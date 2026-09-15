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CE

WKN: A0M4XH | ISIN: CNE1000002K5 | Ticker-Symbol: CIAH
Tradegate
15.09.26 | 08:24
0,290 Euro
+2,11 % +0,006
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2680,29611:50
0,2680,29211:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 10:46 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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China Eastern Airlines Launches International App 2.0 with Enhanced Digital Travel Services

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Eastern Airlines (CEAir) recently launched version 2.0 of its international app, now available on the App Store and Google Play, offering global travelers a smoother and more convenient digital travel experience through comprehensive upgrades to its underlying technology, user experience, and interface design.

China Eastern Airlines Launches International App 2.0 with Enhanced Digital Travel Services: China Eastern Airlines Launches International App 2.0 with Enhanced Digital Travel Services

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Designed around the practical needs of international travelers, the new version incorporates upgrades across key stages of the travel experience, from flight search and booking to seat selection and itinerary management.

The flight search and booking process has been streamlined, making it easier for travelers to search, select, and book their flights.

For long-haul international flights, the upgraded seat selection feature provides a clearer view of cabin layouts, seat pitch, and seat availability, helping travelers make more informed choices.

A redesigned Trip Hub automatically consolidates upcoming and past trips, allowing passengers to keep track of their itineraries more efficiently.

Important flight information, including departure and arrival times, delay notifications, terminals, and boarding gates, is displayed more prominently for quick access.

The airline said it will continue to enhance the user experience across its travel services and introduce more international and locally preferred payment options to further improve digital services for travelers worldwide.

Company: China Eastern Airlines

Website: http://www.ceair.com/

Contact: Caowei

Email: ceapr@ceair.com

City: Shanghai


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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