Robot PlusPlus: RobotPlusPlus Raises Series C to Scale Working-at-Height Robots

BEIJING, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RobotPlusPlus (ROBOT++) has closed a Series C round worth hundreds of millions of RMB (tens of millions of USD) to accelerate global expansion and embodied AI development.

Qianggang Capital Fund led the round, joined by GIG Capital Group, Sealand Innovation, and Juntong Capital. Fosun RZ Capital increased its stake.

"The true value of industrial robotics lies in real-world execution," said Dr. Hua-Yang Xu, Founder and CEO of RobotPlusPlus. "Over ten years, we have built special-purpose robots that are genuinely deployable at scale, and this round lets us bring those solutions to more industrial sites around the world."





RobotPlusPlus (ROBOT++)



Taking humans out of dangerous work

Across shipyards, oil-and-gas facilities, wind farms, and building façades, maintenance still puts skilled workers on scaffolding and other hazardous structures. RobotPlusPlus builds robots to handle these dangerous tasks, improving safety and efficiency while allowing professionals to focus on supervision and decision-making.

Its hull derusting robots have been deployed at more than 100 shipyards, with market share above 70%, and have worked on over 10,000 cargo vessels. They improve efficiency five to six times and reduce overall costs by 30% to 50% compared with manual methods.

"The endgame for embodied AI in industry is not the laboratory; it is the most demanding worksites," said Zhang Zhenming, General Manager of Qianggang Capital Fund. "RobotPlusPlus has brought robot fleets to commercial scale and expanded from ship-hull derusting into other demanding industrial applications. We see the potential for a global platform in autonomous industrial operations."

Global Scale, Deep R&D and data advantage

RobotPlusPlus operates across more than 18 countries, with customers and partners including NOSCO Shipyard, Drydocks World, ST Engineering Marine, Saudi Aramco and Vopak.

More than 60% of its workforce is in R&D, with R&D investment above 20% of revenue for three consecutive years. Its robots have accumulated over 2 million operating hours, generating real-world data to strengthen vertical AI models for complex industrial environments.

"We first invested in 2022 and have continued to increase our commitment," said Jin Hualong, chairman of Fosun RZ Capital. "RobotPlusPlus has built deep expertise in special-purpose robotics and marine applications. Its move from individual robots to industrial-grade embodied intelligence and complete system solutions creates strong technical barriers for high-risk industrial environments."

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e208340-8cf1-4af1-9baf-031e2edcf0bb

Contact RobotPlusPlus: sales@robotplusplus.com