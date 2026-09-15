Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - On September 3, 2026, the "Read the Asia-Pacific · Discover Shenzhen", proposal for the 2026 APEC Reading Salon and Silk Road Cultural Market was held at Eyes of the GBA in Shenzhen. Through books, crafts, and technology, it extended a heartfelt invitation to "meet Shenzhen and witness miracles."





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Shan Yonghui, Deputy Director of Guangdong Radio and Television Station, stated that the event aims to build cultural bridges, helping Asia-Pacific friends understand China and Shenzhen through reading.

The event opened with a traditional Chinese incense ceremony and closed with a cross-cultural choir performance. The Silk Road Cultural Market hosted 30 stalls featuring products from ten countries, intangible heritage crafts, and smart innovations, drawing interactive visits from journalists.

Organizers: Program Group of Silk Road Story of Guangdong Satellite TV, Guangdong Touch Media Technology Co., Ltd., The Eyes of the GBA.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313944