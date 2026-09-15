EQS-News: American Heart Association
/ Key word(s): Healthcare
Statement Highlights:
DALLAS - September 15, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Cardiovascular disease has surpassed cancer as the leading cause of death among Hispanic adults in the U.S., driven by rising rates of obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and other risk factors that often begin earlier in life for Hispanic people. A new scientific statement from the American Heart Association reveals how social, economic cultural and environmental factors contribute to persistent disparities in cardiovascular health and calls for culturally tailored prevention strategies, equitable access to care and greater representation of Hispanic populations in cardiovascular research. The statement is published today in the Association's flagship journal, Circulation.
Hispanic people represent nearly 1 in 5 of the U.S. population and are the nation's largest ethnic minority group, yet many continue to face barriers to achieving heart health and accessing high quality healthcare. The statement also highlights important differences among Hispanic populations, including those born in the U.S. versus other countries and even among specific Hispanic heritage backgrounds, including those of Mexican, Puerto Rican, Cuban, Dominican, Central American and South American descent.
That's why the chair of the scientific statement's volunteer writing group, Johanna Contreras, M.D., M.Sc., FAHA, cautions that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to heart health for Hispanic communities.
"Hispanic populations in the U.S. are incredibly diverse even within their own communities with differences in genetic ancestry, language, cultural traditions and social experiences that can significantly influence cardiovascular health," said Contreras, who is the director of the Division of Heart Failure and medical director of the Hispanic Heart Center within the Mount Sinai Health System in New York. "Yet Hispanic people remain underrepresented overall in the research that guides prevention and treatment strategies. More detailed data collection and reporting across Hispanic heritage backgrounds will be essential to better understand community-specific risks, strengths and healthcare needs. Without better representation and more detailed data, we risk overlooking important differences that can help us improve care and save lives."
Hispanic cardiovascular health by the numbers
Cardiovascular risk factors are highly prevalent among Hispanic adults and often emerge at younger ages and occur more frequently among Hispanic adults compared with white adults.
This high prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors drives increased cardiovascular disease among Hispanic adults, often occurring at younger ages. Disparities exist between Hispanic adults and white adults, and between U.S.-born and foreign-born Hispanic individuals.
According to the report, only about 1 in 5 Hispanic adults achieves ideal cardiovascular health as defined by the American Heart Association's original Life's Simple 7 metrics. Updated analyses using the Association's Life's Essential 8 framework demonstrated persistent disparities for heart and brain health.
Social and economic barriers matter
The writing group emphasized that biology alone does not explain cardiovascular health disparities. The environments where people live, work and age, along with social and economic challenges, can have a profound impact on heart health.
"Many Hispanic adults face obstacles that extend far beyond the doctor's office," Contreras said. "Limited health insurance coverage, language differences, food insecurity, environmental exposures and concerns related to immigration status can make it more difficult to prevent disease, manage chronic conditions and receive timely treatment. These challenges accumulate over time and contribute to persistent inequities in cardiovascular health."
According to the report:
Contreras emphasized that the rich cultural values and practices of Hispanic people also greatly influence how they may perceive their health and healthcare options.
"Family plays a central role in many Hispanic communities and can be an extraordinary source of strength, support and resilience," Contreras said. "At the same time, family members are often called upon to translate medical information, navigate health systems and help make healthcare decisions for loved ones. Those responsibilities can shape how health information is understood and acted upon. While trusted family and community networks are invaluable, they can also become pathways for health misinformation, making culturally relevant and accurate health communication critically important."
An action plan for improving Hispanic health
The scientific statement provides an in-depth look at the factors shaping cardiovascular health among Hispanic populations in the U.S., from traditional risk factors to the social and structural barriers that influence health. Beyond documenting the challenges, the statement outlines practical opportunities to achieve equitable cardiovascular health and reduce disparities through community engagement, culturally responsive care, inclusive research and policies that address the underlying drivers of health.
Considerations include:
"Raising awareness about these disparities is important, but awareness without access is not enough," Contreras said. "Reducing cardiovascular disease among Hispanic populations demands action at every level, from improving access to culturally responsive care and expanding research participation to addressing the social and environmental conditions that shape health. A person's ZIP code, access to healthy foods, ability to communicate with healthcare providers and opportunities to be physically active can be just as important to heart health as traditional medical risk factors."
As the Hispanic population continues to grow and age, improving cardiovascular health in these communities will be critical to the nation's overall health. The statement authors emphasize that meaningful progress will require collaboration among healthcare systems, researchers, policymakers, community organizations and families to ensure that every person has access to prevention, treatment and support that reflects their culture, language and lived experiences. By addressing both medical risk factors and the social conditions that shape health, experts believe there is an important opportunity to reduce disparities and help more people live longer, healthier lives.
This scientific statement was prepared by the volunteer writing committee on behalf of the American Heart Association Council on Epidemiology and Prevention; Council on Basic Cardiovascular Sciences; Council on Cardiovascular and Stroke Nursing; Council on Cardiovascular Surgery and Anesthesia; Council on Clinical Cardiology; Council on Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health; Council on Peripheral Vascular Disease; and Stroke Council. American Heart Association scientific statements promote greater awareness about cardiovascular diseases and stroke issues and help facilitate informed health care decisions. Scientific statements outline what is currently known about a topic and what areas need additional research. While scientific statements inform the development of guidelines, they do not make treatment recommendations. American Heart Association guidelines provide the Association's official clinical practice recommendations.
Co-authors and members of the volunteer writing committee are David Aguilar, M.D., MSc., FAHA, Vice Chair; Katia Bravo-Jaimes, M.D.; Yamnia Cortes, Ph.D., M.P.H., FAHA; Salvador Cruz-Flores, M.D., FAHA; Jorge R. Kizer, M.D., M.Sc., FAHA; Ileana Piña, M.D., M.P.H., FAHA; Harrison Bonilla, M.D.; Carlos J. Rodriguez, M.D., M.P.H., FAHA; Fatima Rodriguez, M.D., FAHA; and Gladys Velarde, M.D., FAHA. Authors' disclosures are listed in the manuscript.
The Association receives more than 85% of its revenue from sources other than corporations. These sources include contributions from individuals, foundations and estates, as well as investment earnings and revenue from the sale of our educational materials. Corporations (including pharmaceutical, device manufacturers and other companies) also make donations to the Association. The Association has strict policies to prevent any donations from influencing its science content and policy positions. Overall financial information is available here.
Additional Resources:
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities, the organization has been a leading source of health information for more than one hundred years. Supported by more than 35 million volunteers globally, we fund groundbreaking research, advocate for the public's health, and provide critical resources to save and improve lives affected by cardiovascular disease and stroke. By driving breakthroughs and implementing proven solutions in science, policy, and care, we work tirelessly to advance health and transform lives every day. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.
For Media Inquiries: 214-706-1173
Cathy Lewis: Cathy.Lewis@heart.org
For Public Inquiries: 1-800-AHA-USA1 (242-8721)
heart.org and stroke.org
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: American Heart Association
15.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|American Heart Association
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2399516
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2399516 15.09.2026 CET/CEST