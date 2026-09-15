The findings highlight the growing role of network visibility in digital sovereignty strategies as enterprises navigate increasingly complex cloud, AI and connectivity environments

Businesses around the world are seeking greater control over their data as growing concerns around AI, security and compliance push digital sovereignty higher up the boardroom agenda, according to the latest IDC InfoBrief commissioned by Expereo*.

More than half (53%) of enterprises say they want greater control over sensitive and strategic data, while 33% of global organizations now view digital sovereignty as a top or high priority. The research also found that 30% rank it among the leading drivers of technology investment, highlighting how governance, risk and compliance considerations are becoming increasingly important as organisations scale AI and cloud initiatives.

The findings suggest organizations are looking beyond traditional approaches to data governance as they seek to better manage risk, regulatory obligations and operational resilience. Security and privacy concerns remain a significant barrier to AI adoption, cited by 58% of enterprises, while 54% of technology leaders worry that AI could create new security risks for their businesses.

Ben Elms, CEO of Expereo, says: "Digital sovereignty is increasingly being driven by a desire for greater control over how data moves across cloud, network and AI environments. As organizations operate across multiple providers and jurisdictions, they are focusing not only on where data is stored, but also on how it moves between them.

"This is placing greater emphasis on network visibility and routing transparency. But while digital sovereignty extends beyond the network, a sovereignty strategy without a network strategy is increasingly incomplete. Delivering on digital sovereignty requires network, cloud, security, governance and data management strategies to work together, helping organizations meet regulatory requirements while enabling innovation and growth.

"At Expereo, we help multinational businesses design and manage global connectivity around their regional, regulatory and operational needs, providing greater visibility into how traffic moves across complex digital environments. As AI adoption accelerates, this visibility will become an increasingly important part of helping organizations maintain control, manage risk and operate confidently across many jurisdictions."

The report also highlights the growing commercial and regulatory pressures driving this shift. More than one in five organizations (22%) say demands from customers or business partners to localize data are influencing their approach to digital sovereignty. Regional differences are also emerging, with enterprises in APAC placing the highest priority on digital sovereignty globally (38%), ahead of their counterparts in Europe and North America.

For the full *IDC InfoBrief, commissioned by Expereo, "Enterprise Horizons 2026: Global Technology Leaders' Priorities Insights" (doc XX, April 2026) please visit: https://www.expereo.com/resources/reports/enterprise-horizons-2026-infobrief

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915314914/en/

Contacts:

Scarlett King

+44 7534252295