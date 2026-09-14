Radiant Logistics, Inc.: Radiant Logistics Announces Results For The Fourth Fiscal Quarter And Year Ended June 30, 2026

Fourth-quarter growth accelerates across revenue, profitability and margin; Company positioned for future growth with extended and enhanced $200 million credit facility, and no net debt.

RENTON, Wash., Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2026.

Financial Highlights - Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Revenues of $261.4 million for the fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026, up $40.8 million or 18.5%, compared to revenues of $220.6 million for the comparable prior year period.

Gross profit of $64.4 million for the fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026, up $6.5 million or 11.2%, compared to gross profit of $57.9 million for the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $66.8 million for the fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026, up $6.4 million or 10.6%, compared to adjusted gross profit of $60.4 million for the comparable prior year period.

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $7.5 million, or $0.16 per basic and $0.15 per fully diluted share for the fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026, up $2.6 million or 53.1%, compared to $4.9 million, or $0.10 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $7.4 million, or $0.16 per basic and $0.15 per fully diluted share for the fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026, up $1.9 million or 34.5%, compared to adjusted net income of $5.5 million, or $0.12 per basic and $0.11 per fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excludes costs unrelated to our core operations.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $10.4 million for the fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026, up $2.5 million or 31.6%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $7.9 million for the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of adjusted gross profit), a non-GAAP financial measure, of 15.5%, up 240 basis points, for the fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.1% for the comparable prior year period.

Financing Update

On August 7, 2026, the Company entered into an amended revolving credit facility with Bank of America, N.A., Bank of Montreal, PNC Bank, National Association and KeyBank National Association, extending and enhancing its existing $200 million revolving credit facility. The amendment extends the facility's maturity by five years to August 7, 2031, increases the accordion feature available to support future acquisitions from $75 million to $100 million, and modestly improves pricing on borrowings. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had $25.0 million outstanding under the facility, more than offset by $25.6 million of cash on hand, leaving Radiant with no net debt and substantial available capacity to accelerate its organic and acquisition growth initiatives.

CEO Bohn Crain Comments on Results

"We are pleased to report another quarter of solid financial results delivering $10.4 million in adjusted EBITDA for our fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant Logistics. "Our fourth fiscal quarter results were strong across the board, with revenue up 18.5%, adjusted gross profit up 10.6%, adjusted net income up 34.5%, adjusted EBITDA up 31.6%, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 240 basis points, all measured against the comparable prior year period. Our quarter-over-quarter improvement was driven principally by our U.S. forwarding operations and contribution across both our domestic and international and service offerings, including notable strength in our international airfreight operations.

On the domestic side, Navegate is beginning to prove itself out as a catalyst for growth, providing customers with better visibility and tools to manage complex supply chains, with one of our enterprise customers now actively managing over 1,400 vendors using the platform. More broadly, capacity has continued to exit the North American truckload and intermodal markets through a combination of carrier attrition, tightening driver availability, and the normalization of a fleet that had expanded aggressively in prior years. Spot rates, tender rejections, and other cyclical indicators moved higher through the spring and carried into our fourth quarter. While these market trends are not fully reflected in our results for the June quarter, we view these developments as constructive for our domestic operations in general and our U.S. Brokerage operations, in particular. If these trends continue, we believe they support a more broad-based and durable recovery for the domestic freight market.

Also during the quarter, we extended our two-decade track record of one of the industry's premier freight forwarding agent networks into the truck brokerage and intermodal space with the launch of a new independent agent program at Radiant Road & Rail. The program brings the same value proposition that has long distinguished our freight forwarding business -- access to our carrier network, technology platform, back-office infrastructure, and a clear, structured path to build long-term equity value with a built-in exit strategy -- to a new population of logistics entrepreneurs. We're pleased with the early response to the program and see this as a meaningful new avenue for organic growth as we bring the Radiant model to an entirely new market.

The international picture, while still shaped by a complex and evolving trade environment, showed encouraging signs of improvement during our fourth fiscal quarter. Global trade flows continued to be influenced by two significant forces. The first is the ongoing disruption to traditional ocean shipping routes, stemming from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and continued Houthi activity affecting Suez Canal transits, which has kept capacity tight across key international trade lanes. Despite all of the complications impacting the ocean markets, we saw an encouraging uptick in ocean freight rates late in the quarter, as carriers exercised continued capacity discipline -- an early signal that the prolonged downturn in ocean pricing may be starting to stabilize.

The second is the ongoing transformation of the global tariff landscape, with U.S. trade policy sustaining a high degree of compliance complexity for shippers. This complexity, together with a period of elevated IEEPA-related filing activity across the industry, has continued to drive demand for our customs house brokerage expertise, as customers rely on experienced partners to navigate an evolving tariff structure. More recently, escalating tariff actions between the U.S. and Canada -- including new retaliatory measures Canada put into effect in early September -- add a further layer of complexity for shippers moving goods across our shared border. While it's early to gauge the full impact, we expect this cross-border dynamic to remain a source of demand for our customs brokerage and compliance capabilities, and it may also create additional international air and ocean freight forwarding opportunities for our Canadian operations as shippers look to diversify away from cross-border trucking and rail.

Notably, our airfreight performance was up meaningfully during the quarter, driven in large part by our work in support of disaster relief following typhoon activity in the Western Pacific earlier this year.

We are entering this next phase of the cycle from a position of real financial strength. In August 2026, we completed an amended and restated $200 million secured credit facility, extending its maturity to 2031, expanding our acquisition-focused accordion to $100 million, and improving our pricing terms -- and we enter fiscal 2027 with no net debt. That capacity, together with our long-term strategy of growing organically where our network gives us an advantage and supplementing that growth through disciplined acquisitions, positions us well to build on the encouraging, though still early, signs of a domestic freight recovery."

Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 - Financial Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $7.5 million on $261.4 million of revenues, or $0.16 per basic and $0.15 per fully diluted share. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $4.9 million on $220.6 million of revenues, or $0.10 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, Radiant reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $7.4 million, or $0.16 per basic and $0.15 per fully diluted share. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $5.5 million, or $0.12 per basic and $0.11 per fully diluted share.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, Radiant reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $10.4 million, compared to $7.9 million for the comparable prior year.

Year Ended June 30, 2026 - Financial Results

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, the Company reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $18.8 million on $934.4 million of revenues, or $0.40 per basic and $0.39 per fully diluted share. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $17.3 million on $902.7 million of revenues, or $0.37 per basic and $0.35 per fully diluted share.

For the Year Ended June 30, 2026, the Company reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $25.3 million, or $0.54 per basic and $0.52 per fully diluted share. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported adjusted net income of $30.9 million, or $0.66 per basic and $0.64 per fully diluted share. Normalizing these results to exclude the $1.3 million First Brands adjustment, adjusted net income would have been $24.0 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2026.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, the Company reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $36.7 million, compared to $38.8 million for the comparable prior year. Normalizing these results to exclude the $1.3 million First Brands adjustment, adjusted EBITDA would have been $35.4 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2026.

Earnings Call and Webcast Access Information

Radiant Logistics, Inc. will host a conference call on Monday, September 14, 2026 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the contents of this release. The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.

Conference Call Details

DATE/TIME: Monday, September 14, 2026 at 4:30 PM Eastern

DIAL-IN US (888) 506-0062; Intl. (973) 528-0011 (Participant Access Code: 382051)

REPLAY September 15, 2026 at 9:30 AM Eastern to September 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM Eastern, US (877) 481-4010;

Intl. (919) 882-2331 (Replay ID number: 54507)

Webcast Details

This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2191/54507

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) operates as a third-party logistics company, providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services primarily to customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Through its comprehensive service offerings, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding and freight brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers, which it supports from an extensive network of company and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning set forth in United States securities laws and regulations - that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimates," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "plan," "see," "seek," "strategy," or "will" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have developed our forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs and assumptions, which in turn rely upon information available to them at the time such statements were made. Such forward-looking statements reflect our current perspectives on our business, future performance, existing trends and information as of the date of this report. These include, but are not limited to, our beliefs about future revenue and expense levels, growth rates, prospects related to our strategic initiatives and business strategies, along with express or implied assumptions about, among other things: our continued relationships with our strategic operating partners; the performance of our historic business, as well as the businesses we have recently acquired, at levels consistent with recent trends and reflective of the synergies we believe will be available to us as a result of such acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate our recently acquired businesses; our ability to locate suitable acquisition opportunities and secure the financing necessary to complete such acquisitions; transportation costs remaining in line with recent levels and expected trends; our ability to mitigate, to the best extent possible, our dependence on current management and certain larger strategic operating partners; our compliance with financial and other covenants under our revolving credit facility; the absence of any adverse laws or governmental regulations affecting the transportation industry in general, and our operations in particular; our ability to continue to respond to macroeconomic factors that have recently had a negative effect on worldwide freight markets; the impact of any health pandemic or environmental event on our operations and financial results; continued disruptions in the global supply chain; higher inflationary pressures particularly surrounding the costs of fuel, labor, and other components of our operations; potential adverse legal, reputational and financial effects on the Company resulting from prior or future cyber incidents and the effectiveness of the Company's business continuity plans in response to cyber incidents; the commercial, reputational and regulatory risks to our business that may arise as a consequence of our prior inability to remediate a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting, and the further risks that may arise should we be unable to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting in the future; and such other factors that may be identified from time to time in our U.S Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other public announcements including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Part 1 Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2026



2025

ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,585



$ 22,942

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,182 and $2,128, respectively

162,792





134,911

Contract assets

11,616





6,904

Income tax receivable

983





2,194

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

7,072





12,299

Total current assets

208,048





179,250













Property, technology, and equipment, net

19,954





23,489













Goodwill

122,372





117,637

Intangible assets, net

43,811





49,123

Operating lease right-of-use assets

48,327





55,066

Deposits and other assets

1,883





2,209

Total other long-term assets

216,393





224,035

Total assets $ 444,395



$ 426,774













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 88,084



$ 74,411

Operating partner commissions payable

11,035





10,541

Accrued expenses

11,789





10,637

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

13,199





12,741

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

245





282

Current portion of contingent consideration

5,200





6,050

Other current liabilities

690





483

Total current liabilities

130,242





115,145













Notes payable

25,000





20,000

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

41,115





49,245

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

724





969

Contingent consideration, net of current portion

2,500





13,300

Deferred tax liabilities

1,069





1,782

Other long-term liabilities

352





248

Total long-term liabilities

70,760





85,544

Total liabilities

201,002





200,689

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

1,604





-













Equity:









Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 52,660,343 and

52,324,201 shares issued, and 46,894,270 and 47,143,178 shares outstanding,

respectively

34





34

Additional paid-in capital

112,100





110,588

Treasury stock, at cost, 5,766,073 and 5,181,023 shares, respectively

(35,457)





(31,964)

Retained earnings

169,355





150,569

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,508)





(3,211)

Total Radiant Logistics, Inc. stockholders' equity

241,524





226,016

Noncontrolling interest

265





69

Total equity

241,789





226,085

Total liabilities and equity $ 444,395



$ 426,774



RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income



Three Months Ended June 30,



Year Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2026



2025



2026



2025



(unaudited)













Revenues $ 261,436



$ 220,580



$ 934,356



$ 902,696

























Operating expenses:





















Cost of transportation and other services

194,639





160,195





688,329





663,277

Operating partner commissions

23,007





21,145





82,446





78,493

Personnel costs

22,878





21,882





88,507





81,509

Selling, general and administrative expenses

11,381





10,201





42,316





42,471

Depreciation and amortization

3,627





3,600





14,333





18,379

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(2,607)





(1,641)





(6,197)





(2,491)

Total operating expenses

252,925





215,382





909,734





881,638

























Income from operations

8,511





5,198





24,622





21,058

























Other income (expense):





















Interest income

48





179





184





1,303

Interest expense

(525)





(491)





(2,319)





(1,342)

Foreign currency transaction gain

(101)





(51)





102





164

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

-





-





-





(1,032)

Other

85





(18)





432





1,052

Total other income (expense)

(493)





(381)





(1,601)





145

























Income before income taxes

8,018





4,817





23,021





21,203

























Income tax expense

(349)





116





(4,289)





(3,765)

























Net income

7,669





4,933





18,732





17,438

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest

(152)





(26)





54





(147)

























Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 7,517



$ 4,907



$ 18,786



$ 17,291

























Other Comprehensive income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.:





















Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

(384)





2,597





(1,199)





335

Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(204)





(147)





(44)





(147)

























Comprehensive income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 7,081



$ 7,530



$ 17,489



$ 17,626

























Income per share:





















Basic $ 0.16



$ 0.10



$ 0.40



$ 0.37

Diluted $ 0.15



$ 0.10



$ 0.39



$ 0.35

























Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

46,860,560





47,144,123





46,943,071





46,969,294

Diluted

48,538,526





48,691,339





48,621,797





48,730,674



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit, Net Income Attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

to Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(unaudited)

As used in this report adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are presented herein because they are important metrics used by management to evaluate and understand the performance of the ongoing operations of Radiant's business. For adjusted net income, management uses a 24.5% tax rate to calculate the provision for income taxes to normalize Radiant's tax rate to that of its competitors and to compare Radiant's reporting periods with different effective tax rates. In addition, in arriving at adjusted net income, the Company adjusts for certain non-cash charges and significant items that are not part of regular operating activities. These adjustments include income taxes, depreciation and amortization, costs unrelated to our core operations, and other non-cash charges.

We commonly refer to the term "adjusted gross profit" when commenting about our Company and the results of operations. Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operations and expenses attributed to the Company's services. Adjusted gross profit is calculated as GAAP gross profit exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are reported separately. We believe adjusted gross profit is a better measurement than are total revenues when analyzing and discussing the effectiveness of our business and is used as a portion of a key metric the Company uses to discuss its progress.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure of income and does not include the effects of interest, income taxes, and the "non-cash" effects of depreciation and amortization on long-term assets. Companies have some discretion as to which elements of depreciation and amortization are excluded in the EBITDA calculation. We exclude all depreciation charges related to property, technology, and equipment and all amortization charges (including amortization of leasehold improvements). We then further adjust EBITDA to exclude share-based compensation, costs unrelated to our core operations (primarily acquisition and litigation costs), allocation of earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries, and other non-cash charges. While management considers EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA useful in analyzing our results, it is not intended to replace any presentation included in our consolidated financial statements.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, represent a useful method of assessing the performance of our operating activities, as they reflect our earnings trends without the impact of certain non-cash charges and other non-recurring charges. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the GAAP financial information by providing additional insight regarding results of operations to allow a comparison to other companies, many of whom use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures will not be defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to other companies. Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of comprehensive income prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Radiant's operating performance or liquidity.

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,



Year Ended June 30,

Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit to GAAP gross profit 2026



2025



2026



2025

Revenues $ 261,436



$ 220,580



$ 934,356



$ 902,696

Cost of transportation and other services (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization, shown separately below)

(194,639)





(160,195)





(688,329)





(663,277)

Depreciation and amortization

(2,437)





(2,513)





(9,633)





(13,340)

GAAP gross profit $ 64,360



$ 57,872



$ 236,394



$ 226,079

Depreciation and amortization

2,437





2,513





9,633





13,340

Adjusted gross profit $ 66,797



$ 60,385



$ 246,027



$ 239,419

























GAAP gross profit percentage

24.6 %



26.2 %



25.3 %



25.0 % Adjusted gross profit percentage

25.6 %



27.4 %



26.3 %



26.5 %

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,



Year Ended June 30,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA 2026



2025



2026



2025

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 7,517



$ 4,907



$ 18,786



$ 17,291

Income tax expense (benefit)

349





(116)





4,289





3,765

Depreciation and amortization (1)

3,627





3,600





14,333





18,493

Net interest expense

477





312





2,135





39

Share-based compensation

151





361





1,660





(819)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(2,607)





(1,641)





(6,197)





(2,491)

Lease termination costs

21





115





186





1,491

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

-





-





-





1,032

Other (2)

827





352





1,492





(45)

























Adjusted EBITDA

10,362





7,890





36,684





38,756

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of adjusted gross profit (3)

15.5 %



13.1 %



14.9 %



16.2 %





(1) Depreciation and amortization for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes depreciation expenses recognized on certain computer software as a service. (2) Other includes costs unrelated to our core operations (primarily acquisition and litigation costs), and other non-cash charges. (3) Adjusted gross profit is revenues less the cost of transportation and other services.

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30,



Year Ended June 30,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income 2026



2025



2026



2025

GAAP net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 7,517



$ 4,907



$ 18,786



$ 17,291

Adjustments to net income:





















Income tax expense (benefit)

349





(116)





4,289





3,765

Depreciation and amortization

3,627





3,600





14,333





18,379

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(2,607)





(1,641)





(6,197)





(2,491)

Lease termination costs

21





115





186





1,491

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

-





-





-





1,032

Other

858





400





2,051





1,519

























Adjusted net income before income taxes

9,765





7,265





33,448





40,986

























Provision for income taxes at 24.5%

(2,392)





(1,780)





(8,195)





(10,042)

























Adjusted net income $ 7,373



$ 5,485



$ 25,253



$ 30,944

























Adjusted net income per common share:





















Basic $ 0.16



$ 0.12



$ 0.54



$ 0.66

Diluted $ 0.15



$ 0.11



$ 0.52



$ 0.64

























Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

46,860,560





47,144,123





46,943,071





46,969,294

Diluted

48,538,526





48,691,339





48,621,797





48,730,674



SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.