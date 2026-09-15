EQS-News: American Heart Association
/ Key word(s): Healthcare
DALLAS - September 15, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - As Hispanic Heritage Month begins, a new report from the American Heart Association reveals a troubling milestone: cardiovascular disease has surpassed cancer as the leading cause of death among Hispanic adults in the United States.
Although Hispanic people represent nearly 1in 5 U.S. residents, they remain underrepresented in the research that shapes prevention and treatment strategies for cardiovascular care. Additionally, they face many unique health challenges influenced by language, culture, access to care and social conditions.
Despite the growing need for culturally relevant cardiovascular care to overcome these challenges, according to the new report, only about 6% of cardiologists identify as Hispanic. The American Heart Association established the National Hispanic Latino Cardiovascular Collaborative (NHLCC), which is helping guide the next generation of healthcare leaders through mentorships and resources for Hispanic college students pursuing medical careers.
Founding member of the NHLCC, Johanna Contreras, M.D., M.Sc., FAHA, was the chair of the volunteer writing group for the new report, which provides a comprehensive overview of the current state of heart disease and stroke among Hispanic adults in the U.S. She stressed it is imperative to have Hispanic representation in the healthcare workforce at all levels - from the person who opens the door of the hospital, to the nursing staff, to the general practitioner and at all levels of medical specialists.
"We need to be able to understand the unique experiences of these individuals, where they are coming from, what their environment is like and what resources they have access to. As a Hispanic woman, I understand my community a little bit better, because I grew up in this community, so I know how people sometimes react to certain situations. And I am also able to educate my colleagues that may not have had those experiences," said Contreras who is the director of the Division of Heart Failure and medical director of the Hispanic Heart Center within the Mount Sinai Health System in New York. "I am very excited about our Hispanic scholars' program, because these students are so eager to make a difference. I think we're going to be able to have a true international impact in how we are better able to take care of all people."
The American Heart Association is working to advance culturally responsive care, support bilingual health education, expand Hispanic representation in research and foster trusted community partnerships. Spanish-language resources and culturally tailored programs designed to help people better understand risk factors, navigate the healthcare system and improve health outcomes are among the many ways to reach people where they are in a relevant way.
"Improving heart health in Hispanic communities requires more than raising awareness," said Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., M.P.H., FAHA, the Association's chief medical officer for prevention. "We must ensure every person has access to heart and brain health information and care that reflects their culture, language and unique needs."
During Hispanic Heritage Month, the Association celebrates the strength of Hispanic communities and invites families to explore bilingual heart and brain health resources that support healthier futures. Learn more at heart.org/heart.org/es and stroke.org/derramecerebral.org
Additional Resources:
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities, the organization has been a leading source of health information for more than one hundred years. Supported by more than 35 million volunteers globally, we fund groundbreaking research, advocate for the public's health, and provide critical resources to save and improve lives affected by cardiovascular disease and stroke. By driving breakthroughs and implementing proven solutions in science, policy, and care, we work tirelessly to advance health and transform lives every day. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.
For Media Inquiries: 214-706-1173
Elizabeth Nickerson: Elizabeth.Nickerson@heart.org
For Public Inquiries: 1-800-AHA-USA1 (242-8721)
heart.org and stroke.org
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: American Heart Association
15.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|American Heart Association
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2399520
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2399520 15.09.2026 CET/CEST