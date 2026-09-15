Building the Connected Store: Allied Telesis Showcases Secure Connectivity at NRF Europe 2026

PARIS, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Telesis, a global leader in secure, high-performance networking for enterprise and industrial applications, will showcase its award-winning Unified Management Platform for the retail technology community at NRF Europe 2026. The company will reveal how reliable network infrastructure can help retailers build smarter, more connected and future-ready stores.

NRF Europe brings together retailers and technology leaders at a time when the role of the store network is changing rapidly. Connected devices, cloud applications, artificial intelligence, digital services, AI-powered "smart mirrors" in dressing rooms, and increasingly data-driven operations are creating new demands on the infrastructure that supports the modern retail environment.

As retailers continue to embrace AI and connected technologies, network infrastructure is becoming an increasingly strategic part of the retail environment. It's estimated that network infrastructure failures are the root cause for 53 percent of all point-of-sale system downtime, which costs the average retailer around $4,700 per minute (on Black Friday that leaps to $9,000 per minute).

Allied Telesis is helping retailers prepare for this evolution with secure, scalable and manageable networking solutions designed around the demands of modern stores.

At Booth G-067, Allied Telesis will demonstrate how its Unified Management Platform delivers the visibility, automation, and AI-driven insights needed to operate secure and resilient digital environments, seamlessly integrating wired and wireless infrastructure.

"Retailers are under increasing pressure to deliver seamless digital experiences while keeping their operations efficient, secure and resilient," said Antonella Santoro, VP of Marketing at Allied Telesis. "The network is fundamental to achieving this. At NRF Europe, we look forward to showing how the right networking infrastructure can give retailers the reliability and flexibility they need today, while enabling a foundation for the technologies of tomorrow."

Visitors to NRF Europe 2026 can meet Allied Telesis at Booth G-067 to explore how intelligent networking can support connected retail environments, simplify operations and provide a reliable foundation for future innovation. To schedule a time to meet with Allied Telesis executives onsite, please email Amar_Kessaci@alliedtelesis.com.

For more information, visit AlliedTelesis.com.

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