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WKN: A3D38W | ISIN: CY0200352116 | Ticker-Symbol: HF6
Tradegate
15.09.26 | 10:17
44,200 Euro
+1,14 % +0,500
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
Europa 600
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FRONTLINE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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FRONTLINE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,80044,25010:18
0,0000,00010:17
PR Newswire
15.09.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Meet UROVO UPad: The Flagship Commercial Tablet for Connected Frontline Operations

One intelligent platform integrating payment, barcode scanning, RFID, and enterprise mobility

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UROVO today introduced UPad, its flagship commercial tablet designed to simplify frontline operations by integrating payment, professional barcode scanning, RFID, and enterprise mobility into a single intelligent platform. By replacing multiple disconnected devices, UPad helps businesses streamline workflows, improve productivity, and gain real-time operational visibility.

"Frontline operations today require more than standalone devices," said Zhang Bo, CTO of UROVO. "UPad brings together payment, data capture, mobility, and business applications in one platform, helping organizations operate more efficiently and deliver better customer experiences."

Built on UROVO's innovative Quick Lock modular architecture, UPad quickly adapts between handheld, countertop, and wall-mounted configurations, allowing a single device to support multiple operational scenarios while reducing hardware investment and simplifying deployment.

UPad is designed for a wide range of industries, including retail for assisted selling, inventory management, and mobile checkout; restaurants for ordering and tableside payment; hospitality for guest services and mobile staff operations; and warehousing and logistics for inventory control and asset tracking.

Powered by a Qualcomm octa-core processor built on an advanced 4 nm process, UPad delivers responsive performance with excellent power efficiency. It features Wi-Fi 6E, optional Wi-Fi HaLow, an 8,000 mAh removable battery, and an 11-inch display that supports glove and wet-touch operation, ensuring reliable performance throughout demanding workdays.

UPad also integrates enterprise technologies into one device, including SoftPOS payments with NFC Tap-to-Pay support, professional barcode scanning, and optional UHF RFID powered by the Impinj E-series chipset with GEN2X support for fast inventory tracking and real-time asset visibility.

Fully integrated with UROVO UMS (Unified Management System), UPad enables IT teams to remotely deploy, configure, monitor, and manage devices from a centralized platform, simplifying large-scale deployments while reducing maintenance costs.

By combining mobility, payment, barcode scanning, RFID, and centralized device management into a unified platform, UPad helps organizations improve operational efficiency, reduce device complexity, and accelerate digital transformation.

Learn more at https://en.urovo.com/.

Contact:urovo@urovo.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/meet-urovo-upad-the-flagship-commercial-tablet-for-connected-frontline-operations-302852708.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.