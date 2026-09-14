Robin van Poelje to Retire as CEO of Topicus.com Inc. on October 1, 2026; Board Names Ramon Zanders as his Successor

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. ("Topicus") announced today Robin van Poelje's decision to retire from his position as Chief Executive Officer of Topicus for personal reasons. Ramon Zanders, currently the Group CEO of the Total Speci?c Solutions Blue operating group within Topicus, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Topicus by the Topicus Board of Directors. These changes will be effective October 1, 2026. Following his retirement as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. van Poelje will continue as a Director and Chairman of the Board of Topicus.

Mark Milller, President of Constellation Software, and a Director of Topicus.com Cooperatief U.A., said, "Robin has led Topicus, and its predecessor TSS, with tremendous discipline and integrity for over sixteen years. Speaking on behalf of the board and all of the employees of Topicus, we are immensely grateful for the leadership he's provided to this company. We wish him well. We're fully con?dent in Ramon and the rest of the executive team at Topicus to deliver a seamless transition."

Mr. Zanders will continue his role as Group CEO of TSS Blue alongside his new responsibilities. His continued leadership ensures no change to TSS Blue's day-to-day leadership. Mr. Zanders has also been appointed as a director of Topicus.

As part of these leadership changes, the Topicus Board plans to implement an enhanced decentralization strategy for its TSS operating groups. Each such operating group will be expected to operate as an autonomous, stand-alone entity, while respecting the rights of the parties to Topicus' Investor Rights and Governance Agreement.

The Total Speci?c Solutions Public operating group, led by Han Knooren, expects to change its name in the near future, as it transitions into an autonomous, stand-alone operating group, which name change will be publicly announced once complete.

In addition, Daan Dijkhuizen, the Group CEO of the Topicus operating group, has agreed to join and support Constellation's drive to further accelerate AI-?rst initiatives across the Constellation group of companies. Mark Miller commented, "We're very fortunate to bene?t from Daan's extensive experience and expertise in supporting our AI implementation strategy."

About Topicus.com

Topicus' subordinate voting shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus.com is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Topicus acquires, builds and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.

For further information, contact:

Topicus.com Inc.

Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (416) 861-9677

jbaksh@csisoftware.com

www.topicus.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be "forward looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve signi?cant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. These forward looking statements re?ect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to re?ect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is de?ned in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.