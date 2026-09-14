Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Subsidiary Olive Tree People Inc. Introduces ARISTAEOS - the World's First Combination of Colostrum and Hydroxytyrosol - from Its Andalusian Olive Trees

SANTA MONICA, CA, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCID: OLVI) today announced the introduction of ARISTAEOS-the world's first combination of colostrum and hydroxytyrosol - by its OLIVE TREE PEOPLE subsidiary. ARISTAEOS brings together two of nature's most extraordinary biological creations for the first time in one formula.

More than 23 years ago, when Olive Tree People Founder Thomas Lommel began his journey with the olive tree, he immersed himself in its history, mythology and ancient knowledge.

There he discovered Aristaeos-the Greek god and guardian of olive cultivation, credited with teaching humanity how to cultivate wild olive trees and produce olive oil.

Inspired by this story, Lommel conceived Aristaeos Cooperativa Mediterranea, a Mediterranean cooperative centered around the olive tree and the people who cultivate it.

Every one of the company's mountain olive trees is eco-certified. Each tree carries its own yellow plaque bearing the name Aristaeos Cooperativa Mediterranea together with its exact geographical coordinates.

No tree is anonymous.

Every tree has its own place.

Every tree has its own identity.

Now the name returns.

With ARISTAEOS Colostrum + Hydroxytyrosol, Olive Tree People brings together two of nature's most extraordinary biological creations for the first time.

Colostrum is nature's first nutrition - a naturally complex bioactive matrix created at the beginning of life.

Hydroxytyrosol is part of the protective intelligence of the olive tree - nature's living fountain of youth. A tree capable of surviving, regenerating and remaining productive for thousands of years, with individual olive trees estimated to be as old as 4,000 years.

One is created at the beginning of life.

The other comes from nature's ancient fountain of youth.

For the first time, they meet in one formula.

Each serving of ARISTAEOS combines 2 grams of premium grass-fed bovine colostrum concentrate with 5 milligrams of olive leaf extract, naturally providing 0.3 milligrams of hydroxytyrosol.

The olive leaf extract is derived from leaves grown on Olive Tree People's own eco-certified mountain olive trees in Andalusia, Spain.

Mr. Lommel commented, "Colostrum represents the beginning of life. The olive tree represents nature's ancient fountain of youth. With ARISTAEOS, we are bringing these two worlds together for the first time - Nature's first nutrition united with hydroxytyrosol from our own olive trees. This is not another colostrum. It is the beginning of an entirely new category."

ARISTAEOS is made in the United States and contains 60 daily servings.

ARISTAEOS Colostrum + Hydroxytyrosol

NATURE'S FIRST NUTRITION MEETS NATURE'S LIVING FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH.

About Olive Tree People

Olive Tree People is a pioneer and leading force in waterless beauty. Instead of using the conventional water phase found in most skincare products, the company replaces water with its proprietary olive leaf cell elixir and combines it with powerful olive-tree ingredients, including Hydroxytyrosol.

Founded by olive tree farmer Thomas Lommel, Olive Tree People develops skincare, beauty and holistic experiences based on more than 20 years of work with mountain olive trees and the principles of Olive Tree Therapy.

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, and Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel. The companies possess over 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees; in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils; the extraction of hydroxytyrosol; and the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the "Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days" as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on the olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as the brands Olive Rose, OLIVE re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, Olive Mush, Baby & Mom, and Is That Matty?, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees. With his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

The company's direct-to-consumer network includes tens of thousands of Waterless Beauty Consultants in North America and Europe. In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called "The Next Big Thing" in articles in U.S. Vogue- Harper's Bazaar- InStyle- Elle- Madame- Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at www.olivetreepeople.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company's filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.