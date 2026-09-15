New York marketing agency expands its trust-building content program into four B2B sectors with large deal sizes and long sales cycles.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - HigherUp Digital, a marketing agency working exclusively with B2B technology firms, today announced the expansion of its Industry Authority Engine into four new sectors: enterprise software and IT services, sustainable energy, industrial manufacturing, and financial technology.

The Industry Authority Engine begins with a single interview between HigherUp Digital and a client's founders, engineers, and subject-matter leaders. That interview becomes a month of assets, including LinkedIn posts written in the executive's own voice, YouTube and short-form video, long-form articles, Reddit engagement, and sales enablement material.

HigherUp Digital then amplifies the content through PR placements, paid advertising aimed at named target accounts, and nurture email sequences designed to sustain visibility across sales cycles that run a year or longer. Starting today, the full program is available to B2B technology companies in all four newly added sectors.





Tobias Fischer - CEO, HigherUp Digital

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"Buyers make up their mind about you before they ever get in touch," said Tobias Fischer, founder of HigherUp Digital. "They read your posts, watch your videos, check your team on LinkedIn, ask ChatGPT about you. By the time they book a call, the decision is mostly made. Our job is to make a company's expertise visible everywhere the buyer is already looking."

The expansion targets sectors where contracts run into seven or eight figures and sales cycles can last a year or longer: enterprise software and IT services; sustainable energy companies selling microgrid and electrification projects to utilities and industrial sites; industrial and manufacturing solution providers, including hardware and data center infrastructure; and financial technology, investment funds, and private equity firms, where the buyer is committing capital rather than budget.

"The bigger the check and the longer the cycle, the more of the trust decision happens without us in the room," Fischer said. "That is exactly where we're putting this program to work."

The Industry Authority Engine is now available to B2B technology companies in the United States. Details and a free strategy session are available on the company's website.

ABOUT HIGHERUP DIGITAL

HigherUp Digital is an award-winning New York-based marketing agency working exclusively with B2B technology leaders in long sales-cycle markets, building buyer trust ahead of first contact through brand design and executive-led content, public relations, paid media, and nurture campaigns. Founder Tobias Fischer has spent more than a decade in B2B technology and industrial marketing, working with over 100 companies, and is a member of the Forbes Technology Council.

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