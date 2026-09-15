Lithuania's government has approved a series of measures geared towards developing the country's energy infrastructure. According to a statement published by Lithuania's Ministry of Energy, the measures include plans to remove obstacles to solar power plants on apartment balconies, promote energy communities and coordinate support for solar power plants and storage systems. "Such solutions will allow residents not only to produce their own energy, but also to maintain the operation of essential home appliances in the event of a power outage," the ministry explains. The ministry is also committed ...

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