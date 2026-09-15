NSFOCUS Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the Chinese AI Security Industry

The recognition highlights NSFOCUS's AI-native security innovation, full life cycle protection, and strong alignment with the evolving needs of China's regulated enterprises.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that NSFOCUS has received the 2026 Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the Chinese AI security industry for its outstanding achievements in AI-native security innovation, enterprise protection, and technology development. This recognition highlights NSFOCUS's ability to address emerging AI security risks while strengthening protection, compliance, and operational resilience across complex enterprise environments.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. NSFOCUS excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align technology development with the evolving requirements of China's AI security market while translating innovation into scalable enterprise capabilities.

"NSFOCUS demonstrated a clear shift from traditional security extension to AI-native protection. Its Qingfengwei AI Security Product Matrix is structured around the distinct risk patterns of LLMs, AI agents, AI-generated content, and enterprise AI assets, bringing assessment, protection, data security, and asset management together in a coordinated architecture," said Anh Tien Vu, Industry Principal, Global Cybersecurity Practice at Frost & Sullivan.

As enterprise AI adoption accelerates across financial services, government, energy, education, telecommunications, and large enterprises, organizations face an expanding attack surface spanning AI models, prompts, agents, generated outputs, training data, inference pipelines, and AI deployments. NSFOCUS addresses these emerging risks through its Qingfengwei AI Security Product Matrix, comprising independently deployable yet coordinated capabilities including AI-Scan for AI security and compliance assessment, AI-AFW for AI application layer protection, AI-CONT for content safety, AI-DLP for data leakage prevention, and AI-UTM for AI asset discovery and unified threat management.

Innovation remains central to NSFOCUS's approach. Its Three-Phase Protection Framework-Radar Sweep, Real-Time Shield, and Continuous Hardening-provides a structured model for discovering AI assets, protecting AI interactions and data flows, and continuously strengthening security posture. The company further differentiates its platform through NSFGPT, a security domain large model designed to support security reasoning, protocol parsing, threat analysis, work order generation, and remediation.

"This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us worldwide, and the discipline that keeps NSFOCUS securing every agent and AI assistant at the endpoint - the one layer traditional defenses still leave exposed. Agent security isn't a single tool - it's the commitment to watch every prompt, every tool call, and every action an agent takes, and to stop malicious behavior before it ever reaches the enterprise." said Bing Zhou, AI Solution and Marketing Manager at NSFOCUS.

NSFOCUS's technology differentiation is reinforced by its deployment experience across regulated and large-scale environments. Its platform has demonstrated capabilities including up to 130 Gbps traffic handling, 1.2 million events per second, and support for a 60-node cluster architecture. In a documented banking environment, the platform reduced alert noise by up to 98%. The company has more than 80 financial sector deployments and reference use cases across banking, government, education, and energy.

NSFOCUS also supports appliance, containerized, on-premises, and hybrid deployment models, addressing the requirements of organizations operating across domestic IT environments and sovereignty-sensitive infrastructure. Its AI security business recorded nearly 130% growth from 2024 to 2026, alongside a 60%+ conversion rate from AI-Scan customers to full-platform deployments and more than 95% customer retention.

Frost & Sullivan commends NSFOCUS for establishing a comprehensive approach to AI security that connects discovery, semantic-level threat protection, data leakage prevention, content safety, response, compliance, and continuous hardening. Its technology innovation and enterprise deployment capabilities position the company to play an important role as China's AI security market evolves from experimentation to production-scale adoption.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding technology development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in competitive positioning, customer value, and market impact.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About NSFOCUS

NSFOCUS, a pioneering leader in cybersecurity, is dedicated to safeguarding telecommunications, Internet service providers, hosting providers, and enterprises from sophisticated cyberattacks. Founded in 2000, NSFOCUS operates globally with over 4000 employees at two headquarters in Beijing, China, and Santa Clara, CA, USA, and over 50 offices worldwide. It has a proven track record of protecting over 25% of the Fortune Global 500 companies, including four of the five largest banks and six of the world's top ten telecommunications companies. Leveraging technical prowess and innovation, NSFOCUS delivers a comprehensive suite of security solutions, including the Intelligent Security Operations Platform (ISOP) for modern SOC, Volumetric DDoS Protection, Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) and Web Application and API Protection (WAAP). All the solutions and services are augmented by the Security Large Language Model (SecLLM) and other cutting-edge research achievements developed by NSFOCUS.

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