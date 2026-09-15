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WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
Xetra
15.09.26 | 10:32
8,600 Euro
-0,19 % -0,016
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 10:34 Uhr
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Nokia Oyj: Telxius Boosts Global Network Capacity and Efficiency with Nokia 800G Coherent Pluggable Deployment

Press Release
Telxius boosts global network capacity and efficiency with Nokia 800G Coherent Pluggable deployment

  • Telxius is evolving its high-capacity international network with next generation IP-over-DWDM technology to support growing cloud, AI and data center connectivity demands.
  • The news follows a joint industry-record demonstration of Nokia ICE-X 800G coherent pluggable optics over Telxius' BRUSA subsea cable.
  • The deployment enables Telxius to reduce power consumption, optimize space utilization and lower the cost of network expansion.

15 September 2026
Madrid, Spain and Espoo, Finland - Telxius and Nokia are collaborating to deploy 800G coherent pluggable optics across Telxius' terrestrial transport networks in Europe, the United States and Latin America. The deployment supports the continual evolution of Telxius' network in response to growing customer demand for scalable, high-capacity connectivity across key international network corridors.

Cloud services, AI workloads and data center interconnection are driving rapid traffic growth across global networks, creating pressure for operators. Telxius is leveraging Nokia's ICE-X 800G ZR/ZR+ coherent pluggable technology to add capacity across its existing terrestrial infrastructure with IP-over-DWDM networking, while reducing the power and space required for network expansion. This increases network efficiency and simplifies operations to deliver resilient, high-performance connectivity for customers.

The deployment also utilizes Nokia network automation, giving Telxius greater visibility and control across its optical transport network. This provides full visibility, fault and performance monitoring, and coordinated service provisioning, supporting faster operations and more predictable service quality for Telxius customers.

This initiative builds on Nokia and Telxius' recent industry-record setting demonstration of ICE-X 800G ZR+ coherent pluggable optics over the BRUSA subsea cable system. The trial delivered 400Gb/s per wavelength across 5,600+ km, demonstrating the technology's ability to support ultra-long-haul subsea infrastructure, as well as terrestrial networks.

"At Telxius, we are continuously upgrading our international network to deliver the high-capacity, resilient and energy-efficient connectivity our customers need across the world's main digital corridors," said Jesús María Rubio, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Telxius. "This deployment, together with the successful subsea trial on BRUSA, reinforces Telxius' position at the forefront of optical innovation. It underlines our commitment to adopting advanced technologies early, especially when they bring clear benefits to our customers and our global network".

"As AI workloads drive unprecedented growth in traffic between hyperscale data centers and global network hubs, operators need transport solutions that combine scalability, efficiency, and operational simplicity," said Ron Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Optical Networks at Nokia. "With Nokia's ICE-X 800G ZR+ coherent pluggable technology and network automation solutions, Telxius can efficiently expand capacity across its terrestrial infrastructure, creating a high-performance foundation for data center interconnection and seamless connectivity between terrestrial and subsea networks."

Multimedia, technical information and related news
Product Page: ICE-X 800G ZR/ZR+
Product Page: 1830 Global Express (GX)
Product Page: Transcend Network Automation Suite
Web Page: Nokia Optical Networks
Web Page: Network automation page

About Nokia
Nokia is the world's leading provider of network technology and enables a new era of artificial intelligence. We are developing the networks of the future that connect people, devices and intelligence. Our network solutions span fixed and mobile networks, as well as IP, optical, core, and data center networks. Our secure, AI-native network infrastructure enables the application and utilization of AI on a global scale.

Media inquiries
Nokia Press Office
Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

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About Telxius
Telxius is a global connectivity provider operating a network spanning more than 100,000 km of high-capacity subsea cable systems and terrestrial fiber across Europe and the Americas, connecting key data centers and digital hubs.

Through its integrated network of subsea infrastructure, terrestrial backhaul and landing gateways & edge data centers, Telxius enables hyperscalers, carriers and enterprises to interconnect their infrastructure and scale operations with secure, reliable and high-performance connectivity. Its Tier 1 IP network provides direct global reach, enabling efficient routing and full control over traffic paths.
Telxius offers a comprehensive portfolio of connectivity, infrastructure and interconnection services across Network & Transport, Infrastructure, Internet & Cloud, Interconnection, Security and CDN, supporting a wide range of use cases from enterprise and cloud connectivity to large-scale network interconnection and data transport.
At Telxius, we help our customers operate with predictable performance, dedicated capacity, and the confidence of a network built for increasingly distributed and complex environments.

Telxius press office:
Email: comunicacion@telxius.com
www.telxius.com

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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