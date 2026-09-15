Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Arizona Eagle Mining Corp. (TSXV: AZEM) (OTCQB: AZEMF) (the "Company" or "Arizona Eagle") is pleased to announce results of a recent surface sampling program designed to test the strike length of three past-producing silver mines (the "Eagle Silver Zone"), recently acquired by Arizona Eagle, which are located approximately one kilometre northeast of the past-producing McCabe Mine, which has a historical estimate of approximately 880,000 ounces of gold at 11.7 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 5 million ounces of silver at 69 g/t silver (the "Historical Estimate").[1]

Highlighted silver sample grades (Figure 1) include 467 g/t, 455 g/t, 340 g/t, 271 g/t, 182 g/t, 172 g/t, and 136 g/t. These samples are located in an area covering approximately 500 metres of strike between the past-producing Arizona National and Silver Belt mines, which reached maximum depths of only approximately 150 metres (near the oxide-sulphide transition zone) before ceasing production in 1931. The Company is not aware of any exploration work having been conducted on the Eagle Silver Zone property since closure.

Surface sampling was also conducted approximately 500 metres southwest of the McCabe Mine to test surface mineralization observed near the shafts of the past-producing Little Kicker and California mines (the "Esmeralda Gold Zone"). Highlighted outcrop gold grades (Figure 2) included 8.5 g/t, 2.5 g/t, and 1.1 g/t. Complete results for all samples collected in the Eagle Silver Zone and the Esmeralda Gold Zone are set out in Table 1 below.

These sample results demonstrate the potential for mineralization in veins parallel to the past-producing Silver Belt and Arizona National mines, and the possibility to extend the mineralization both to the northeast and southwest of the historical workings.

Kevin Reid, Chief Executive Officer of Arizona Eagle, commented:

"In August of this year, Arizona Eagle completed the strategic acquisition of three past-producing high-grade silver mines, consolidating the Eagle Silver Project located within close proximity of the gold and silver McCabe Mine. These mines served as major sources of silver production in Arizona until the 1930s and have been privately held and dormant for almost 100 years. Mining operations at that time were limited to relatively shallow oxidized depths, with the deepest shaft reaching only 150 metres, allowing for the opportunity for further discoveries at depth. Surface sampling announced today on the Eagle Silver Zone has returned silver grades of up to 467 g/t in a zone of mineralization parallel to the past-producing Silver Belt and Arizona National mines, demonstrating the potential for the discovery of new mineralized veins on these properties, as well as extension of historic mineralization.

"Applying the same strategy we are employing at the McCabe gold-silver deposit, there is the opportunity to revive these mines through the application of modern exploration methods and systematic drilling, with exploration potential in one of Arizona's most prolific historic gold-silver districts. We are now compiling these sample results with the Phase 1 drill program results and have also commissioned a detailed SkyTem airborne geophysical survey, expected to begin this quarter."

Eagle Silver Zone Sample Descriptions

Mineralization within the Eagle Silver Zone appears to be preferentially hosted along steeply dipping shear zones cutting volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks. Shearing is expressed by strong schistosity, clay-sericite alteration, quartz veining, and friable and brecciated rock. Mineralized samples from the Eagle Silver Zone are characterized by dense, dark-grey to black oxide minerals interpreted to represent oxidation products of zinc- and lead-bearing sulphides, accompanied by abundant red-orange iron oxides and minor pyrite. Mineralization is hosted primarily within strongly clay- and sericite-altered schist, forming as massive gossanous zones, concordant bands, and coatings developed along foliation planes. Mineralization is generally quartz-poor, although quartz veining and brecciation containing quartz-vein clasts were observed and sampled in the area.

Esmeralda Gold Zone Sample Descriptions

Mineralization within the Esmeralda Gold Zone is hosted by shear zones and fault-fill veins cutting Proterozoic volcanic rocks and younger felsic intrusive rocks. Samples comprise vuggy, silicified and gossanous vein material containing predominantly oxide mineralization with minor remnant sulphides. Oxide minerals include dark manganese-bearing material, red-orange-yellow iron oxides and minor copper oxides. Vein-wall rocks are strongly schistose, variably silicified, and affected by sericite alteration and iron-oxide development. Sulphides occur primarily as fine blebs and fracture fillings and include pyrite, marcasite and lesser chalcopyrite.

Figure 1. Eagle Silver Zone surface sampling results.

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Figure 2. Esmeralda Gold Zone surface sampling results.



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Figure 3. Long section showing drill targets at the Eagle Gold Zone (3 km of strike), with the Eagle Silver Zone extending to the northeast (1.5 km of strike).

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Sample Northing Easting Silver

(ppm) Gold

(ppm) S26-001 3,815,492 380,400 0.02 0.01 S26-002 3,815,563 380,471 0.07 0.01 S26-003 3,815,488 380,253 0.02 0.01 S26-004 3,815,552 380,285 0.04 0.01 S26-005 3,815,682 380,750 3.90 8.52 S26-006 3,815,721 380,757 0.03 0.01 S26-007 3,815,483 381,217 0.09 0.01 S26-008 3,815,483 381,222 0.77 0.02 S26-009 3,815,486 381,218 0.07 0.01 S26-010 3,815,764 381,102 0.05 0.01 S26-011 3,815,719 381,050 0.12 0.01 S26-012 3,815,594 380,861 0.07 0.01 S26-013 3,815,538 380,795 0.33 0.01 S26-014 3,815,538 380,797 2.57 0.04 S26-015 3,815,538 380,798 1.91 0.01 S26-016 3,815,538 380,800 2.01 0.02 S26-017 3,815,336 380,508 23.80 1.08 S26-018 3,815,341 380,511 0.62 0.01 S26-019 3,815,370 380,562 9.07 0.49 S26-020 3,815,245 380,302 38.80 2.54 S26-021 3,815,300 380,947 1.67 0.01 S26-022 3,815,401 381,288 0.21 0.01 S26-023 3,816,388 382,329 0.02 0.01 S26-024 3,816,540 382,668 1.25 0.01 S26-025 3,816,543 382,666 0.05 0.01 S26-026 3,816,939 382,990 0.04 0.01 S26-028 3,816,803 382,925 49.80 0.29 S26-027 3,816,802 382,923 0.51 0.03 S26-029 3,816,907 383,091 0.16 0.01 S26-030 3,816,909 383,093 0.22 0.01 S26-031 3,816,732 383,104 1.27 0.01 S26-032 3,816,612 382,822 0.99 0.01 S26-033 3,816,715 382,826 4.87 0.02 S26-034 3,816,994 382,998 0.13 0.01 S26-035 3,817,945 383,237 8.73 0.01 S26-036 3,817,880 383,162 340.00 0.02 S26-037 3,817,845 383,106 1.55 0.01 S26-038 3,817,840 383,129 455.00 0.03 S26-039 3,817,830 383,090 4.69 0.01 S26-040 3,817,832 383,086 1.69 0.01 S26-041 3,817,799 383,056 182.00 0.02 S26-042 3,817,779 383,029 136.00 0.01 S26-043 3,817,755 382,998 49.90 0.01 S26-044 3,817,707 382,884 172.00 0.08 S26-045 3,817,145 383,109 41.70 0.03 S26-046 3,817,381 383,314 14.75 0.04 S26-047 3,817,413 383,481 0.28 0.01 S26-048 3,817,682 383,648 467.00 0.27 S26-049 3,817,688 383,592 271.00 0.02 S26-050 3,817,811 383,938 2.40 0.01 S26-051 3,815,492 380,400 0.75 0.01 S26-052 3,815,764 381,102 124.00 3.31 S26-053 3,815,245 380,302 0.96 0.01 S26-054 3,816,909 383,093 1.06 0.01 S26-055 3,817,832 383,086 0.41 0.01

Table 1. Eagle Silver Zone and Esmeralda Gold Zone surface sampling results (all coordinates in datum WGS84 UTM Zone 12; 1 ppm is equivalent to 1 g/t)

Eagle Project Overview

Arizona Eagle holds a 100% interest in the Eagle Project located in Yavapai County, Arizona. The Eagle Project is anchored by the past-producing gold and silver McCabe Mine, situated on 348 acres of private land. Stan West Mining historically invested more than US$35 million (approximately C$110 million in today's dollars) to drill and develop the mine. In 1984, Stan West Mining published the Historical Estimate of approximately 880,000 ounces of gold grading 11.7 g/t and 5 million ounces of silver grading 69 g/t2, defined to a maximum depth of approximately 440 metres and open in all directions. See "Cautionary Note Regarding the Historical Estimate" below.

Over the past two years, Arizona Eagle has expanded its total land position to 4,169 acres through staking and acquisitions surrounding the McCabe Mine, including the acquisition of three high-grade past-producing silver mines that consolidate the Eagle Silver Zone. During this time, the Company completed exploration programs focused on geological mapping, surface sampling, helicopter-borne VTEM surveys and ground-based induced polarization surveys that identified multiple parallel mineralized structures not historically drill-tested.

Cautionary Note Regarding the Historical Estimate

The Historical Estimate is a historical estimate for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Its source is Knight, D.C., 1984, Stan West Mining Corp. McCabe-Iron King Belt project summary and financial information for shareholders, reporting a 1983 calculation by Derry, Michener, Booth & Wahl; there is no technical report on the Historical Estimate. Using the original terminology, it reported "Total Reserves" of 2,593,682 tons grading 0.34 ounces per ton ("opt") (11.7 g/t) gold and 2.0 opt (69 g/t) silver, containing 877,617 ounces of gold and 5,119,169 ounces of silver, in categories described as "Proven", "Probable - Drifting", "Probable - Drilling", "Possible" and "Geologically Inferred", the last of which accounted for approximately 700,000 of the contained gold ounces. It was prepared at an assumed gold price of US$360 per ounce and covered approximately 750 to 800 metres of strike to a maximum depth of approximately 440 metres; other key assumptions, parameters and methods, including cut-off grades, are not known to the Company. The historical categories are not the mineral resource and mineral reserve categories set out in NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (the "CIM Definition Standards"). "Geologically Inferred" is most closely comparable to an Inferred Mineral Resource and "Possible" to an Indicated to Inferred level of confidence, while the "Proven" and "Probable" categories, which are not supported by any pre-feasibility or feasibility study, are more comparable to Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources than to mineral reserves under the CIM Definition Standards. The categories were also aggregated into a single "Total Reserves" figure, which would not be permitted for a current estimate.

The Company considers the Historical Estimate relevant because it covers the McCabe deposit, the principal past-producing mine on the Eagle Project, and reflects a substantial body of historical drilling and underground development. Because the Historical Estimate predates NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards, is not supported by a technical report and has not been verified by a Qualified Person, the Company regards it as an indication of the historical work completed at McCabe rather than as a measure of the quantity or grade of mineralization, and it should not be relied upon. Historical production at the McCabe Mine was at grades materially below those reported in the Historical Estimate. The Company is also aware of more recent historical estimates prepared for the McCabe deposit in 1989 and 1993, each of which was limited to material near the then-existing underground workings, was substantially smaller in scope than the Historical Estimate, and is likewise not compliant with the CIM Definition Standards or NI 43-101. Verifying or upgrading the Historical Estimate as current mineral resources or current mineral reserves would require significant work including but not limited to compilation and validation of the historical drilling, sampling and assay data, additional drilling, re-sampling and re-assaying under modern quality assurance and quality control protocols, geological and grade modelling and the establishment of cut-off grades and other economic parameters, with no certainty of success. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the Historical Estimate or those more recent estimates as current mineral resources or current mineral reserves, the Company is not treating any of them as current mineral resources or current mineral reserves, the Historical Estimate is not being and may not be used in any economic analysis, and investors are cautioned not to rely on it.

Phase 1 Drill Program

In the first quarter of 2026, the Company initiated a Phase 1 drill program of seven holes (the "Phase 1 Drill Program"). The Phase 1 Drill Program was designed in part to explore the lateral and vertical continuity of the McCabe veins in and around the area covered by the Historical Estimate. Results of the first two holes were announced on May 6, 2026, and results of the remaining five holes were announced on August 25, 2026.

Sampling Procedures

All of Arizona Eagle's surface sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") protocol that includes the collection of field duplicate samples at a rate of one duplicate for every ten surface samples. Samples were securely transported to ALS Laboratories' ("ALS") sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona. Sample pulps were sent to ALS's labs in Vancouver, Canada for analysis.

Gold content was determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge with ICP finish (ALS method Au-AA23). Silver and 32 other elements were analyzed by ICP methods with four-acid digestion (ALS method ME-ICP61a). Over-limit samples for Au, Ag, Cu, and Zn were determined by ore-grade analyses Au-GRA21, Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, and Zn-OG62, respectively.

ALS Laboratories is independent of the Company, and its Vancouver facility is ISO 17025 accredited. ALS also performed its own internal QA/QC procedures to assure the accuracy and integrity of results. Parameters for ALS's internal and Arizona Eagle's external blind quality control samples were acceptable for the samples analyzed. The Company is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

About Arizona Eagle Mining Corp.

Arizona Eagle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Arizona Eagle's principal asset is the Eagle Project, a 4,169-acre property comprised of patented and unpatented claims located near the town of Prescott Valley in Yavapai County, Arizona. The Eagle Project is centered on the past-producing McCabe Mine, a high-grade gold-silver deposit, and includes multiple parallel structures hosting past-producing mines that remain largely untested by modern drilling. While Arizona Eagle's primary focus will be on the exploration and development of the Eagle Project, it will continue to own its legacy land portfolio in the Thompson Nickel Belt of northern Manitoba.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Clyde Smith, PhD, Vice-President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. Mr. Smith supervised the surface sampling program and verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and QA/QC data, underlying the technical information in this news release, including reviewing the reports of ALS, methodologies, results, and all procedures undertaken for QA/QC in a manner consistent with industry practice, and all matters were consistent and accurate according to his professional judgement. There were no limitations on the verification process. Mr. Smith has also reviewed and approved the disclosure in this news release regarding the Historical Estimate; he has not, however, performed the work necessary to verify or upgrade the Historical Estimate as current mineral resources or current mineral reserves.

For Further Information

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the Company's exploration activities at the Eagle Project, the interpretation of the surface sampling results reported in this news release, the planned SkyTem airborne geophysical survey and its expected timing, the Company's plans for a future drill program, and the potential to define additional mineralization at the Eagle Silver Zone and the Esmeralda Gold Zone and in and beyond the area covered by the Historical Estimate. Statements concerning the Historical Estimate may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralization that would be encountered if the Eagle Project were developed. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company's ability to execute on its planned exploration programs at the Eagle Project, the timely receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV, the Historical Estimate and historical information prepared by prior operators of the Eagle Project, commodity price fluctuations, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, environmental and permitting risks, and risks inherent in mineral exploration and development. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

1 The Historical Estimate is a historical estimate for the purposes of NI 43-101 (as defined below), is not current, is not being treated by the Company as current mineral resources or current mineral reserves, and should not be relied upon. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the Historical Estimate as current mineral resources or current mineral reserves. See "Cautionary Note Regarding the Historical Estimate" in this news release for the source, date, relevance, reliability, known assumptions and parameters, category comparison and required verification work.

2 The Historical Estimate is a historical estimate for the purposes of NI 43-101. It is not current, is not being treated by the Company as current mineral resources or current mineral reserves, and should not be relied upon. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the Historical Estimate as current mineral resources or current mineral reserves. See "Cautionary Note Regarding the Historical Estimate" in this news release for the source, date, relevance, reliability, known assumptions and parameters, category comparison and required verification work.

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