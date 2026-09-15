HawkEye 360 Inc.: HawkEye 360 and ERA Form Strategic Collaboration to Advance Defense Surveillance Capabilities

PARIS, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 (NYSE: HAWK), the global leader in signals intelligence data and analytics, today announced a strategic collaboration with ERA a.s., a leading provider of multistatic passive surveillance and tracking technologies. Under the collaboration, ERA will work alongside HawkEye 360 as an international processing partner for automated terrestrial and maritime radar products derived from HawkEye 360's radio frequency (RF) data.

The partnership brings together the companies' complementary strengths to deliver faster, more efficient, access to mission-relevant RF insights. By combining HawkEye 360's space-based signals intelligence, automated geolocation, and advanced RF analytics with ERA's integration and mission-workflow capabilities, the collaboration significantly enhances HawkEye 360's ability to provide defense and security customers with timely, operationally actionable information.

This partnership expands access to HawkEye 360's high-value RF data and analytics, enabling customers to move RF-derived insights more quickly and seamlessly into operational environments. Together, the companies will help streamline mission workflows, strengthen situational awareness, and empower users to make faster, better-informed decisions across a range of demanding operational scenarios.

"European defense organizations are seeking faster, more integrated ways to understand increasingly complex operating environments," said John Serafini, Chief Executive Officer of HawkEye 360. "By combining HawkEye 360's space-based signals intelligence with ERA's automation and processing expertise, we can deliver actionable information more quickly to support allied warfighters and defense leaders across Europe."

"We are pleased to see our cooperation with HawkEye 360 advancing to a whole new level," said ERA CEO Ondrej Chlost. "We are seeing growing customer interest worldwide-not only in advanced passive surveillance systems and their role in modern defense concepts, particularly in SIGINT, but also in integrating existing solutions already deployed in the field to unlock new capabilities."

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to advancing defense and surveillance capabilities through innovation. By uniting their technologies and expertise, HawkEye 360 and ERA will provide customers with enhanced capability to transform RF data into operationally useful information while improving the speed and efficiency of decision-making.

About ERA a.s.

ERA a.s., a member of the OMNIPOL Group, is a global leader in passive surveillance, multilateration, and tracking technologies serving defense, air traffic management, and electronic warfare customers worldwide. Headquartered in Pardubice, Czech Republic, ERA develops and delivers advanced surveillance solutions that enable the detection, tracking, and monitoring of air, maritime, and land-based targets. With more than three decades of experience, installations in over 70 countries, and a long history of innovation in passive radiolocation technologies, ERA provides mission-critical capabilities trusted by customers around the world.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is equipping defense, intelligence, and national security leaders with mission-critical electronic warfare to enable faster, better decision-making. By detecting, geolocating, and characterizing radio-frequency emissions worldwide, HawkEye 360 delivers trusted domain awareness and early-warning indicators to the US Government and allied partners. Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing, and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of RF spectrum into a strategic advantage. Proven by operational mission success, HawkEye 360 is redefining how signals intelligence strengthens national and global security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The words "will," "expects," "plans," "could," "would," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "may," "continue," "estimate," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control that could affect its financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's final prospectus related to its initial public offering, dated May 6, 2026, and other filings that the Company makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE HawkEye 360 Inc.