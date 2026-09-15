Live in six markets within twelve weeks of launch, with a 19,000-person waitlist

Axo Longevity today announced the close of an oversubscribed $5M seed round to expand its preventive health membership across Europe.

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Axo Longevity preventive health membership

The round was backed by MS&AD Ventures, Izou Partners, LifeX Ventures, Everywhere Ventures, UNQ, 51 Ventures, Cistern Capital and NIAN Sports Entertainment, alongside angel investors including Dr. Jorge Planas of Clinica Planas Barcelona and Daniel Kulle, former President of H&M and former CEO of Forever 21.

Developed to help people understand what is happening inside their body before symptoms appear, Axo Longevity moved from build to live operations in just twelve weeks. The platform is expanding globally, now operating in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands, as well as in its first Latin American market, Peru. It is supported by more than 1,400 laboratory locations through certified partners including Randox, Sussex Pathology, Eurofins, MDI Limbach and Multilab. More than 19,000 people have joined the waitlist.

Its core membership, called Axo Longevity Care, costs 490 euros a year and includes two comprehensive blood panels analysing 100+ biomarkers each time, with an Axo Health Score and biological age, and personalised health plans. Membership starts from 190 euros a year. Members book a blood draw at a partner laboratory, receive results measured against optimal ranges rather than population averages, and retest six months later to track what has changed.

"I looked healthy. I trained, I ate well, I had no symptoms. If I had graded my health from one to ten, I would have said nine. In reality I was closer to a six," said Andrew McCarthy, Co-founder and CEO of Axo Longevity. "A full biomarker panel showed cardiovascular risk indicators that would have gone undetected for years. We're building a service for what happens after the test."

Axo Longevity's clinical team is led by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Niko Mihic, Medical Supervisor at Real Madrid FC, former Head of NBA Research in Europe and NFL Europe Medical Consultant, who was named by Forbes as one of Spain's 25 most influential healthcare providers. Andy Walshe, PhD, Executive Longevity Advisor, is the former Head of High Performance at Red Bull and currently advises the US, UK and Australian Olympic teams.

"Consumer health companies usually fail on operations, not on science," said Jon Soberg, CEO and Managing Partner of MS&AD Ventures. "Axo Longevity is live in six countries with Europe's largest working laboratory network and members returning for repeat testing. That kind of infrastructure and engagement is much harder than launching a single market and that's exactly the kind of execution we look for."

Axo Longevity's advisors include Michael Johnson, twelve time Olympic and World Champion; Mario Schlosser, co-founder of Oscar Health; Eric Solomon, former top exec at Google, YouTube, Spotify and Instagram; and Rosa Hamalainen, who helped scale Rupa Health.

"Europe has exceptional clinical infrastructure, but for consumers it is fragmented, and they might only be able to access it when they are sick," explains Sergio Tang, Co-founder and Chief Product and Growth Officer. "We are delivering a single membership experience that works seamlessly and equips people with a data-driven understanding of their health and a clear action plan of exactly what to do next.

"This funding will allow us to grow our laboratory network, continue to develop our AI health copilot and wearable integrations, and expand our services into the Nordics, Italy and Portugal."

About Axo Longevity

Axo Longevity is a global preventive health membership, now operating in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands, as well as in its first Latin American market, Peru. Members receive comprehensive biomarker testing, a personalised health blueprint and ongoing tracking through Axo Longevity's platform. Founded in 2025 by Andrew McCarthy, Sergio Tang and Octavia Seymour. Learn more at www.axolongevity.com

Imagery of the founders is available for download here.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Kelly Marshall-Hill

The Tonic Communications

press@axolongevity.com

Office line +44 1158248254