EQS-News: American Heart Association / Key word(s): Healthcare

Cardiovascular Disease Tops Cancer as Leading Cause of Death Among Hispanic Adults in U.S.



15.09.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Statement Highlights: Cardiovascular disease has replaced cancer as the leading cause of death among Hispanic adults in the U.S., according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association.

Hispanic people experience health risk factors at younger ages than other populations and they face many social conditions that influence health, including access to care, language services, healthy foods and safe places to be physically active.

The statement highlights the urgent need for culturally relevant prevention strategies, equitable access to care and greater representation of Hispanic populations in cardiovascular research. DALLAS - September 15, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Cardiovascular disease has surpassed cancer as the leading cause of death among Hispanic adults in the U.S., driven by rising rates of obesity , diabetes , high blood pressure and other risk factors that often begin earlier in life for Hispanic people. A new scientific statement from the American Heart Association reveals how social, economic cultural and environmental factors contribute to persistent disparities in cardiovascular health and calls for culturally tailored prevention strategies, equitable access to care and greater representation of Hispanic populations in cardiovascular research. The statement is published today in the Association's flagship journal, Circulation. Hispanic people represent nearly 1 in 5 of the U.S. population and are the nation's largest ethnic minority group, yet many continue to face barriers to achieving heart health and accessing high quality healthcare. The statement also highlights important differences among Hispanic populations, including those born in the U.S. versus other countries and even among specific Hispanic heritage backgrounds, including those of Mexican, Puerto Rican, Cuban, Dominican, Central American and South American descent. That's why the chair of the scientific statement's volunteer writing group, Johanna Contreras, M.D., M.Sc., FAHA, cautions that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to heart health for Hispanic communities. "Hispanic populations in the U.S. are incredibly diverse even within their own communities with differences in genetic ancestry, language, cultural traditions and social experiences that can significantly influence cardiovascular health," said Contreras, who is the director of the Division of Heart Failure and medical director of the Hispanic Heart Center within the Mount Sinai Health System in New York. "Yet Hispanic people remain underrepresented overall in the research that guides prevention and treatment strategies. More detailed data collection and reporting across Hispanic heritage backgrounds will be essential to better understand community-specific risks, strengths and healthcare needs. Without better representation and more detailed data, we risk overlooking important differences that can help us improve care and save lives." Hispanic cardiovascular health by the numbers Cardiovascular risk factors are highly prevalent among Hispanic adults and often emerge at younger ages and occur more frequently among Hispanic adults compared with white adults. Nearly 46% of Hispanic adults have obesity, with the highest rates reported among Puerto Rican and Dominican heritage groups.

Type 2 diabetes affects 15.5% of Hispanic adults, nearly twice the prevalence among white adults. Prevalence is highest among Mexican and Puerto Rican individuals.

About 44% of Hispanic adults have high blood pressure, yet awareness, treatment and control rates remain lower than among white adults. The highest prevalence is observed among Puerto Rican, Cuban and Dominican individuals. This high prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors drives increased cardiovascular disease among Hispanic adults, often occurring at younger ages. Disparities exist between Hispanic adults and white adults, and between U.S.-born and foreign-born Hispanic individuals. Hispanic adults are diagnosed with heart failure about 8 to 9 years younger than white adults.

about 8 to 9 years younger than white adults. Hispanic adults, on average, experience a first stroke about 6 to 8 years younger - 67 years old compared to 73 to 75 years old among white adults.

about 6 to 8 years younger - 67 years old compared to 73 to 75 years old among white adults. U.S.-born Hispanic adults have shorter life expectancy and higher death rates than their foreign-born counterparts, driven by high prevalence of heart disease, stroke and multiple cardiovascular disease risk factors. According to the report, only about 1 in 5 Hispanic adults achieves ideal cardiovascular health as defined by the American Heart Association's original Life's Simple 7 metrics. Updated analyses using the Association's Life's Essential 8 framework demonstrated persistent disparities for heart and brain health. Dietary quality remains a challenge. Fewer than 2% of Hispanic adults meet recommended sodium intake goals , and fewer than 10% meet recommendations for healthy fats . Increased intake of ultraprocessed foods and sugar sweetened beverages is more commonly observed among U.S.-born Hispanic adults.

, and fewer than 10% meet recommendations for . Increased intake of and sugar sweetened beverages is more commonly observed among U.S.-born Hispanic adults. Approximately one-third of Hispanic adults report getting less than seven hours of sleep per night, a factor linked to obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure. Short sleep duration was most prevalent among individuals of Puerto Rican background.

per night, a factor linked to obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure. Short sleep duration was most prevalent among individuals of Puerto Rican background. Nearly one-third of Hispanic adults report no moderate-to-vigorous leisure-time physical activity , the highest rate among all U.S. racial and ethnic groups. Social and economic barriers matter The writing group emphasized that biology alone does not explain cardiovascular health disparities. The environments where people live, work and age, along with social and economic challenges, can have a profound impact on heart health. "Many Hispanic adults face obstacles that extend far beyond the doctor's office," Contreras said. "Limited health insurance coverage, language differences, food insecurity, environmental exposures and concerns related to immigration status can make it more difficult to prevent disease, manage chronic conditions and receive timely treatment. These challenges accumulate over time and contribute to persistent inequities in cardiovascular health." According to the report: Approximately 17% of Hispanics live below the federal poverty threshold compared with 8.2% of white adults and they earn less at comparable education levels.

About 41% of all Hispanic adults and 66% of older Hispanic adults have low or limited health literacy compared with 9% of white adults. This significantly impacts how they understand medical information and work within healthcare systems to get care.

Approximately 20% of Hispanic adults remained uninsured in 2023, compared with 6.4% of white adults and 9.8% of Black adults. This creates significant challenges for prevention and treatment. Contreras emphasized that the rich cultural values and practices of Hispanic people also greatly influence how they may perceive their health and healthcare options. "Family plays a central role in many Hispanic communities and can be an extraordinary source of strength, support and resilience," Contreras said. "At the same time, family members are often called upon to translate medical information, navigate health systems and help make healthcare decisions for loved ones. Those responsibilities can shape how health information is understood and acted upon. While trusted family and community networks are invaluable, they can also become pathways for health misinformation, making culturally relevant and accurate health communication critically important." An action plan for improving Hispanic health The scientific statement provides an in-depth look at the factors shaping cardiovascular health among Hispanic populations in the U.S., from traditional risk factors to the social and structural barriers that influence health. Beyond documenting the challenges, the statement outlines practical opportunities to achieve equitable cardiovascular health and reduce disparities through community engagement, culturally responsive care, inclusive research and policies that address the underlying drivers of health. Considerations include: Trusted community partnerships in settings such as churches, markets, community centers and Spanish-language media platforms to help meet people where they live, work and play.

Improved access to care and tailored clinical care including culturally appropriate bilingual health education and increased use of community health workers;

Increased representation of Hispanic people in research studies including those using artificial intelligence and collecting more detailed data about different Hispanic heritage groups so researchers and clinicians can better understand and address unique health needs;

Greater attention to the social conditions and policies that shape health. "Raising awareness about these disparities is important, but awareness without access is not enough," Contreras said. "Reducing cardiovascular disease among Hispanic populations demands action at every level, from improving access to culturally responsive care and expanding research participation to addressing the social and environmental conditions that shape health. A person's ZIP code, access to healthy foods, ability to communicate with healthcare providers and opportunities to be physically active can be just as important to heart health as traditional medical risk factors." As the Hispanic population continues to grow and age, improving cardiovascular health in these communities will be critical to the nation's overall health. The statement authors emphasize that meaningful progress will require collaboration among healthcare systems, researchers, policymakers, community organizations and families to ensure that every person has access to prevention, treatment and support that reflects their culture, language and lived experiences. By addressing both medical risk factors and the social conditions that shape health, experts believe there is an important opportunity to reduce disparities and help more people live longer, healthier lives. This scientific statement was prepared by the volunteer writing committee on behalf of the American Heart Association Council on Epidemiology and Prevention; Council on Basic Cardiovascular Sciences; Council on Cardiovascular and Stroke Nursing; Council on Cardiovascular Surgery and Anesthesia; Council on Clinical Cardiology; Council on Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health; Council on Peripheral Vascular Disease; and Stroke Council. American Heart Association scientific statements promote greater awareness about cardiovascular diseases and stroke issues and help facilitate informed health care decisions. Scientific statements outline what is currently known about a topic and what areas need additional research. While scientific statements inform the development of guidelines, they do not make treatment recommendations. American Heart Association guidelines provide the Association's official clinical practice recommendations. Co-authors and members of the volunteer writing committee are David Aguilar, M.D., MSc., FAHA, Vice Chair; Katia Bravo-Jaimes, M.D.; Yamnia Cortes, Ph.D., M.P.H., FAHA; Salvador Cruz-Flores, M.D., FAHA; Jorge R. Kizer, M.D., M.Sc., FAHA; Ileana Piña, M.D., M.P.H., FAHA; Harrison Bonilla, M.D.; Carlos J. Rodriguez, M.D., M.P.H., FAHA; Fatima Rodriguez, M.D., FAHA; and Gladys Velarde, M.D., FAHA. Authors' disclosures are listed in the manuscript. The Association receives more than 85% of its revenue from sources other than corporations. These sources include contributions from individuals, foundations and estates, as well as investment earnings and revenue from the sale of our educational materials. Corporations (including pharmaceutical, device manufacturers and other companies) also make donations to the Association. The Association has strict policies to prevent any donations from influencing its science content and policy positions. Overall financial information is available here . Additional Resources: Video interview with Johanna Contreras, M.D., M.Sc., FAHA, and other available multimedia is on right column of release link .

. After Sept. 15, 2026, view the manuscript online .

. Spanish news release - A video interview with Johanna Contreras, M.D., M.Sc., FAHA, in Spanish is available on the right column of the release link.

- A video interview with Johanna Contreras, M.D., M.Sc., FAHA, in Spanish is available on the right column of the release link. American Heart Association news release - Hispanic Heritage Month: Representation matters for heart health

American Heart Association's Life's Essential 8

American Heart Association Hispanic Heritage Month Resources

American Heart Association 2026 Statistics Update - Fact Sheet Hispanic/Latino Ethnicity and CVD (PDF)

American Heart Association news release: The lowdown on high blood pressure: what the Hispanic community needs to know

Follow American Heart Association/American Stroke Association news on X @HeartNews

Follow news from the American Heart Association's Circulation journal on X @CircAHA About the American Heart Association The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities, the organization has been a leading source of health information for more than one hundred years. Supported by more than 35 million volunteers globally, we fund groundbreaking research, advocate for the public's health, and provide critical resources to save and improve lives affected by cardiovascular disease and stroke. By driving breakthroughs and implementing proven solutions in science, policy, and care, we work tirelessly to advance health and transform lives every day. Connect with us on heart.org , Facebook , X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1. For Media Inquiries: 214-706-1173 Cathy Lewis: Cathy.Lewis@heart.org For Public Inquiries: 1-800-AHA-USA1 (242-8721) heart.org and stroke.org View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: American Heart Association





15.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News