Naviq Technology: Naviq recognised by HFS Research as an Enterprise Innovator in travel transformation

Independent industry recognition highlights Naviq's specialist travel expertise, proprietary technology and AI-first approach to enterprise transformation

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in July 2026 Naviq, the vertical AI company purpose-built for the global travel industry, has been recognised as a Horizon 2: Enterprise Innovator by HFS Research.

The recognition reflects Naviq's travel expertise and AI-first technology, helping organisations tackle complex technology challenges and deliver measurable outcomes.

IBS Group formed Naviq with a $500 million investment and 2,000 employees, serving the travel sector across aviation, hospitality, cruise and airport operations worldwide.

HFS Research highlighted Naviq's specialist industry focus and software heritage as key differentiators, recognising its ability to deliver tailored AI-first transformation for travel businesses.

"IBS Group is moving travel from AI experimentation to AI execution. Naviq's launch as an independent AI-first company builds on that vision, pairing specialised domain expertise with proven technical delivery. Together with decades of operational travel IP, this forms a differentiator that few providers can match," said Melissa Fersht, Executive Research Leader, HFS Research.

Naviq's approach is already delivering measurable outcomes for travel organisations. For a European airline, Naviq streamlined more than 45 applications, achieving 60% cost savings while helping unify flight operations through modernisation and cloud migration. For a leading airline in APAC, Naviq built an AWS-based Partner Integration Hub that enabled the onboarding of more than 500 partners, alongside the decommissioning of legacy systems within nine months.

"Naviq is helping move travel from AI experimentation to AI-first execution. By combining deep travel expertise with proven technology and transformation capabilities, we are helping customers address complex challenges and deliver measurable outcomes," said Moizzur Rahman, President, Naviq.

About Naviq Technology

Naviq is an AI-first vertical technology transformation company purpose-built for the travel industry. We help travel enterprises modernise platforms, simplify complex systems, and create seamless digital experiences that make every journey more joyful.

Our mission is to co-pilot a digital future for travel by building smart, intuitive systems that help our customers grow and unlock new opportunities.

From airlines, airports, cruise lines, vacation providers, and hospitality groups, we combine deep travel domain expertise with strong engineering capabilities, turning disconnected systems into unified launch pads for accelerated growth. Our teams work side by side with customer teams to strengthen operations, improve performance, and deliver measurable outcomes at every touchpoint, so organisations can move faster with confidence and clarity.

Further information can be found at https://naviqplc.com. Follow us: LinkedIn

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