Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc.: Hornbeck Offshore Awarded Multi-Year Decommissioning Contract in the North Sea

HOUSTON and COVINGTON, La., Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. ("Hornbeck") (NYSE: HOS), a premier integrated offshore services company, today announced that its subsidiary Helix Well Ops (U.K.) Limited has secured a multi-year decommissioning contract with a major operator in the North Sea. The contract is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2027 and has a firm duration of two years, with customer options to extend.

Under the contract, Hornbeck will perform riserless plug and abandonment operations utilizing either the Well Enhancer or Seawell, both purpose-built riserless well intervention vessels. In addition, Hornbeck will deliver a fully integrated solution, including the vessel, a well access system (Subsea Intervention Lubricator), ROVs, saturation diving, and project management and engineering services.

Todd M. Hornbeck, Hornbeck's President and CEO commented, "This new multi-year award builds directly on Hornbeck's previous success and strengthens our expertise in delivering safe, efficient, rigless decommissioning solutions in the North Sea. By leveraging our asset base and extensive operational expertise, we are proud to support our customer in executing our integrated decommissioning solution under a single contract."

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck is a global offshore services leader, providing innovative and integrated marine and subsea solutions to customers across the deepwater oilfield, defense and renewables industries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words, and the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the agreement, the equipment and services thereunder and the parties thereto.Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, including, but not limited to, risks related to actions by governments, regulatory authorities, customers, suppliers and partners; market conditions; demand for services; the performance of contracts by suppliers, customers and partners; operating hazards and delays, which includes delays in delivery, chartering or customer acceptance of assets or terms of their acceptance; complexities of global political and economic developments; the impact of general economic conditions, including inflation, on economic activity and on the company's operations; the general volatility of oil and natural gas prices and cyclicality of the oil and gas industry' and other risks described from time to time in the company's filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the company as of the date of this press release and, while the company believes such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, these statements are inherently uncertain, and you are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. Actual outcomes may vary materially from those described in these statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the company's filings with the SEC. The company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of such statements, other than as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Contacts:

[email protected]

Todd Hornbeck

President and CEO

985-727-6800

Potter Adams

Executive Vice President and CFO

985-727-6815

SOURCE Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc.