DelfinGroup: AS "DelfinGroup" resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders dated 15 September 2026

1.1. Approval of the business report for the period 01.01.2026 - 30.06.2026 and payment of the Company's extraordinary dividends for the second quarter of 2026

1.1. Approve the business report of AS "DelfinGroup" prepared by the Management Board of AS "DelfinGroup" and reviewed by the Supervisory Board of AS "DelfinGroup" for the period 01.01.2026 - 30.06.2026 (unaudited consolidated interim report January - June 2026); and

1.2. Pursuant to the proposal made by the Management Board of AS "DelfinGroup" and reviewed by the Supervisory Board of AS "DelfinGroup", determine and pay extraordinary dividends of AS "DelfinGroup" in the amount of EUR 0.0317 per 1 share of profit for the second quarter of 2026 or EUR 1,441,478.60, by determining

- the ex-date (the date from which no extraordinary dividends will be paid on the acquired (including purchased) shares on which the decision to pay extraordinary dividend was made) shall be 28 September 2026;

- the dividend record date shall be 29 September 2026;

- the dividend payment date shall be 30 September 2026.

About DelfinGroup

DelfinGroup is a licensed Latvian fintech company founded in 2009 and is a part of the INDEXO group since 2025. DelfinGroup currently operates in Latvia and Lithuania. The company operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer loans, pawn loans, and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 80 branches across Latvia. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.

Additional information:Arturs DreimanisDelfinGroup Head of Treasury and Investor RelationsPhone: +371 26189988E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv