US-based heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVACR) and water heating products provider Rheem has introduced its Torin commercial heat pump for domestic hot water and hydronic space-heating applications. The new products are available in 20 kW and 35 kW versions and use R-454B refrigerant. The two models have nominal heating capacities of 68,000 BTU/h (20 kW) and 120,000 BTU/h (35 kW). Both units operate on a 480 V, three-phase, 60 Hz electrical supply and are intended for indoor or outdoor installation. The heat pumps rely on inverter-driven compressors. Rheem lists a coefficient ...

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