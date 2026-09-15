A 24 MW solar project belonging to Dubai-based developer Amea Power is now operational in Uganda. The Ituka solar PV project, located in northwestern Uganda within the country's West Nile region, is Amea Power's first operational solar asset in Uganda and the first solar independent power power project in the region. The company began building the project in August 2024. The site reaches commercial operations following the energisation of the project's 25 MVA 132/33 kV substation in July, which enables power to be delivered to the offtaker, Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited, via ...

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