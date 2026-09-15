Payhawk transforms how finance teams work with new agentic Playbooks

The Fall '26 Edition further enhances Payhawk's AI Office of the CFO and introduces Playbooks: ready-made procedures that handle recurring finance tasks inside Claude and ChatGPT, reducing manual work for finance teams. Customers can also access all Payhawk data from their preferred AI platform using an MCP, and use the new Implementation Agent to go live in just a few hours

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payhawk, the AI-native spend management platform, today released its Fall '26 Edition, Prompt your finance, which enables finance teams to run their recurring work through Claude, ChatGPT or whichever AI assistant they already use. The edition also adds an Implementation Agent to Payhawk's AI Office of the CFO suite that configures Payhawk for new customers in hours, while continuing to enhance controls and processes for maximum efficiency and savings after go-live.

Playbooks work inside the AI assistants finance teams already use, such as Claude or ChatGPT, and act on live Payhawk data through the Payhawk MCP, a secure connection that applies each user's permissions. The Playbooks are ready-made procedures that execute a finance job from start to finish. Each one covers a specific job for a specific role and knows what to check, what to ignore, and what a good result looks like. The library spans tasks such as closing the books, chasing receipts, controlling budgets, calculating cash on hand across entities, cleaning up suppliers, preparing for an audit, and getting ready for a supplier renewal. Teams can add their own.

"The enhancements between Payhawk and Claude proved to be highly effective in our operational setup. It saves significant time, provides dynamic reporting, and simplifies data access. The AI-driven capabilities have become an important part of our day to day productivity," said Daniel Raffl, Cost Manager at TechnoAlpin.

"Speaking to hundreds of CFOs this year, I realised that while enterprise software companies are racing to deliver MCP integrations focused on reading and reporting data, they are missing the real opportunity: building AI that acts, not just reads. Finance teams need more than another reporting layer. They expect AI to do real work for them by running end to end processes. That is why we took things to the extreme and built Payhawk to act and perform common tasks every finance team executes each month, saving them time and money," said Hristo Borisov, Co-founder & CEO of Payhawk.

As part of this release, Payhawk is also introducing its new Implementation Agent, which helps finance teams implement the system in hours rather than days. The agent establishes a new benchmark for SaaS implementation by connecting customers' preferred ERP and HR systems, importing their data, and configuring workflows, policies, and processes to meet their specific needs. It also leverages insights shared with Payhawk's pre-sales team to understand each customer's objectives from day one.

The Implementation Agent will support all major Payhawk integrations, including Oracle NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, Sage, Xero, DATEV, and QuickBooks, as well as recently announced integrations with SAP, Pennylane, Rillet, Campfire, and DualEntry.

"The Implementation Agent acts as your private financial consultant, and early customers have gone live in under an hour. We're starting with onboarding and implementation, but the longer-term opportunity is continuous improvement. By learning from how customers use the system, the agent will optimise their setup over time and proactively recommend changes that make finance operations even more efficient," said Martin Reindl, General Manager & SVP Customer Success at Payhawk.

The Fall '26 Edition is now live for Payhawk customers. Playbooks are available through the Payhawk MCP and in the Payhawk portal. Payhawk will demonstrate the edition in a live webinar on 29 September. Details and registration: https://payhawk.com/editions/fall-2026.

About Payhawk

Payhawk is an AI-native spend management platform that orchestrates global money across Bills, Cards, Expenses, Travel, and Procurement for maximum control, automation and savings. It provides a global money account on top of your ERP combined with agents enforcing rules, policies, and budgets on every payment while giving employees an effortless spending experience. Headquartered in London with offices across Europe and the US, Payhawk helps companies grow faster in 33+ countries.

Media Contact



Georgi Ivanov

Senior Communications Manager

georgi.ivanov@payhawk.com