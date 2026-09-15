Bacardi Limited: PATRÓN TEQUILA LAUNCHES AGAVE MASTERS A GLOBAL ADVOCACY PROGRAM BUILT TO RAISE THE BAR

The program is free to join and open to everyone from bar backs to bartenders, offering the world's only WSET accreditation dedicated entirely to agave spirits.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PATRÓN tequila, the world's number one super-premium tequila¹, today launches AGAVE MASTERS, a new global program for bar professionals designed to deepen agave knowledge and strengthen the global bar community. Agave spirits have earned a place among the world's great drinks categories, and AGAVE MASTERS is how the education catches up, bringing together the world's only WSET accreditation dedicated entirely to agave spirits, a global competition that puts that learning into practice, and year-round opportunities to connect with bar professionals across the world.

PATRÓN has long believed that exceptional tequila is built through continued investment in the people, time and craft behind every drop. At a time when much of the industry narrows its investment in the on-trade, the AGAVE MASTERS program is a mark of that belief, showcasing PATRÓN's long-standing commitment to the bar community.

Bringing together PATRÓN Perfectionists, the brand's global bartender competition, and Academia PATRÓN, its education platform, the new program creates a single home for the global bar community. Built around education, community, and competition, it is free to join and open to anyone of legal drinking age who's part of a bar team, be it bartender, bar back or server. It's designed for the people telling our agave story every night behind the bar, giving them the knowledge and tools to talk about, serve, and champion the category with confidence.

Lauren Mote, Global Director, Agave On-Trade & General Manager, Hacienda PATRÓN Brand Home said, "There is truly nothing quite like the hospitality and bar community. Our industry is shaped by the people who create, make, and manage the drinks and experiences we all enjoy. At PATRÓN, we want to continue to be a genuine partner to those within it, creating opportunities to learn from one another, build relationships and develop their craft. Through those moments, we're also able to share the stories behind PATRÓN from the great lengths we go to in making our tequila with just three ingredients to the dedication of the people behind every bottle to achieve results that are simply perfect."

The AGAVE MASTERS program is built on four pillars:

WSET AGAVE MASTERS accreditation. At the heart of the program is the world's only WSET accreditation dedicated entirely to agave spirits, developed in partnership with PATRÓN and WSET (the global gold standard for drinks education, recognized in over 70 countries). Available exclusively through AGAVE MASTERS and at no cost to members, the qualification gives bar professionals the opportunity to deepen their knowledge of the category and earn a formal credential - a globally recognized mark of expertise they carry with them throughout their career. A global competition for the whole bar team. The competition puts the full bar team at the center and will roll out across multiple countries worldwide. Teams choose their crew, their serve, and the guest experience - bringing the character of their bar and the culture of their city into a live showcase. Always-on education. Members will receive access to masterclasses, mixology training, and insight into the trends shaping the bar community, with new content added regularly. A like-minded global community. AGAVE MASTERS connects bar professionals across every level of the trade, connected through the digital platform, live events, and partnerships, creating a global network fostering continued learning and collaboration.

For the program's winning teams, AGAVE MASTERS culminates in a once-in-a-lifetime experience in Mexico: the inaugural AGAVE MASTERS Global Summit held in Guadalajara featuring two days of cultural experiences, and community-building followed by a two-day immersion at Hacienda PATRÓN, nestled in the Highlands of Jalisco where every drop of PATRÓN is created from start to finish. There, winners experience the time-honored, handcrafted tequila-making process: from the moment its 100% Blue Weber Agave is harvested at peak ripeness and following its journey through tahona and roller mill methods, fermentation and distillation using the same traditional methods that have set PATRÓN apart from the beginning.

Mote continues: "We want the competition to reflect what actually happens in a bar - a crew working together to bring all the right ingredients into one memorable guest experience. Culture, connection, and creativity, all rooted in knowledge about agave and standards set by PATRÓN. AGAVE MASTERS by PATRÓN Tequila is about creating a community of like-minded professionals - people determined to do things differently, together, and to share success. Whether you're behind the bar, managing the floor, or just starting out, there's a place for you here."

That commitment is echoed by WSET. Rob McCaughey, Commercial Growth Lead, WSET, said: "Agave spirits have earned a place among the world's great drinks categories, and it's time the education caught up. This is the first custom WSET course dedicated entirely to agave, and it gives bartenders a formal, transferable credential in a category that has been underserved by structured learning for too long. PATRÓN's commitment to make it free for every member of the program is what turns a qualification into genuine impact and that's how you raise standards across a whole industry."

AGAVE MASTERS is available now at http://agavemasters.com and http://losmaestrosdelagave.com Members register once for single sign-on access to the platform, and can begin learning and connecting immediately*.

Notes to editors

¹ IWSR 2026

*At launch, the platform is available in English and Spanish. If you're browsing in another language, your browser may automatically translate the page for you - for example, Google Chrome offers built-in translation. Please note this translation is provided by your browser, not by us, so accuracy may vary.

About AGAVE MASTERS by PATRÓN Tequila

AGAVE MASTERS by PATRÓN Tequila is the new global trade program. Built around three pillars - Education, Competition, and Community - it is open to every bar professional at every level. AGAVE MASTERS launches September 2026. Competition markets: The competition will roll out across multiple countries worldwide.

About the WSET AGAVE MASTERS Accreditation

The AGAVE MASTERS accreditation is the world's only WSET accreditation dedicated entirely to agave spirits, developed in partnership between PATRÓN and WSET. It is available through the AGAVE MASTERS platform at no cost to members.

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100% Blue Weber Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process - PATRÓN Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

THE PERFECT WAY TO ENJOY PATRÓN IS RESPONSIBLY.

©2026. PATRÓN, ITS TRADE DRESS AND THE BEE LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS. HANDCRAFTED IN MEXICO. TEQUILA - 40% ABV (HECHO EN MÉXICO)

About WSET

WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) is the largest global provider of wine and spirits qualifications. Founded in 1969, WSET qualifications are studied by approximately 100,000 people per year in over 70 countries.

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