IGT Appoints Adam Chibib as Chief Financial Officer to Advance Its Financial and Operational Transformation

Seasoned public company and gaming executive brings a proven record of operating discipline, strategic transactions and value creation

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IGT today announced the appointment of Adam Chibib as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2026, subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals. Chibib will succeed Fabio Celadon, who will remain CFO through October 31 and then serve as an advisor through December 31, 2026, to support a smooth transition.

Chibib brings more than three decades of financial and operational leadership across public companies, private equity backed businesses and high growth technology organizations, contributing to six successful exits. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Raptor Technologies, which was acquired by Warburg Pincus in January 2026 following a significant transformation under the ownership of Thoma Bravo and JMI Equity.

His gaming experience includes serving as President and Chief Financial Officer of Multimedia Games, where he helped double revenue, triple profitability and increase the company's market capitalization from approximately $47 million to more than $1 billion before its $1.2 billion acquisition. He later served as Chairman of the Board and Chair of the Audit Committee of playAGS through its acquisition in 2025. His earlier experience includes financial leadership roles at Self Financial, NetSpend and several technology companies.

"Adam brings the public company, private equity and gaming experience we need for this stage of IGT's transformation," said Hector Fernandez, Chief Executive Officer of IGT. "His financial discipline and operating mindset will be important as we sharpen execution and strengthen cash flow creation. I also want to thank Fabio for more than two decades of leadership and commitment to IGT. He has helped guide the company through significant change and has been a trusted partner across the business."

"IGT has a strong portfolio, leading market positions and a clear opportunity to create value," said Adam Chibib, incoming Chief Financial Officer of IGT. "I look forward to working with Hector, the leadership team and the Finance organization to strengthen financial and operating discipline, align capital with our highest priorities and build a durable foundation for growth."

IGT is executing a transformation focused on operating discipline, portfolio performance and cash flow creation across its Gaming, Digital and FinTech businesses. As Chief Financial Officer, Chibib will lead the company's global Finance organization and help align financial strategy, capital priorities and business execution to support IGT's long-term objectives.

Celadon's career with IGT and its predecessor companies spans more than two decades. Since becoming Chief Financial Officer of Lottomatica S.p.A. in 2002, he has served in senior leadership roles across finance, strategy, corporate development and international operations in Europe, North America and Asia. Throughout his tenure, he has helped guide the company through periods of significant change.

About IGT

IGT is a leading global provider of gaming, digital and financial technology solutions, formed through the combination of International Game Technology PLC's Gaming & Digital Business and Everi Holdings Inc. IGT and Everi's offering spans gaming machines, game content and systems, iGaming, sports betting, cash access, loyalty and player engagement solutions, enabling it to deliver integrated, customer-centric experiences across land-based and digital environments. Organized into Gaming, Digital and FinTech business units, the organization drives innovation, efficiency and value for casino, digital and hospitality operators worldwide. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas.

Media contact

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications

U.S. and Canada: +1 (844) IGT-7452

Outside U.S. and Canada: +1 (775) 448-0257

SOURCE IGT