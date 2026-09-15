Study of Inattentive-Type ADHD in the Workplace Earns Environmental Design Research Association CORE Designation

Global architecture and design firm Corgan, in partnership with the University of Arkansas, has published new research examining how workplace environments affect attention, particularly for individuals with inattentive-type attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Funded by the AIA Upjohn Research Initiative and led by Corgan-Hugo, the firm's research and innovation group, the study was recently recognized with a Certificate of Research Excellence (CORE) from the Environmental Design Research Association, an international, interdisciplinary organisation. Findings are detailed in the report, Focus by Design: What the ADHD brain teaches us about betterworkspaces for all

Designing for Focus: A Diverse Population

An estimated 15% to 20% of the global population is neurodiverse. In the UK, approximately 1.9 million people are impacted by ADHD, and in Ireland, 250,000 people live with ADHD. Inattentive-type ADHD is characterised by difficulty sustaining focus, staying organised and managing time, often making it challenging to filter distractions or maintain motivation; in workplace settings, these challenges can be amplified. There is a growing need for workplace strategies that support attention, productivity and employee wellbeing.

In response, Corgan's research study sought to understand the impact workplace design has on neurodivergent people, examining how various design elements, such as sound, light, movement and visual distraction impact people with inattentive-type ADHD. Researchers measured participants' brain activity using electroencephalogram (EEG) technology before, during, and after interventions were applied in open workstations and private office settings. Researcher observations and participants' self-reported feedback informed the research as well.

Research findings reinforce that attentiveness is not static, but responsive to environmental cues, and that thoughtfully designed spaces can influence focus.

Key findings include:

Lighting shapes cognitive performance: Participants reported feeling calmer, less stressed, and more focused under dimmer, indirect lighting, while bright, direct lighting increased distraction and eye strain. These perceptions were reinforced by EEG recordings showing higher sustained attention under diffused lighting conditions, demonstrating that lighting influences not only comfort, but also how the brain maintains focus.

Participants reported feeling calmer, less stressed, and more focused under dimmer, indirect lighting, while bright, direct lighting increased distraction and eye strain. These perceptions were reinforced by EEG recordings showing higher sustained attention under diffused lighting conditions, demonstrating that lighting influences not only comfort, but also how the brain maintains focus. Balancing visibility and enclosure supports long-term focus: Participants whose backs faced activity reported 67% greater feelings of insecurity, despite reporting higher concentration. In contrast, open-plan office layouts that provided visual boundaries without complete isolation produced the lowest measured cognitive load, suggesting that controlled visibility better supports sustained attention over time.

Participants whose backs faced activity reported 67% greater feelings of insecurity, despite reporting higher concentration. In contrast, open-plan office layouts that provided visual boundaries without complete isolation produced the lowest measured cognitive load, suggesting that controlled visibility better supports sustained attention over time. Movement supports focus in moderation: Testing of sit-stand desks, footrests, and yoga ball seating found that brief posture changes supported comfort and attention, while continuous or exaggerated movement reduced comfort and perceived focus. Researchers also observed participants naturally shifting posture and fidgeting to regulate attention, reinforcing that subtle movement is more effective than constant motion.

Testing of sit-stand desks, footrests, and yoga ball seating found that brief posture changes supported comfort and attention, while continuous or exaggerated movement reduced comfort and perceived focus. Researchers also observed participants naturally shifting posture and fidgeting to regulate attention, reinforcing that subtle movement is more effective than constant motion. Sensory balance enhances attention: Environmental interventions including lighting, acoustic hoods, and scent showed that attention is influenced by the overall sensory experience rather than a single factor.

Collectively, the findings underscore that attention is best supported through balanced, adaptable settings that allow people to regulate stimulation, effort, and recovery across tasks and time. While the research focused on individuals with inattentive-type ADHD, the findings offer broader insights into designing workplaces that better support cognitive performance for a wide range of employees. For inclusive workplace design recommendations, please visit Focus by Design.

"Modern workplaces ask us to constantly process light, sound, movement, and visual activity and while many people learn to adapt, individuals with inattentive-type ADHD often experience the effects of those environments sooner and more intensely," said Melissa Hoelting, Assistant Director of Corgan-Hugo. "Their experiences provide an early lens into how workplace design influences attention, revealing opportunities to reduce unnecessary cognitive load before those challenges become more widespread. Designing for those insights helps create workplaces that better support focus, wellbeing, and performance for everyone."

"Attention is a valuable commodity in today's workplace. Focus drives performance, and design plays a measurable role in shaping environments that support it," said Emily Strain, Corgan's Workplace Interiors Sector Leader. "These research insights strengthen how we advise clients, helping translate evidence into workplace strategies that support focus, wellbeing and performance for everyone."

The AIA Upjohn Research Initiative supports projects that advance the value of design, funding up to six research grants annually on topics including health, equity, resilience, and innovation. The programme supports evidence-based research that helps inform the future of architecture and the built environment.

View media resources. To explore more Corgan research insights, visit News Insights.

ABOUT CORGAN

Corgan is an employee-owned architecture and design firm with 24 locations and more than 1,400 team members globally. Ranked the No. 4 architecture firm by Architectural Record and Building Design Construction, the firm works with clients in a variety of sectors including aviation transportation, campus, data centers, education, government, health, hospitality retail, mixed-use, multifamily, office, and workplace. The firm's core disciplines are supported by a wide range of supplemental services including brand graphics, furniture services, master planning and sustainability all of which have a singular goal: to build environments where clients thrive. Founded in 1938, Corgan has developed a strong reputation for agility in design by anticipating marketplace changes and leading clients to thoughtful, data-driven design solutions. Its research insights and design expertise empower the organisation to foresee emerging changes and develop solutions that minimize risk, create flexibility, and maximize longevity. To learn more about Corgan, visit www.corgan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915415169/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

media@corgan.com