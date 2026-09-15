Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
80,4 g/t Gold und 131 g/t Silber: Was, wenn die alten Minen erst der Anfang waren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.09.2026 10:06 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Building the Connected Store: Allied Telesis Showcases Secure Connectivity at NRF Europe 2026

PARIS, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Telesis, a global leader in secure, high-performance networking for enterprise and industrial applications, will showcase its award-winning Unified Management Platform for the retail technology community at NRF Europe 2026. The company will reveal how reliable network infrastructure can help retailers build smarter, more connected and future-ready stores.

NRF Europe brings together retailers and technology leaders at a time when the role of the store network is changing rapidly. Connected devices, cloud applications, artificial intelligence, digital services, AI-powered "smart mirrors" in dressing rooms, and increasingly data-driven operations are creating new demands on the infrastructure that supports the modern retail environment.

As retailers continue to embrace AI and connected technologies, network infrastructure is becoming an increasingly strategic part of the retail environment. It's estimated that network infrastructure failures are the root cause for 53 percent of all point-of-sale system downtime, which costs the average retailer around $4,700 per minute (on Black Friday that leaps to $9,000 per minute).

Allied Telesis is helping retailers prepare for this evolution with secure, scalable and manageable networking solutions designed around the demands of modern stores.

At Booth G-067, Allied Telesis will demonstrate how its Unified Management Platform delivers the visibility, automation, and AI-driven insights needed to operate secure and resilient digital environments, seamlessly integrating wired and wireless infrastructure.

"Retailers are under increasing pressure to deliver seamless digital experiences while keeping their operations efficient, secure and resilient," said Antonella Santoro, VP of Marketing at Allied Telesis. "The network is fundamental to achieving this. At NRF Europe, we look forward to showing how the right networking infrastructure can give retailers the reliability and flexibility they need today, while enabling a foundation for the technologies of tomorrow."

Visitors to NRF Europe 2026 can meet Allied Telesis at Booth G-067 to explore how intelligent networking can support connected retail environments, simplify operations and provide a reliable foundation for future innovation. To schedule a time to meet with Allied Telesis executives onsite, please email Amar_Kessaci@alliedtelesis.com.

For more information, visit AlliedTelesis.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/building-the-connected-store-allied-telesis-showcases-secure-connectivity-at-nrf-europe-2026-302876806.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.