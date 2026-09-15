Univar Solutions LLC: Univar Solutions Named to TIME's Best Companies for Future Leaders 2026 List

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univar Solutions LLC ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced it has been recognized on TIME's distinguished list of Best Companies for Future Leaders 2026. This honor is presented in partnership with Statista, a leading provider of industry data and rankings. The full list is available at TIME.com.





TIME's Best Companies for Future Leaders ranking highlights businesses and organizations across the United States that have contributed meaningfully to the journeys of the country's most influential leaders. Reviewing the backgrounds of America's top leaders reveals how critical formative experiences at organizations are in shaping tomorrow's visionaries.

"Being named to TIME's Best Companies for Future Leaders list is an honor that reflects Univar Solutions' commitment to building a culture where people can grow, contribute, and lead," said Alexandra Colin, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, Univar Solutions. "Our success is driven by talented employees who are empowered to make an impact for our customers, communities, and industry, and we are proud to invest in programs and opportunities that enable our people to develop their careers while advancing our purpose of helping keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe."

This year's ranking is the result of an extensive analysis of approximately 4,900 leaders from a wide array of fields, including business, government, science, arts, activism, and more. Organizations were recognized for the unique opportunities and impactful professional experiences they provide.

"At Univar Solutions, developing future leaders is a strategic priority and through learning and development programs such as the Univar Solutions Academy, we provide employees with resources and experiences that support growth at every stage of their careers," said Lamiya Mammadova, Chief Human Resources Officer, Ingredients + Specialties, Univar Solutions. This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to cultivating talent, fostering innovation, and creating an environment where people can thrive and achieve their full potential."

Univar Solutions is proud to join the TIME Best Companies for Future Leaders 2026, thanks to the dedication and talent of its team. This recognition helps highlight how leadership goes beyond boardroom decisions as it influences the workplace and communities, as well as countless professional paths.

View the full list at: https://time.com/7333715/best-companies-future-leaders-2026/

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With one of the industry's largest private transportation fleets and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Statista

Statista delivers hundreds of global business rankings and company listings in collaboration with prominent media brands. Its platform, Statista.com, offers comprehensive statistics, business intelligence, and market analysis for professionals worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Media Relations

Dwayne Roark

+1 331-777-6031

mediarelations@univarsolutions.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bb69247-439b-4039-8240-10ee6adde944