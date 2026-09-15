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WKN: 899738 | ISIN: FI0009002943 | Ticker-Symbol: RATV
Tradegate
14.09.26 | 15:44
2,420 Euro
+0,62 % +0,015
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAISIO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAISIO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3952,42010:45
2,3952,42010:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 10:15 Uhr
126 Leser
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Raisio: Change in Raisio's leadership team: Mika Saarinen will leave his position as Raisio plc's CFO

Raisio plc, Stock Exchange Release 15 September 2026, at 11:15 EET

Raisio plc's Chief Financial Officer and member of Raisio's Group Leadership Team Mika Saarinen has decided to leave the company.

Head of Financial Business Support Lassi Rajala will take up the role in an acting capacity with immediate effect and will continue in this capacity until Saarinen's successor has been appointed and takes up the position.

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Mika Saarinen for his significant contribution for Raisio. Under his leadership the company has strengthened its financial operating model, reporting and support for business decision-making. I wish him every success and all the best for the future," says CEO Elli Siltala.

Raisio plc has initiated a search for a successor.

Raisio plc
Elli Siltala, CEO

Further information:
Elli Siltala, CEO, tel. +358 50 384 2532

Raisio plc
Raisio's beloved brands make life more fulfilling for millions of people across Europe. We make food that combines delicious taste and convenience with scientifically proven health benefits in a way that gets people hooked on good habits. Our strong brands, such as Benecol® and Elovena®, turn our ambitions into reality. We stay hungry for growth and we aim to be distinctly more inventive than others. We have around 350 professionals focused on healthy food in six countries and export to more than 40 markets around the world. Raisio's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2025, the Group's comparable net sales for continuing operations were EUR 224.2 million and the comparable EBIT was EUR 28.5 million. www.raisio.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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