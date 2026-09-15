Service providers and MSPs can scale managed network services with one integrated full stack, while brands can bring the same portfolio to market under their own name.

Edgecore Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation and a leading provider of network solutions for enterprises, data centers, and telecommunications service providers, will showcase its full-stack solutions for managed network services at Network X 2026, taking place October 13-15 at Messe Wien in Vienna, Austria.

At Booth H74, visitors can explore how Edgecore combines Wi-Fi access points, switches, gateways, cloud management, IoT connectivity, and Edge AI into a flexible full-stack solution designed to help service providers, managed service providers (MSPs), and system integrators expand and scale their managed network businesses.

Edgecore also supports brands that want to bring these products to market under their own name. The company offers both white-label programs based on its existing portfolio and custom ODM solutions designed and manufactured to meet specific customer requirements, backed by Accton Technology's in-house engineering expertise, global manufacturing, and lifecycle support capabilities.

As managed networks expand across multi-site and multi-tenant environments, service providers and MSPs need to address diverse customer requirements and emerging applications while keeping deployment and operations efficient. Edgecore's flexible full-stack approach enables partners to select the capabilities they need foreach project while providing a complete and scalable architecture.

This flexibility extends to network management. Edgecore's MSP Integration APIs allow partners to bring ecCLOUD capabilities into their existing portals, allowing them to manage Edgecore devices without changing their existing operational workflows.

Under the theme "Powering Your Managed Network Business with Full-Stack Solutions," Edgecore will present its solutions across three key areas:

Connect: Build a comprehensive network foundation with Wi-Fi access points, switches, gateways, and IoT connectivity solutions for hospitality, multi-dwelling units, campuses, enterprises, and other distributed environments.

Build a comprehensive network foundation with Wi-Fi access points, switches, gateways, and IoT connectivity solutions for hospitality, multi-dwelling units, campuses, enterprises, and other distributed environments. Manage: Simplify multi-site and multi-tenant network operations with centralized cloud management, giving service providers greater visibility and control across their deployments.

Simplify multi-site and multi-tenant network operations with centralized cloud management, giving service providers greater visibility and control across their deployments. Expand: Extend existing managed service offerings with IoT integration and Edge AI capabilities, enabling partners to support new applications and unlock additional business opportunities.

"Service providers and MSPs need more than individual products-they need a flexible, complete architecture that fits their business without the complexity of integrating every component themselves," said Teng Tai Hsu, Vice President of Edgecore Networks. "By combining an open approach with a full-stack portfolio and global support capabilities, Edgecore helps partners simplify deployment, scale their managed services, and create new opportunities as customer needs evolve."

Visitors can meet the Edgecore team at Booth H74 to explore the complete managed network architecture and discuss solutions tailored to hospitality, multi-dwelling units, campuses, enterprises, and other multi-site environments.

Meet Edgecore at Network X 2026

Date: October 13-15, 2026

Venue: Messe Wien, Vienna, Austria

Booth: H74

To schedule a meeting with Edgecore at Network X 2026, please visit https://wifi.edge-core.com/meet-us-at-network-x/.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, is a leading provider of open infrastructure solutions. Edgecore Networks delivers comprehensive wired and wireless products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide, serving AI/ML, cloud data center, service provider, enterprise, and SMB customers.

Edgecore Networks is committed to advancing open infrastructure beyond networking. Edgecore is expanding its portfolio to include open compute solutions, enhancing its ability to deliver integrated infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of modern data centers and service providers

For more information, visit https://wifi.edge-core.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915533150/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts:

Teng Tai Hsu, Vice President, Edgecore Networks

ecwifi-info@edge-core.com