HUMAN Security, Inc: Nuaware Partners with HUMAN Security to Help Organisations Build Trust in the Agentic AI Era

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuaware, a leading provider of cloud, security, and AI solutions, today announced its partnership with HUMAN Security (HUMAN) to help organisations protect digital experiences from fraud, automated attacks, and emerging AI-driven threats.

Through the partnership, Nuaware will help organisations defend digital experiences from automated attacks, fraud, account takeover, and emerging AI-driven threats, while enabling legitimate users and trusted AI agents to interact securely.

As enterprises and their consumers adopt AI-powered services, distinguishing legitimate activity from malicious automation is becoming more difficult. According to HUMAN's 2026 State of AI Traffic report , automated traffic grew eight times faster than human traffic in 2025, underscoring the need for stronger governance and trust frameworks for AI-driven interactions.

Through the partnership, Nuaware will provide customers with access to HUMAN's comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including:

HUMAN Sightline Cyberfraud Defense , which helps protect against account takeover, credential stuffing, fake account creation, transaction abuse, payment fraud, and platform abuse.

, which helps protect against account takeover, credential stuffing, fake account creation, transaction abuse, payment fraud, and platform abuse. AgenticTrust, which provides visibility, governance, and control of AI agents interacting with digital properties and applications.

which provides visibility, governance, and control of AI agents interacting with digital properties and applications. Client-Side Defense, which helps monitor and secure browser-based activity, third-party scripts, and emerging threats such as Magecart attacks, formjacking, and malicious code injections.





HUMAN's platform complements existing security investments such as web application firewalls (WAFs) and CDNs by providing deeper behavioural analysis, advanced bot detection, and threat intelligence. The platform is designed to distinguish legitimate users and trusted AI agents from malicious automation, helping organisations reduce false positives while improving both security and customer experience.



In July 2026, HUMAN was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave for Bot and Agent Trust Management Software and has been continuously ranked the number one vendor in G2's Bot Detection and Mitigation category. The company helps leading global enterprises to secure their customer journeys spanning advertising, applications, accounts, and transactions.



"AI is fundamentally changing how organisations engage with customers, but it is also creating new opportunities for fraud and abuse," said Lee Driscoll, CEO. "Our partnership with HUMAN Security enables us to help customers confidently embrace innovation while protecting critical applications, digital services, and customer experiences from increasingly sophisticated threats."

By combining Nuaware's expertise in cloud, cybersecurity, and AI transformation with HUMAN's industry-recognised threat detection and fraud prevention capabilities, customers will gain access to a powerful solution for securing modern digital ecosystems and preparing for the next generation of AI-driven interactions.

"As automation accelerates and begins to outpace human activity, the internet is undergoing a fundamental shift," said John Searby, Chief Strategy Officer at HUMAN Security. AI-driven traffic is becoming embedded in core digital customer experiences, and organisations need a clearer way to distinguish trusted users and authorised AI agents from malicious automation. Together, HUMAN Security and Nuaware are helping customers protect revenue, reduce fraud, and build trust with the visibility, intelligence, and control needed to embrace AI-driven innovation with confidence.

About Nuaware

Nuaware, an Exclusive Networks company, is a specialist DevSecOps Cloud and Cloud native technologies distributor. They enable customers and business partners in their cloud native journeys by providing high-value services to build, secure and operate their technology stack. Their extensive knowledge of this highly technical market in conjunction with being an Exclusive Network Company - a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, gives them a global reach and ability to service customers in over 150 countries across 5 continents.



For more information visit www.nuaware.com .

About HUMAN Security

HUMAN Security is the global leader in Agentic Trust, the emerging discipline that informs and governs how humans, bots, and AI agents operate online. For more than a decade we help enterprises, platforms, and digital ecosystems verify digital interactions and establish trust across the entire customer journey - from first ad impression to final transaction. Powered by one of the world's largest behavioral signal networks, HUMAN analyzes over a quadrillion digital interactions each year to distinguish legitimate activity from fraud, abuse, and automated manipulation. Learn more at humansecurity.com .

For more information, visit https://www.humansecurity.com/

You can also read more at https://www.nuaware.com/human

Contact information:

Masha Krylova, Director of Communications

press@humansecurity.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46887385-6488-4ebd-909f-7126b31dfbd5