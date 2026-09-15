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DE

WKN: A3C5T0 | ISIN: LV0000101806 | Ticker-Symbol: ON0
Frankfurt
15.09.26 | 08:01
1,475 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
DELFINGROUP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELFINGROUP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4401,69512:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 10:36 Uhr
57 Leser
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DelfinGroup: AS "DelfinGroup" resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders dated 15 September 2026

1.1. Approval of the business report for the period 01.01.2026 - 30.06.2026 and payment of the Company's extraordinary dividends for the second quarter of 2026

1.1. Approve the business report of AS "DelfinGroup" prepared by the Management Board of AS "DelfinGroup" and reviewed by the Supervisory Board of AS "DelfinGroup" for the period 01.01.2026 - 30.06.2026 (unaudited consolidated interim report January - June 2026); and

1.2. Pursuant to the proposal made by the Management Board of AS "DelfinGroup" and reviewed by the Supervisory Board of AS "DelfinGroup", determine and pay extraordinary dividends of AS "DelfinGroup" in the amount of EUR 0.0317 per 1 share of profit for the second quarter of 2026 or EUR 1,441,478.60, by determining

- the ex-date (the date from which no extraordinary dividends will be paid on the acquired (including purchased) shares on which the decision to pay extraordinary dividend was made) shall be 28 September 2026;

- the dividend record date shall be 29 September 2026;

- the dividend payment date shall be 30 September 2026.

About DelfinGroup

DelfinGroup is a licensed Latvian fintech company founded in 2009 and is a part of the INDEXO group since 2025. DelfinGroup currently operates in Latvia and Lithuania. The company operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer loans, pawn loans, and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 80 branches across Latvia. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.

Additional information:
Arturs Dreimanis
DelfinGroup Head of Treasury and Investor Relations
Phone: +371 26189988
E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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