Raisio: Change in Raisio's leadership team: Mika Saarinen will leave his position as Raisio plc's CFO

Raisio plc, Stock Exchange Release 15 September 2026, at 11:15 EET

Raisio plc's Chief Financial Officer and member of Raisio's Group Leadership Team Mika Saarinen has decided to leave the company.

Head of Financial Business Support Lassi Rajala will take up the role in an acting capacity with immediate effect and will continue in this capacity until Saarinen's successor has been appointed and takes up the position.

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Mika Saarinen for his significant contribution for Raisio. Under his leadership the company has strengthened its financial operating model, reporting and support for business decision-making. I wish him every success and all the best for the future," says CEO Elli Siltala.

Raisio plc has initiated a search for a successor.

Raisio plc

Elli Siltala, CEO



Further information:

Elli Siltala, CEO, tel. +358 50 384 2532

Raisio plc

Raisio's beloved brands make life more fulfilling for millions of people across Europe. We make food that combines delicious taste and convenience with scientifically proven health benefits in a way that gets people hooked on good habits. Our strong brands, such as Benecol® and Elovena®, turn our ambitions into reality. We stay hungry for growth and we aim to be distinctly more inventive than others. We have around 350 professionals focused on healthy food in six countries and export to more than 40 markets around the world. Raisio's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2025, the Group's comparable net sales for continuing operations were EUR 224.2 million and the comparable EBIT was EUR 28.5 million. www.raisio.com