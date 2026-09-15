Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) (FSE: D150) (OTCQB: TGRGF) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results for three drillholes from its Ceibal target at its Quinchía Gold Project in Colombia's prolific Mid-Cauca gold belt. The drilling forms part of Tiger's ongoing 20,000-metre drill program at Ceibal, which lies approximately 1 kilometre south of the Miraflores deposit and 1 kilometre southwest of the Tesorito deposit.

Highlights:

CEDDH-019 intersected 232 m @ 0.5 g/t Au from surface and 165.7 m @ 0.9 g/t Au from 284 m downhole, and ended in mineralization: including 36 m @ 2.9 g/t Au from 400 m downhole

intersected from surface and from 284 m downhole, and ended in mineralization: CEDDH-018 intersected 465 m @ 0.6 g/t Au from surface and ended in mineralization: including 21 m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 24 m downhole including 10 m @ 1.3 g/t Au from 52 m downhole including 6 m @ 2.0 g/t Au from 70 m downhole including 10 m @ 1.1 g/t Au from 342 m downhole

intersected from surface and ended in mineralization: CEDDH-017-AB intersected 63.85 m @ 0.6 g/t Au from surface before being abandoned: including 6 m @ 1.3 g/t Au from 32 m downhole

intersected from surface before being abandoned: One drill rig is active at Ceibal and two are completing infill, extension, and gap drilling at the Tesorito deposit; assays are pending from both.

"These long intervals from surface, together with the higher grades now emerging at depth, are very encouraging and are deepening our understanding of the Ceibal system. Assays are pending for CEDDH-022, which is positioned above the higher-grade intervals we intersected in CEDDH-011 and CEDDH-019 and will show whether that mineralization extends closer to surface," commented Robert Vallis, President and CEO.

The results reported in this news release are summarized in Tables 1 and 2. Figure 1 shows the Ceibal drillhole collar and section locations. Figures 2 and 3 show the interpretive cross-sections for CEDDH-019 and CEDDH-018, respectively. Figure 4 is a regional map of the Quinchía Gold Project. All reported intervals are downhole core lengths. Due to the early stage of exploration, true widths are unknown.

Ceibal lies approximately 1 kilometre south of the Miraflores deposit and 1 kilometre southwest of the Tesorito deposit, within the regional Marmato Fault Corridor (Figure 4).

Drilling at Ceibal has outlined a northwest to north trending mineralized corridor that is interpreted to be sub-vertical, with an indeterminate dip direction, and the apparent width of the corridor is not well constrained by drilling. Mineralization has been traced to approximately 800 metres vertically below surface in previous drilling and remains open at depth and to the southwest.

At this early stage of exploration, the geometry and dip direction of the corridor are not yet defined, and its true thickness, extent, and continuity remain to be established by further drilling. To help resolve the orientation and dip and to test the extent of mineralization across strike, the Company has drilled a pair of offset scissor holes, CEDDH-020 and CEDDH-021, drilled in opposing directions (N100° and N280°) across the corridor for which assays are pending.

One drill rig is currently active at Ceibal, and two rigs are completing the infill, extension, and gap drilling program at the Tesorito deposit in support of upgrading a significant portion of the deposit to the Indicated category. Drilling at Tesorito is expected to conclude near the end of this month at which time both rigs will be mobilized to Ceibal. Drilling at Ceibal is intended to support a maiden Mineral Resource estimate that the Company is targeting to report near the end of first quarter of 2027. There is no certainty that a Mineral Resource estimate will be defined at the Ceibal target.

CEDDH-019 Returns Higher-Grade Gold at Depth and Ended in Mineralization

CEDDH-019 was drilled approximately 30 metres southwest of CEDDH-011 (685.35 metres grading 0.6 g/t Au from surface) and 120 metres southwest of CEDDH-002 (579.1 metres grading 0.5 g/t Au from 7.5 metres downhole) to increase drill density and improve geological understanding in the central part of the corridor1 (Figures 1 and 2).

The hole intersected 232 metres grading 0.5 g/t Au from surface and a deeper interval of 165.7 metres grading 0.9 g/t Au from 284 metres downhole, including 36 metres grading 2.9 g/t Au from 400 metres, and ended in mineralization that remains open at depth. The 52-metre interval between the two composites was weakly mineralized and did not form any composites meeting the Company's reporting threshold. The near-surface part of the upper composite is developed within supergene-altered saprolite and may in part reflect supergene enrichment, and such near-surface grades are not necessarily representative of primary mineralization at depth.

The hole's highest-grade gold interval occurs at depth, within a thick early diorite. CEDDH-019 is porphyritic dacite to about 242 metres, then passes into the early diorite, which continues to the bottom of the hole together with A-type quartz veins, chalcopyrite, and bornite that increase with depth. The early diorite remains open at depth, and its relationship to the surrounding porphyry is being evaluated with further drilling and modelling.

CEDDH-019 was collared approximately 30 metres southwest from CEDDH-011 and drilled in a similar orientation, effectively creating an offset twin of the upper part of that earlier hole. Both holes intersect a broadly similar sequence dominated by porphyritic dacite and diorite, carry consistent potassic alteration overprinted by chlorite-sericite, and chalcopyrite in quartz-feldspar veinlets, with bornite developed in the CEDDH-019 diorite and trace molybdenite in both holes, and each returned long intervals of gold mineralization from surface. This near-surface repeatability at the same position in the corridor supports future resource modelling.

At depth, CEDDH-019 returned a strong interval of 36 metres grading 2.9 g/t Au from 400 metres downhole, hosted within the early diorite. The higher-grade intervals in CEDDH-011 occur in different host rocks. At 438 metres downhole in CEDDH-011, the 16 metres grading 1.2 g/t Au interval occurs within dacite porphyry, and at 660 metres downhole, the 6 metres grading 1.8 g/t Au interval straddles the contact between dacite porphyry and basalt near the base of the hole. This difference over about 30 metres of lateral spacing shows that, while the porphyry system and its higher-grade mineralization are present at depth in the central part of the corridor, their grade, geometry, and continuity are not yet defined.

CEDDH-022, collared approximately 50 metres southwest from CEDDH-019 on the same section line and at a similar orientation, is positioned to test, at shallower depths, the higher-grade mineralization intersected at depth in CEDDH-019 and CEDDH-011. Assays for CEDDH-022 are pending.

CEDDH-018 Confirms Broad Gold Mineralization from Surface to the End of the Hole

CEDDH-018 was drilled as an infill hole on the main Ceibal section line (Figure 3), which includes the discovery hole CEDDH-001 (500 m at 0.5 g/t Au from surface), together with CEDDH-005, CEDDH-009, CEDDH-010, and CEDDH-012. The hole was collared approximately 70 metres southwest of CEDDH-001 and 55 metres northeast of CEDDH-009 (Figure 1). The other holes on this section were previously reported and each returned long, broadly mineralized intervals from surface and at depth2. As an infill hole, CEDDH-018 confirms the mineralization along this section and improves drill density and confidence for the planned maiden Mineral Resource estimate.

CEDDH-018 intersected 465 metres grading 0.6 g/t Au from surface and remained mineralized to the end of the hole, including 21 metres grading 1.2 g/t Au from 24 metres downhole, 10 metres grading 1.3 g/t Au from 52 metres, 6 metres grading 2.0 g/t Au from 70 metres, and 10 metres grading 1.1 g/t Au from 342 metres. The hole is hosted almost entirely in porphyritic dacite, cut by an intramineral diorite between 166 and 210 metres.

A secondary-biotite potassic alteration overprint, cut by moderate chlorite-sericite, begins near 74 metres and strengthens with depth, and is strongest between approximately 190 and 285 metres. Chalcopyrite and trace molybdenite are associated with the quartz-feldspar and quartz-magnetite veinlets, and a weak propylitic overprint appears over the lowest 50 metres of the hole. The near-surface higher-grade intervals are developed within supergene-altered saprolite and may in part reflect supergene enrichment, and such near-surface grades are not necessarily representative of primary mineralization at depth.

CEDDH-017-AB Returns Near-Surface Gold Before Abandonment

CEDDH-017-AB was collared approximately 150 metres south-southeast of CEDDH-019 and was stopped at 63.85 metres by drill-pad instability concerns, well short of its planned depth (Figure 1). Over the length drilled, the hole intersected 63.85 metres grading 0.6 g/t Au from surface, including 6 metres grading 1.3 g/t Au from 32 metres downhole. The hole ended in the shallow chlorite-sericite alteration zone before reaching the potassic alteration developed at depth in the other Ceibal holes. The near-surface higher-grade interval is developed within supergene-altered saprolite and may in part reflect supergene enrichment, and such near-surface grades are not necessarily representative of primary mineralization at depth. No cross-section is presented for CEDDH-017 given the limited depth drilled.

Qualified Person

The pertinent scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Link, M.Eng., P.Eng., Tiger's Vice-President, Corporate Development, and César García, M.Sc., FAusIMM, the Company's Exploration Manager in Colombia, each of whom is a "qualified person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Neither Mr. Link nor Mr. García is independent of the Company. Drill programs at Ceibal are designed by Mr. Link and Mr. García. Exploration programs at the Quinchía Gold Project are directed and supervised by Mr. García.

Sampling, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drilling was completed using HQ- and NQ-diameter diamond core. Drill core is logged by a Company geologist, photographed, cut in half, and sampled at the Company's core facility in Quinchía, Colombia under the supervision of a geologist. One half of the core is bagged and sent to ALS' laboratory in Medellín for sample preparation and with sub-samples sent to ALS' laboratories in Lima, Perú for analysis. The remaining half-core (or quarter-core if a core duplicate sample was taken) is retained onsite as a witness sample. Core was sampled over nominal 2-metre intervals, adjusted to geological boundaries. ALS' Medellín and Lima laboratories are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and are independent of the Company. All samples are analyzed for gold using 50 g fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA26). Samples are also analyzed for a 48-element suite by ICP-AES and ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion (ME-MS61L). Where applicable, high-grade and overlimit assays are re-analyzed using an appropriate technique. In addition to the laboratory's quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") practices, certified reference materials, coarse blanks, and quarter-core duplicates are inserted into the sample stream to monitor analytical performance. Mr. García has verified the data underlying the results disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, analytical, and test data, by reviewing the certified reference material, blank, and duplicate QA/QC results against the assay database, and neither Mr. García nor Mr. Link is aware of any limitations on that verification. Other than as reported, no unreported significant core recovery or drilling issues were encountered during the program. Drill core was orientated, and downhole orientation surveys were collected at regular intervals. For data verification of the prior operator drilling results (CEDDH-001 to CEDDH-008) referenced in this news release, see Tiger's news release titled "Tiger Gold Drills 120 m Step-out at Ceibal and Intersects 226 m @ 0.6 g/t Au, Including 10 m @ 3 g/t Au" dated May 13, 2026. Only results that meet Tiger's QA/QC protocols are reported.

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented gold exploration and mine development company focused on advancing its 100% owned flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of exploration geologists, mine builders, engineers, metallurgists, ESG specialists, and corporate finance professionals with a track record of exploration success, project advancement, and bringing mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Mining, Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, NewGold, Pretium Resources, and others.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "suggests", "preliminary", "confident", "interpreted", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "can", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions (which may prove incorrect) and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tiger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and intentions with respect to the exploration and development of the Quinchía Gold Project; exploration results, geologic interpretations, potential mineralization, the apparent strike extent, width, and depth of mineralization at Ceibal, the geometry, true thickness, and continuity of the mineralized system, the presence and extent of an early diorite phase associated with higher-grade gold at depth; the potential for mineralization to remain open at depth and along strike; and the potential to expand, define and/or upgrade the classification of Mineral Resources, including through infill, extension, gap, definition, and step-out drilling; planned drilling programs, including the anticipated timing, commencement, completion, and results of the approximately 20,000-metre drill program at Ceibal and of drilling and assays pending or in progress, including the offset scissor holes and planned gap-testing and their potential to resolve the geometry, orientation, and dip of the mineralized corridor; the potential for current step-out drilling at Ceibal to extend the interpreted footprint of the mineralized corridor; the anticipated preparation, timing, and completion of a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the Ceibal target, including the expectation that such estimate would be completed near the end of the first quarter of 2027; the timing and completion of planned field programs and future technical studies (including preliminary economic assessment, preliminary feasibility, or feasibility-level studies) and updated Mineral Resource estimates; the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships with local and Indigenous communities; the timing of the commencement of operations; and estimates of market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions including, without limitation, the availability of drilling rigs and other equipment, contractors and supplies, continued site access, receipt of required permits and approvals, the Company's ability to maintain community and stakeholder support; that drilling, sampling, assaying, data compilation, geological modelling and Mineral Resource estimation, and technical studies will commence and be completed on the timelines currently anticipated; that drilling completed and planned at Ceibal will be of sufficient density, spacing, and quality to support the estimation and classification of a Mineral Resource; that a qualified person will determine that the available data supports the classification of a Mineral Resource at the Ceibal target; that the Company will have access to any financing required to advance technical studies and the project; and that exploration and drilling results will be consistent with management's expectations. Such forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Quinchía Gold Project, which by definition is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and for which there is no certainty that the economics or results described will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Any references to nearby projects, properties, deposits, or mines are provided for regional context only, and mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Quinchía Gold Project.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices, including gold and diesel fuel; failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization; uncertainties related to geological continuity, potential mineralization and the extent of mineralization, including due to geological complexity, insufficient drilling data, or incomplete, inaccurate, or insufficient historical drilling data, which may not yield economically viable results; that drilling at Ceibal may not support the definition or classification of a Mineral Resource, and that a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the Ceibal target may not be completed within the anticipated timeframe or at all; risks that field programs may be reduced, delayed or may not proceed at all; delays in, or reductions to, or the inability to complete or advance drill or field programs, sampling, assaying, data validation, data verification, geological modelling, technical studies, or Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve estimates, including within anticipated timeframes; risks that the Company may not satisfy minimum expenditure requirements, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to maintain its interest in the Quinchía Gold Project; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals; changes in governmental regulation of exploration and mining operations; political risks and social unrest; inability to fulfil consultation or accommodation obligations in respect of Indigenous peoples or to maintain constructive relationships with local communities; delays in the advancement of projects; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

While Tiger anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Tiger disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities legislation. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tiger's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. Although Tiger has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tiger. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Tiger's public disclosure record, including in the Filing Statement, the Preliminary Prospectus, and other documents available under Tiger's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Tiger undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Table 1: Ceibal Composite Assay Results

Drillhole From To Interval True Width Au Ag Cu Mo ID (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (ppm) CEDDH-017-AB 0 63.85 63.85 unknown 0.6 0.7 0.04 11 incl. 32 38 6 unknown 1.3 0.8 0.05 25 CEDDH-018 0 465 465 unknown 0.6 1.0 0.05 15 incl. 24 45 21 unknown 1.2 2.4 0.09 6 incl. 52 62 10 unknown 1.3 1.7 0.08 10 incl. 70 76 6 unknown 2.0 1.3 0.08 11 incl. 342 352 10 unknown 1.1 0.5 0.05 13 CEDDH-019 0 232 232 unknown 0.5 0.9 0.04 10 and 284 449.7 165.7 unknown 0.9 0.9 0.05 15 incl. 400 436 36 unknown 2.9 1.3 0.08 15

All composite intervals are reported over a minimum downhole length of 10 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 0.2 g/t Au, allowing for up to 10 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. No assays were capped. All reported intervals refer to downhole core lengths. True widths are unknown due to the early stage of exploration. Higher-grade intervals reported as any interval over a minimum length of 5 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 1 g/t Au, allowing for up to 5 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. No assays were capped.

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Information

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Dip ID (m) (m) (m asl) (m) (°) (°) CEDDH-017-AB 422,654 583,736 1,239 63.85 N230° -60° CEDDH-018 422,511 583,896 1,263 465.00 N229° -60° CEDDH-019 422,626 583,887 1,280 449.70 N231° -61°

Collar coordinates and elevations were surveyed by GNSS-RTK and are reported in WGS84 UTM Zone 18N (EPSG:32618).





Figure 1: Ceibal Drillhole Collar and Section Locations Plan Map

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Figure 2: Ceibal Interpretive Section A-A' for CEDDH-019 (looking N318°)

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Figure 3: Ceibal Interpretive Section B-B' for CEDDH-018 (looking N320°)

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Figure 4: Quinchía Gold Project Deposits and Prospects

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1 See news releases titled "Tiger Gold Drills 120 m Step-out at Ceibal and Intersects 226 m @ 0.6 g/t Au, Including 10 m @ 3 g/t Au" dated May 13, 2026, and "Tiger Gold Drills 685 m @ 0.6 g/t Au from Surface and 568 m @ 0.6 g/t Au at Ceibal" dated July 23, 2026.

2 See news releases titled "Tiger Gold Drills 120 m Step-out at Ceibal and Intersects 226 m @ 0.6 g/t Au, Including 10 m @ 3 g/t Au" dated May 13, 2026, "Tiger Gold Drills 214m @ 0.7 g/t Au including 23m of 1.1g/t Au and 9m of 2.2g/t in 80-Metre Step-out Hole at Ceibal" dated June 2, 2026, and "Tiger Gold Drills 685 m @ 0.6 g/t Au from Surface and 568 m @ 0.6 g/t Au at Ceibal" dated July 23, 2026.

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