact of inflation and higher interest rates; and other risks described in our SEC filings. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, as well as interim quarterly filings thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our industry and business. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements.