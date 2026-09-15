EQS-News: American Heart Association / Key word(s): Healthcare

Hispanic Heritage Month: Representation Matters for Heart Health



15.09.2026 / 11:01 CET/CEST

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DALLAS - September 15, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - As Hispanic Heritage Month begins, a new r eport from the American Heart Association reveals a troubling milestone: cardiovascular disease has surpassed cancer as the leading cause of death among Hispanic adults in the United States . Although Hispanic people represent nearly 1in 5 U.S. residents, they remain underrepresented in the research that shapes prevention and treatment strategies for cardiovascular care. Additionally, they face many unique health challenges influenced by language, culture, access to care and social conditions. Despite the growing need for culturally relevant cardiovascular care to overcome these challenges, according to the new report, only about 6% of cardiologists identify as Hispanic. The American Heart Association established the National Hispanic Latino Cardiovascular Collaborative (NHLCC) , which is helping guide the next generation of healthcare leaders through mentorships and resources for Hispanic college students pursuing medical careers. Caring for her mother, a medical student learned how a little compassion can make a difference | American Heart Association Founding member of the NHLCC, Johanna Contreras, M.D., M.Sc., FAHA, was the chair of the volunteer writing group for the new report, which provides a comprehensive overview of the current state of heart disease and stroke among Hispanic adults in the U.S. She stressed it is imperative to have Hispanic representation in the healthcare workforce at all levels - from the person who opens the door of the hospital, to the nursing staff, to the general practitioner and at all levels of medical specialists. "We need to be able to understand the unique experiences of these individuals, where they are coming from, what their environment is like and what resources they have access to. As a Hispanic woman, I understand my community a little bit better, because I grew up in this community, so I know how people sometimes react to certain situations. And I am also able to educate my colleagues that may not have had those experiences," said Contreras who is the director of the Division of Heart Failure and medical director of the Hispanic Heart Center within the Mount Sinai Health System in New York. "I am very excited about our Hispanic scholars' program, because these students are so eager to make a difference. I think we're going to be able to have a true international impact in how we are better able to take care of all people." Her parents needed a Spanish-speaking doctor. She's becoming one to break down healthcare barriers. | American Heart Association The American Heart Association is working to advance culturally responsive care, support bilingual health education, expand Hispanic representation in research and foster trusted community partnerships. Spanish-language resources and culturally tailored programs designed to help people better understand risk factors, navigate the healthcare system and improve health outcomes are among the many ways to reach people where they are in a relevant way. "Improving heart health in Hispanic communities requires more than raising awareness," said Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., M.P.H., FAHA, the Association's chief medical officer for prevention. "We must ensure every person has access to heart and brain health information and care that reflects their culture, language and unique needs." During Hispanic Heritage Month, the Association celebrates the strength of Hispanic communities and invites families to explore bilingual heart and brain health resources that support healthier futures. Learn more at heart.org / heart.org/es and stroke.org / derramecerebral.org Additional Resources: Multimedia in English and Spanish, including video interview clips with Johanna Contreras, M.D., M.Sc., FAHA, are on the right column of the release link . Dr. Contreras discusses improving heart health in Hispanic and Latino communities by addressing health disparities and supporting future healthcare leaders. She is a clinical volunteer and founding member of the American Heart Association's National Hispanic Latino Cardiovascular Collaborative (NHLCC); cardiologist at Mt. Sinai Hospital System in New York City.

. Dr. Contreras discusses improving heart health in Hispanic and Latino communities by addressing health disparities and supporting future healthcare leaders. She is a clinical volunteer and founding member of the American Heart Association's National Hispanic Latino Cardiovascular Collaborative (NHLCC); cardiologist at Mt. Sinai Hospital System in New York City. Spanish news release

American Heart Association Hispanic Heritage Month Resources

American Heart Association 2026 Statistics Update - Fact Sheet Hispanic/Latino Ethnicity and CVD (PDF)

Follow American Heart Association/American Stroke Association news on X @HeartNews About the American Heart Association The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities, the organization has been a leading source of health information for more than one hundred years. Supported by more than 35 million volunteers globally, we fund groundbreaking research, advocate for the public's health, and provide critical resources to save and improve lives affected by cardiovascular disease and stroke. By driving breakthroughs and implementing proven solutions in science, policy, and care, we work tirelessly to advance health and transform lives every day. Connect with us on heart.org , Facebook , X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1. For Media Inquiries: 214-706-1173 Elizabeth Nickerson: Elizabeth.Nickerson@heart.org For Public Inquiries: 1-800-AHA-USA1 (242-8721) heart.org and stroke.org View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: American Heart Association





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