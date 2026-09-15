Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - On September 3, 2026, the "Read the Asia-Pacific · Discover Shenzhen", proposal for the 2026 APEC Reading Salon and Silk Road Cultural Market was held at Eyes of the GBA in Shenzhen. Through books, crafts, and technology, it extended a heartfelt invitation to "meet Shenzhen and witness miracles."
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Shan Yonghui, Deputy Director of Guangdong Radio and Television Station, stated that the event aims to build cultural bridges, helping Asia-Pacific friends understand China and Shenzhen through reading.
The event opened with a traditional Chinese incense ceremony and closed with a cross-cultural choir performance. The Silk Road Cultural Market hosted 30 stalls featuring products from ten countries, intangible heritage crafts, and smart innovations, drawing interactive visits from journalists.
Organizers: Program Group of Silk Road Story of Guangdong Satellite TV, Guangdong Touch Media Technology Co., Ltd., The Eyes of the GBA.
Official Websites:
https://www.gdtv.cn/;
https://home.itouchtv.cn/h-col-104.html
Zhou Mei
Email: gdwsslhkt@163.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313944